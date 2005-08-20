TVs



KUWB (TV) Ogden, Utah

PRICE: $18.5 million

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (William Moll, president, TV division)

SELLER: Acme Communications Inc. (Jamie Kellner, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 1,486 kW, ant. 4,075 ft.

AFFILIATION: The WB

KCWE (TV) Kansas City, Mo.

PRICE: $10.96 million

BUYER: Hearst-Argyle TV Inc. (David J. Barrett, president/CEO)

SELLER: KCWE(TV) Inc. (Robert B. Liepold, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: Ch. 29, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,175 ft.

AFFILIATION: UPN

WWMB (TV) Florence, S.C.

PRICE: $2.4 million

BUYER: SagamoreHill Broadcasting (Louis Wall, president)

SELLER: Atlantic Media Group Inc. (Al Ervin, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 21, 2,090 kW, ant. 1,860 ft.

AFFILIATION: UPN

COMMENT: If closing will occur after 8/1/06, purchase price will be increased by $100,836. Barrington South Carolina Corp. will assume Time Brokerage Agreement and lease from Diversified Communications at closing. Barrington also gets an option to purchase the station from SagamoreHill for $18,000 option payment.

KBFX(CA) Bakersfield, Calif.

PRICE: $17 million

BUYER: Westwind Communications (Wayne Lansche, president)

SELLER: Pappas Telecasting (Harry J. Pappas, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 10 kW

AFFILIATION: Fox

KXOK(LP) Enid, Okla.

PRICE: $175,000

BUYER: Estate of Rex Faulkner (Dixie Meyer, executrix)

SELLER: Media Manics Inc. (Charles D. Pearson, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 32, 12.5 kW, ant. 278 ft.



FMs



KOAS(FM) Dolan Springs (Las Vegas), Ariz.; KVGS(FM) Laughlin (Las Vegas), Nev.

PRICE: $38 million

BUYER: Riviera Broadcast Group LLC (Tim Pohlman, CEO); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Desert Sky Media, LLC (Chris Devine, manager/member)

FACILITIES: KOAS(FM): 105.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,762 ft.; KVGS(FM): 107.9 MHz, 98 kW, ant. 1,985 ft.

FORMAT: KOAS(FM): Smooth Jazz; KVGS(FM): Urban AC

BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom

KPKK(FM) Amargosa Valley, Nev.

PRICE: $16 million

BUYER: Riviera Broadcast Group LLC (Tim Pohlman, CEO); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Sky Media LLC (Chris Devine, managing member)

FACILITIES: 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,877 ft.

FORMAT: Smooth Jazz

BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom

WSTS(FM) Fairmont (Fayetteville), N.C.

PRICE: $1.6 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 28 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Pro Media Inc. (James Clark, president)

FACILITIES: 100.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 489 ft.

FORMAT: Southern Gospel

BROKER: Mitt Younts of EnVest Media LLC

COMMENT: Buyer will compensate Clark $2,500 monthly for a minimum 48 months for assistance in ad sales. Davidson Media will enter a TBA with Pro Media’s WFMO(AM) Fairmont, N.C., and will be granted option to buy WFMO for $400,000.

WBKK(FM) Amsterdam (Albany-Schenectady-Troy), N.Y.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: WMHT Educational Telecommunications (Deborah Onslow, president/GM); owns two other stations, including WMHT(FM) Albany-Schenectady-Troy

SELLER: GEM Associates Ltd (J. Taylor Montfort, general partner)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 623 ft.

FORMAT: Classical

BROKER: Public Radio Capital

COMMENT: Buyer will operate WBKK under an LMA until FCC approval of sale.

WQUA(FM) Citronelle (Mobile), Ala.

PRICE: $1.25 million

BUYER: Family Worship Center Church Inc. (Jimmy Swaggart, president/director); owns 19 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: ABC/Disney (John Hare, president, ABC Radio)

FACILITIES: 102.1 MHz, 15 kW, ant. 427 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

BROKER: MBT Enterprises Inc.



AMs



KIXL(AM) Del Valle (Austin), Texas

PRICE: $3.58 million

BUYER: Starboard Media Foundation Inc. (John Bitting, COO); owns 17 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: KIXL Broadcasting Corp. (David Ferguson, VP)

FACILITIES: 970 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Christian/Talk

KTRW(AM) Spokane, Wash.

PRICE: $850,000

BUYER: Sacred Heart Radio (Ron Belter, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Read Broadcasting Network (Thomas W. Read, CEO)

FACILITIES: 970 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Religion



