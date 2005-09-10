Deals
TVs
KBCA Alexandria, La.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Wilderness Communications LLC (Eddie Blanchard, member/manager)
SELLER: Charles Chatelain (Charles Chatelain, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 5,000 kW, ant. 993 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
COMMENT: Wilder­ness Communications LLC is formed through contributions from Eddie Blanchard, Charles Chatelain, Carolyn Chatelain, Kerri Chatelain and Ann Maria Mouton.
K31GP Brookings, Ore.
PRICE: $20,000
BUYER: Broadcasting Licenses (Brian Brady, president)
SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon G. Snyder III, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 31, 105 kW, ant. 155 ft.
W30CH Clarksburg, W.Va.
PRICE: $15,000
BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (W Russell Withers Jr., president)
SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon G. Snyder III, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 1 kW, ant. 502 ft.
K54JL Bozeman, Mont.
PRICE: $5,100
BUYER: Brady Broadcasting (William G. Brady, owner)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 54, 10 kW
KSPJ(LP) Pittsburg, Kan.
PRICE: $3,120
BUYER: Lamar Veasey (Lamar Veasey, owner)
SELLER: Brady Broadcasting (William G. Brady, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 59, 37.9 kW
COMMENT: Purchase price covers the license only.
KJCX(LP) Bozeman, Mont.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Western Family Television (Roger Lonnquist, chairman)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 5 kW, ant. -237 ft.
COMMENT: Western Family agrees to air Trinity's program service JC(TV) for five years.
Combos
KRKY(AM) Granby and KKHI(FM) Kremmling, Colo.
PRICE: $750,000
BUYER: New Field Broadcasting LLC (Timothy Brown, manager); owns no other stations
SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)
FACILITIES: KRKY(AM): 930 kHz, 5 kW day/121 W night; KKHI(FM): 106.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: KRKY(AM): Country/ Talk; KKHI(FM): Oldies
COMMENT: Sale includes FM booster KKHI(FM) and additional $250,000 post-closing consideration within 30 days after FCC issues KKHI(FM) a license to cover its construction as a non-directional C2 facility.
WSEZ(AM) and WUME(FM) Paoli, Ind.
PRICE: $750,000
BUYER: Diamond Shores Broadcasting LLC (Blair W. Trask, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Indiana Patoka Development Corp. (William K. Reynolds, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: WSEZ(AM): 1560 kHz, 250 W; 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
FORMAT: WSEZ(AM): Oldies; WUME(FM): AC
WTTC(AM) and WTTC(FM) Towanda, Pa.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Cantroair Communications Co. (Michael H. Bohner, president); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: WATS Broadcasting Inc. (Charles C. Carver Jr., president)
FACILITIES: WTTC(AM): 1550 kHz, 500 W; WTTC(FM): 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 125 ft.
FORMAT: WTTC(AM): Oldies; WTTC(FM): Oldies
WDTM(AM) and WSIB(FM) Selmer, Tenn.
PRICE: $200,000
BUYER: Grace Broadcasting Services Inc. (Lacy Ennis, president/CEO); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: WDTM Inc. (David B. Jordan Sr., president)
FACILITIES: WDTM(AM): 1150 kHz, 1 kW; WSIB(FM): 93.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WDTM(AM): Christian Contemporary; WSIB(FM): Christian
WZMR(FM) Altamont, WFFG(FM) Corinth (Albany-Schenectady-Troy),WMML(AM) Glens Falls, WENU(FM) Hudson Falls, WENU(AM) South Glen Falls, WKBE(FM) Warrensburg (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Glens Falls Trust (Mark O. Hubbard, trustee); owns no other stations
SELLER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd (James Morrell, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: WZMR(FM): 104.9 MHz, 530 W, ant. 932 ft.; WFFG(FM): 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 482 ft.; WMML(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WENU(FM): 101.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 180 ft.; WENU(AM): 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/103 W night; WKBE(FM): 100.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,312 ft.
FORMAT: WZMR(FM): Country; WFFG(FM): Country; WMML(AM): Sports/Talk; WENU(FM): Adult Standard; WENU(AM): Adult Standard; WKBE(FM): Hot AC
COMMENT: Transfer of six stations to an independent trust in order to comply with the FCC's ownership regulations
WANR(AM) Warren (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio; WGRP(AM) and WEXC(FM) Greenville, Pa.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Beacon Broadcasting Inc. (Harold F. Glunt, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Beacon Broadcasting Inc. (Michael Arch, president)
FACILITIES: WANR(AM): 1570 kHz, 500 W day/116 W night; WGRP(AM): 940 kHz, 1 kW day/2 W night; WEXC(FM): 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WANR(AM): News/Oldies/Talk; WGRP(AM): Religion; WEXC(FM): Oldies
COMMENT: Arch is selling his 67% interest in Beacon Broadcasting to Glunt, for $5,000 cash. Glunt becomes 100% owner and assumes obligations estimated to be over $500,000.
KBEF(FM) Gibsland and KASO(AM) Minden (Shreveport), La.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Amistad Communications Inc. (Fred A. Caldwell, CEO); owns one other station, KSYB(AM) Shreveport
SELLER: Greenwood Acres Baptist Church (Fred A. Caldwell Sr., pastor/CEO)
FACILITIES: KBEF(FM): 104.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KASO(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: KBEF(FM): Christian Contemporary; KASO(AM): Adult Standard
COMMENT: Ownership of Greenwood Acres Baptist Church and Amistad Communications is identical. Transfer consolidates all radio facilities under the same corporate umbrella.
FMs
WIZN(FM) Vergennes (Burlington- Plattsburgh), Vt.
PRICE: $17 million
BUYER: Hall Communications Inc. (Bonnie Hall Rowbotham, chairman of the board); owns 19 other stations, including WJOY(AM), WKOL(FM) and WOKO(FM) Burlington-Plattsburgh
SELLER: Burlington Broadcasters (Robin Martin, CEO)
FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 751 ft.
FORMAT: Rock
BROKER: Gregg Johnson of BIA Capital Strategies and Doug Ferber of Star Media Group Inc.
KSFS(FM) Jackson (Sacramento), Calif.
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 25 other stations, including KCEE(FM) and KTTA(FM) Sacramento
SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 791 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
COMMENT: Salem is exchanging KSFS(FM) for Bustos Media's KXCL(FM) Lincoln, Calif.
KXCL(FM) Lincoln (Sacramento), Calif.
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 104 other stations, including KFIA(AM), KTKZ(AM) and KKFS(FM) Sacramento
SELLER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: '80s Hits
BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom
COMMENT: See item above
KDVE(FM) Pittsburg and KXAL(FM) Tatum (Tyler-Longview), Texas
PRICE: $975,000
BUYER: Waller Media LLC (Dudley Waller, president/CEO); owns three other stations, including KEBE(AM), KFRO(FM) and KLJT(FM) Tyler-Longview
SELLER: Hunt Broadcasting Inc. (Janice Hunt, president)
FACILITIES: KDVE(FM): 103.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 673 ft.; KXAL(FM): 100.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 518 ft.
FORMAT: KDVE(FM): News/Talk; KXAL(FM): Spanish AC
BROKER: Bob Austin
COMMENT: Purchase price will be reduced by $1,600 per month for each 30-day period before 2/1/06 that transaction is closed.
KFMH(FM)(CP) Belle Fourche, S.D.
PRICE: $915,000
BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 26 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Mountain States Radio (Victor A. Michael, president)
FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 95 kW, ant. 1,513 ft.
FORMAT: Dark
AMs
KIRT(AM) Mission (McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen), Texas
PRICE: $1.3 million
BUYER: La Iglesia del Pueblo Inc. (Juan De La Garza, president/director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Gomez Group (Edward L. Gomez, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1580 kHz, 1 kW day/302 W night
FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican
WEIM(AM) Fitchburg (Boston), Mass.
PRICE: $795,000
BUYER: Central Broadcasting Co. (William Macek, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: LiveAir Communications Inc. (David Wang, president)
FACILITIES: 1280 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Full Service
BROKER: Harold Bausemer of The Sales Group of Boston
WNRR(AM) Augusta, Ga.
PRICE: $686,000
BUYER: Enye Communications LLC (Anthony M. Hernandez, manager/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Eastern Broadcasting Group Inc. (Michael Sbuttoni, president)
FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Talk/Sports
KUPA(AM) Pearl City (Honolulu), Hawaii
PRICE: $650,000
BUYER: Broadcasting Corp. of America (Nathan W. Drage, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Legacy Communications Corp. (E. Morgan Skinner Jr., president/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1370 kHz, 6 kW
FORMAT: Japanese
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
WYXE(AM) Gallatin (Nashville), Tenn.
PRICE: $600,000
BUYER: Iglesia de Dios Hispana Pentecostal (Rev. Jose Rodriguez, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Richard Deck
FACILITIES: 1130 kHz, 2 kW
FORMAT: Country/Oldies
KLFD(AM) Litchfield, Minn.
PRICE: $490,000
BUYER: Mid-Minnesota Media LLC (Steve Gretsch, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Mid-Minnesota Broadcasting (Robert Greenhow Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 500 W day/45 W night
FORMAT: Full Service
BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.