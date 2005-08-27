TVs



WBPG (TV) Gulf Shores and WALA(TV) Mobile, Ala.; WTHI(TV) Terre Haute, Ind.; KRQE(TV) Albuquerque, N.M.; WLUK(TV) Green Bay, Wis.

PRICE: $260 million

BUYER: LIN Television Corp. (Gary R. Chapman, president/CEO)

SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WBPG (TV): Ch. 55, 3,750 kW, ant. 1,011 ft.; WALA(TV): Ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 1,250 ft.; WTHI(TV): Ch. 10, 316 kW, ant. 961 ft.; KRQE(TV): Ch. 13, 87.1 kW, ant. 4,223 ft.; WLUK(TV): Ch. 11, 316 kW, ant. 1,260 ft.

AFFILIATION: WBPG(TV): WB; WALA(TV): Fox; WTHI(TV): CBS; KRQE(TV): CBS; WLUK(TV): Fox

KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz.; WFTX(TV) Cape Coral, Fla.; KMTV(TV) Omaha, Neb.

PRICE: $235 million

BUYER: Journal Communications Inc. (Doug Kiel, president)

SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KGUN(TV): Ch. 9, 110 kW, ant. 3,721 ft.; WFTX(TV): Ch. 36, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,480 ft.; KMTV(TV): Ch. 3, 100 kW, ant. 1,371 ft.

AFFILIATION: KGUN(TV) ABC; WFTX(TV): Fox; KMTV(TV): CBS

WSAZ(TV) Huntington, W.Va.

PRICE: $186 million

BUYER: Gray Television Inc. (Robert S. Prather Jr., president/COO/director)

SELLER: Emmis Communications (Jeff Smulyan, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 3, 42.7 kW, ant. 1,273 ft.

AFFILIATION: NBC

WWBI(LP) Plattsburgh, N,Y.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Daystar TV Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: SMC Communications (Susan Clarke, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 44.7 kW, ant. 767 ft.

AFFILIATION: Pax

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

KTGM(TV) Tamuning, Guam

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Sorensen Television Systems Inc. (Rex Sorensen, president/chairman)

SELLER: Island Broadcasting Inc. (David Larson, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 6.8 kW. Ant. 243 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC



Combos



WANS(AM) Anderson, WRIX(AM) Homeland Park and WRIX(FM) Honea Path (Greenville-Spartanburg), S.C.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: Gary Bryant; owns no other stations

SELLER: Karen Phillips-Small

FACILITIES: WANS(AM): 1280 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WRIX(AM): 1020 kHz, 10 kW; WRIX(FM): 103.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WANS(AM): Urban/Gospel; WRIX(AM): Gospel; WRIX(FM): Talk



FMs



KIOD(FM) and KSWN(FM) McCook, Neb.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Legacy Communications LLC (Joseph Jay Vavricek, managing member); owns five other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Austin McCook LLC (Jay D. Austin, managing member)

FACILITIES: KIOD(FM): 105.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 591 ft.; KSWN(FM): 93.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: KIOD(FM): Country; KSWN(FM): News/Talk/Sports

BROKER: Jody McCoy of Media Services Group

KDJR(FM) De Soto (St. Louis), Mo.

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Serendipity Ventures LLC (Harold S. Vogt, owner)

FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 348 ft.

FORMAT: Religion

COMMENT: Exercise of option

WLTS(FM) State College, Pa.

PRICE: $1.2 million

BUYER: 2510 Licenses LLC (Nicholas A. Galli, managing member); owns eight other stations, including WBLF(AM), WKVB(FM) and WOWY(FM) State College

SELLER: Forever Broadcasting Inc. (Carol Logan, president)

FACILITIES: 94.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 587 ft.

FORMAT: Soft AC



AMs



WAMB(AM) Donelson (Nashville), Tenn.

PRICE: $5 million

BUYER: Bott Radio Network (Richard P. Bott Sr., owner); owns 23 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Great Southern Broadcasting Co. Inc. (William Barry, president)

FACILITIES: 1160 kHz, 50 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

BROKER: American Media Services LLC

KCKN(AM) Kansas City, Kan.

PRICE: $1.9 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 31 other stations, including KCZZ(AM) Kansas City

SELLER: All Comedy Radio Inc. (Michael O’Shea, CEO)

FACILITIES: 1340 kHz, 200 W

FORMAT: Comedy

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce & Co. LLC



INFORMATION PROVIDED BY:

BIA Financial Networks'

Media Access Pro.

Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com