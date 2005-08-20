Trending

Deals

By

TVs


KUWB (TV) Ogden, Utah
PRICE: $18.5 million
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (William Moll, president, TV division)
SELLER: Acme Communications Inc. (Jamie Kellner, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 1,486 kW, ant. 4,075 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
KCWE (TV) Kansas City, Mo.
PRICE: $10.96 million
BUYER: Hearst-Argyle TV Inc. (David J. Barrett, president/CEO)
SELLER: KCWE(TV) Inc. (Robert B. Liepold, president/treasurer)
FACILITIES: Ch. 29, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,175 ft.
AFFILIATION: UPN
WWMB (TV) Florence, S.C.
PRICE: $2.4 million
BUYER: SagamoreHill Broadcasting (Louis Wall, president)
SELLER: Atlantic Media Group Inc. (Al Ervin, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 2,090 kW, ant. 1,860 ft.
AFFILIATION: UPN
COMMENT: If closing will occur after 8/1/06, purchase price will be increased by $100,836. Barrington South Carolina Corp. will assume Time Brokerage Agreement and lease from Diversified Communications at closing. Barrington also gets an option to purchase the station from SagamoreHill for $18,000 option payment.
KBFX(CA) Bakersfield, Calif.
PRICE: $17 million
BUYER: Westwind Communications (Wayne Lansche, president)
SELLER: Pappas Telecasting (Harry J. Pappas, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 10 kW
AFFILIATION: Fox
KXOK(LP) Enid, Okla.
PRICE: $175,000
BUYER: Estate of Rex Faulkner (Dixie Meyer, executrix)
SELLER: Media Manics Inc. (Charles D. Pearson, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 12.5 kW, ant. 278 ft.

FMs


KOAS(FM) Dolan Springs (Las Vegas), Ariz.; KVGS(FM) Laughlin (Las Vegas), Nev.
PRICE: $38 million
BUYER: Riviera Broadcast Group LLC (Tim Pohlman, CEO); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Desert Sky Media, LLC (Chris Devine, manager/member)
FACILITIES: KOAS(FM): 105.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,762 ft.; KVGS(FM): 107.9 MHz, 98 kW, ant. 1,985 ft.
FORMAT: KOAS(FM): Smooth Jazz; KVGS(FM): Urban AC
BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom
KPKK(FM) Amargosa Valley, Nev.
PRICE: $16 million
BUYER: Riviera Broadcast Group LLC (Tim Pohlman, CEO); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Sky Media LLC (Chris Devine, managing member)
FACILITIES: 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,877 ft.
FORMAT: Smooth Jazz
BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom
WSTS(FM) Fairmont (Fayetteville), N.C.
PRICE: $1.6 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 28 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Pro Media Inc. (James Clark, president)
FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 489 ft.
FORMAT: Southern Gospel
BROKER: Mitt Younts of EnVest Media LLC
COMMENT: Buyer will compensate Clark $2,500 monthly for a minimum 48 months for assistance in ad sales. Davidson Media will enter a TBA with Pro Media’s WFMO(AM) Fairmont, N.C., and will be granted option to buy WFMO for $400,000.
WBKK(FM) Amsterdam (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: WMHT Educational Telecommunications (Deborah Onslow, president/GM); owns two other stations, including WMHT(FM) Albany-Schenectady-Troy
SELLER: GEM Associates Ltd (J. Taylor Montfort, general partner)
FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 623 ft.
FORMAT: Classical
BROKER: Public Radio Capital
COMMENT: Buyer will operate WBKK under an LMA until FCC approval of sale.
WQUA(FM) Citronelle (Mobile), Ala.
PRICE: $1.25 million
BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 19 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: ABC/Disney (John Hare, president, ABC Radio)
FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 427 ft.
FORMAT: Gospel
BROKER: MBT Enterprises Inc.

AMs


KIXL(AM) Del Valle (Austin), Texas
PRICE: $3.58 million
BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (John Bitting, COO); owns 17 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: KIXL Broadcasting Corp. (David Ferguson, VP)
FACILITIES: 970 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Christian/Talk
KTRW(AM) Spokane, Wash.
PRICE: $850,000
BUYER: Sacred Heart Radio (Ron Belter, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Read Broadcasting Network (Thomas W. Read, CEO)
FACILITIES: 970 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Religion

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY:

BIA Financial Networks

Media Access Pro.

Chantilly, VA., www.bia.com