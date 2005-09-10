TVs



KBCA Alexandria, La.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Wilderness Communications LLC (Eddie Blanchard, member/manager)

SELLER: Charles Chatelain (Charles Chatelain, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 41, 5,000 kW, ant. 993 ft.

AFFILIATION: The WB

COMMENT: Wilder­ness Communications LLC is formed through contributions from Eddie Blanchard, Charles Chatelain, Carolyn Chatelain, Kerri Chatelain and Ann Maria Mouton.

K31GP Brookings, Ore.

PRICE: $20,000

BUYER: Broadcasting Licenses (Brian Brady, president)

SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon G. Snyder III, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 31, 105 kW, ant. 155 ft.

W30CH Clarksburg, W.Va.

PRICE: $15,000

BUYER: Withers Broadcasting Co. (W Russell Withers Jr., president)

SELLER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon G. Snyder III, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 1 kW, ant. 502 ft.

K54JL Bozeman, Mont.

PRICE: $5,100

BUYER: Brady Broadcasting (William G. Brady, owner)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 54, 10 kW

KSPJ(LP) Pittsburg, Kan.

PRICE: $3,120

BUYER: Lamar Veasey (Lamar Veasey, owner)

SELLER: Brady Broadcasting (William G. Brady, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 59, 37.9 kW

COMMENT: Purchase price covers the license only.

KJCX(LP) Bozeman, Mont.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Western Family Television (Roger Lonnquist, chairman)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 5 kW, ant. -237 ft.

COMMENT: Western Family agrees to air Trinity's program service JC(TV) for five years.



Combos



KRKY(AM) Granby and KKHI(FM) Kremmling, Colo.

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: New Field Broadcasting LLC (Timothy Brown, manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Mountain States Radio Inc. (Victor A. Michael, president)

FACILITIES: KRKY(AM): 930 kHz, 5 kW day/121 W night; KKHI(FM): 106.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: KRKY(AM): Country/ Talk; KKHI(FM): Oldies

COMMENT: Sale includes FM booster KKHI(FM) and additional $250,000 post-closing consideration within 30 days after FCC issues KKHI(FM) a license to cover its construction as a non-directional C2 facility.

WSEZ(AM) and WUME(FM) Paoli, Ind.

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: Diamond Shores Broadcasting LLC (Blair W. Trask, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Indiana Patoka Development Corp. (William K. Reynolds, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: WSEZ(AM): 1560 kHz, 250 W; 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: WSEZ(AM): Oldies; WUME(FM): AC

WTTC(AM) and WTTC(FM) Towanda, Pa.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Cantroair Communications Co. (Michael H. Bohner, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: WATS Broadcasting Inc. (Charles C. Carver Jr., president)

FACILITIES: WTTC(AM): 1550 kHz, 500 W; WTTC(FM): 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 125 ft.

FORMAT: WTTC(AM): Oldies; WTTC(FM): Oldies

WDTM(AM) and WSIB(FM) Selmer, Tenn.

PRICE: $200,000

BUYER: Grace Broadcasting Services Inc. (Lacy Ennis, president/CEO); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: WDTM Inc. (David B. Jordan Sr., president)

FACILITIES: WDTM(AM): 1150 kHz, 1 kW; WSIB(FM): 93.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WDTM(AM): Christian Contemporary; WSIB(FM): Christian

WZMR(FM) Altamont, WFFG(FM) Corinth (Albany-Schenectady-Troy),WMML(AM) Glens Falls, WENU(FM) Hudson Falls, WENU(AM) South Glen Falls, WKBE(FM) Warrensburg (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Glens Falls Trust (Mark O. Hubbard, trustee); owns no other stations

SELLER: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd (James Morrell, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: WZMR(FM): 104.9 MHz, 530 W, ant. 932 ft.; WFFG(FM): 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 482 ft.; WMML(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW; WENU(FM): 101.7 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 180 ft.; WENU(AM): 1410 kHz, 1 kW day/103 W night; WKBE(FM): 100.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 1,312 ft.

FORMAT: WZMR(FM): Country; WFFG(FM): Country; WMML(AM): Sports/Talk; WENU(FM): Adult Standard; WENU(AM): Adult Standard; WKBE(FM): Hot AC

COMMENT: Transfer of six stations to an independent trust in order to comply with the FCC's ownership regulations

WANR(AM) Warren (Youngstown-Warren), Ohio; WGRP(AM) and WEXC(FM) Greenville, Pa.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Beacon Broadcasting Inc. (Harold F. Glunt, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Beacon Broadcasting Inc. (Michael Arch, president)

FACILITIES: WANR(AM): 1570 kHz, 500 W day/116 W night; WGRP(AM): 940 kHz, 1 kW day/2 W night; WEXC(FM): 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WANR(AM): News/Oldies/Talk; WGRP(AM): Religion; WEXC(FM): Oldies

COMMENT: Arch is selling his 67% interest in Beacon Broadcasting to Glunt, for $5,000 cash. Glunt becomes 100% owner and assumes obligations estimated to be over $500,000.

KBEF(FM) Gibsland and KASO(AM) Minden (Shreveport), La.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Amistad Communications Inc. (Fred A. Caldwell, CEO); owns one other station, KSYB(AM) Shreveport

SELLER: Greenwood Acres Baptist Church (Fred A. Caldwell Sr., pastor/CEO)

FACILITIES: KBEF(FM): 104.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KASO(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: KBEF(FM): Christian Contemporary; KASO(AM): Adult Standard

COMMENT: Ownership of Greenwood Acres Baptist Church and Amistad Communications is identical. Transfer consolidates all radio facilities under the same corporate umbrella.



FMs



WIZN(FM) Vergennes (Burlington- Plattsburgh), Vt.

PRICE: $17 million

BUYER: Hall Communications Inc. (Bonnie Hall Rowbotham, chairman of the board); owns 19 other stations, including WJOY(AM), WKOL(FM) and WOKO(FM) Burlington-Plattsburgh

SELLER: Burlington Broadcasters (Robin Martin, CEO)

FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 751 ft.

FORMAT: Rock

BROKER: Gregg Johnson of BIA Capital Strategies and Doug Ferber of Star Media Group Inc.

KSFS(FM) Jackson (Sacramento), Calif.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 25 other stations, including KCEE(FM) and KTTA(FM) Sacramento

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 791 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

COMMENT: Salem is exchanging KSFS(FM) for Bustos Media's KXCL(FM) Lincoln, Calif.

KXCL(FM) Lincoln (Sacramento), Calif.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 104 other stations, including KFIA(AM), KTKZ(AM) and KKFS(FM) Sacramento

SELLER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: '80s Hits

BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom

COMMENT: See item above

KDVE(FM) Pittsburg and KXAL(FM) Tatum (Tyler-Longview), Texas

PRICE: $975,000

BUYER: Waller Media LLC (Dudley Waller, president/CEO); owns three other stations, including KEBE(AM), KFRO(FM) and KLJT(FM) Tyler-Longview

SELLER: Hunt Broadcasting Inc. (Janice Hunt, president)

FACILITIES: KDVE(FM): 103.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 673 ft.; KXAL(FM): 100.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 518 ft.

FORMAT: KDVE(FM): News/Talk; KXAL(FM): Spanish AC

BROKER: Bob Austin

COMMENT: Purchase price will be reduced by $1,600 per month for each 30-day period before 2/1/06 that transaction is closed.

KFMH(FM)(CP) Belle Fourche, S.D.

PRICE: $915,000

BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 26 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Mountain States Radio (Victor A. Michael, president)

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 95 kW, ant. 1,513 ft.

FORMAT: Dark



AMs



KIRT(AM) Mission (McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen), Texas

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: La Iglesia del Pueblo Inc. (Juan De La Garza, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Gomez Group (Edward L. Gomez, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1580 kHz, 1 kW day/302 W night

FORMAT: Spanish/Mexican

WEIM(AM) Fitchburg (Boston), Mass.

PRICE: $795,000

BUYER: Central Broadcasting Co. (William Macek, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: LiveAir Communications Inc. (David Wang, president)

FACILITIES: 1280 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Full Service

BROKER: Harold Bausemer of The Sales Group of Boston

WNRR(AM) Augusta, Ga.

PRICE: $686,000

BUYER: Enye Communications LLC (Anthony M. Hernandez, manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Eastern Broadcasting Group Inc. (Michael Sbuttoni, president)

FACILITIES: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Talk/Sports

KUPA(AM) Pearl City (Honolulu), Hawaii

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: Broadcasting Corp. of America (Nathan W. Drage, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Legacy Communications Corp. (E. Morgan Skinner Jr., president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1370 kHz, 6 kW

FORMAT: Japanese

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

WYXE(AM) Gallatin (Nashville), Tenn.

PRICE: $600,000

BUYER: Iglesia de Dios Hispana Pentecostal (Rev. Jose Rodriguez, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Richard Deck

FACILITIES: 1130 kHz, 2 kW

FORMAT: Country/Oldies

KLFD(AM) Litchfield, Minn.

PRICE: $490,000

BUYER: Mid-Minnesota Media LLC (Steve Gretsch, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Mid-Minnesota Broadcasting (Robert Greenhow Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 500 W day/45 W night

FORMAT: Full Service



BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com