Deals
TVs
WBPG (TV) Gulf Shores and WALA(TV) Mobile, Ala.; WTHI(TV) Terre Haute, Ind.; KRQE(TV) Albuquerque, N.M.; WLUK(TV) Green Bay, Wis.
PRICE: $260 million
BUYER: LIN Television Corp. (Gary R. Chapman, president/CEO)
SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WBPG (TV): Ch. 55, 3,750 kW, ant. 1,011 ft.; WALA(TV): Ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 1,250 ft.; WTHI(TV): Ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 961 ft.; KRQE(TV): Ch. 13, 87.1 kW, ant. 4,223 ft.; WLUK(TV): Ch. 11, 316 kW, ant. 1,260 ft.
AFFILIATION: WBPG(TV): WB; WALA(TV): Fox; WTHI(TV): CBS; KRQE(TV): CBS; WLUK(TV): Fox
KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz.; WFTX(TV) Cape Coral, Fla.; KMTV(TV) Omaha, Neb.
PRICE: $235 million
BUYER: Journal Communications Inc. (Doug Kiel, president)
SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KGUN(TV): Ch. 9, 110 kW, ant. 3,721 ft.; WFTX(TV): Ch. 36, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,480 ft.; KMTV(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 1,371 ft.
AFFILIATION: KGUN(TV) ABC; WFTX(TV): Fox; KMTV(TV): CBS
WSAZ(TV) Huntington, W.Va.
PRICE: $186 million
BUYER: Gray Television Inc. (Robert S. Prather Jr., president/COO/director)
SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 3, 42.7 kW, ant. 1,273 ft.
AFFILIATION: NBC
WWBI(LP) Plattsburgh, N,Y.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Daystar TV Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
SELLER: SMC Communications (Susan Clarke, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 44.7 kW, ant. 767 ft.
AFFILIATION: Pax
BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications
KTGM(TV) Tamuning, Guam
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Sorensen Television Systems Inc. (Rex Sorensen, president/chairman)
SELLER: Island Broadcasting Inc. (David Larson, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 6.8 kW. Ant. 243 ft.
AFFILIATION: ABC
Combos
WANS(AM) Anderson, WRIX(AM) Homeland Park and WRIX(FM) Honea Path (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: Gary Bryant; owns no other stations
SELLER: Karen Phillips-Small
FACILITIES: WANS(AM): 1280 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WRIX(AM): 1020 kHz, 10 kW; WRIX(FM): 103.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: WANS(AM): Urban/Gospel; WRIX(AM): Gospel; WRIX(FM): Talk
FMs
KIOD(FM) and KSWN(FM) McCook, Neb.
PRICE: $1.3 million
BUYER: Legacy Communications LLC (Joseph Jay Vavricek, managing member); owns five other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Austin McCook LLC (Jay D. Austin, managing member)
FACILITIES: KIOD(FM): 105.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 591 ft.; KSWN(FM): 93.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.
FORMAT: KIOD(FM): Country; KSWN(FM): News/Talk/Sports
BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group
KDJR(FM) De Soto (St. Louis), Mo.
PRICE: $1.25 million
BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 20 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Serendipity Ventures LLC (Harold S. Vogt, owner)
FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 348 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
COMMENT: Exercise of option
WLTS(FM) State College, Pa.
PRICE: $1.2 million
BUYER: 2510 Licenses LLC (Nicholas A. Galli, managing member); owns eight other stations, including WBLF(AM), WKVB(FM) and WOWY(FM) State College
SELLER: Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president)
FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 587 ft.
FORMAT: Soft AC
AMs
WAMB(AM) Donelson (Nashville), Tenn.
PRICE: $5 million
BUYER: Bott Radio Network (Richard P. Bott Sr., owner); owns 23 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Great Southern Broadcasting Co. Inc. (William Barry, president)
FACILITIES: 1160 kHz, 50 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
BROKER: American Media Services LLC
KCKN(AM) Kansas City, Kan.
PRICE: $1.9 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 31 other stations, including KCZZ(AM) Kansas City
SELLER: All Comedy Radio Inc. (Michael O’Shea, CEO)
FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 200 W
FORMAT: Comedy
BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC
