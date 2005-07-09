TVs



WTXL(TV) Tallahassee, Fla.

PRICE: $12 million

BUYER: Southern Broadcast Corp. (Manny Calvo, president/GM)

SELLER: Media Venture Management Inc. (Brian E. Cobb, managing member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 2,690 kW, ant. 1,700 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC

WBXA(CA) Birmingham and WBXM(CA) Montgomery, Ala.; WBXG(CA) Gainesville, WBXJ(CA) Jacksonville, WZXZ(CA) Orlando and WBXT(CA) Tallahassee, Fla.; WXSX(CA) Savannah, Ga.; WBXC(CA) Champaign, Ill.; WBXF(CA) Des Moines, Iowa; WBXV(CA) Louisville, Ky.; KBXS(CA) Shreveport, La.; WUBX(CA) Durham and WBXU(CA) Raleigh, N.C.; WBXP(CA) Memphis, Tenn.

PRICE: $5 million

BUYER: L4 Media Group LLC (Rick Ehrman, chairman)

SELLER: The Box Worldwide LLC (Amy Brown)

FACILITIES: WBXA(CA): Ch. 1, 1.2 kW; WBXM(CA): Ch. 5, 0.70 kW; WBXG(CA): Ch. 33, 23.6 kW; WBXJ(CA): Ch. 43, 49 kW; WZXZ(CA): Ch. 36, 22 kW, ant. 577 ft.; WBXT(CA): Ch. 43, 49 kW; WXSX(CA): Ch. 13, 0.019 kW; WBXC(CA): Ch. 46, 0.15 kW; WBXF(CA): Ch. 4, 0.75 kW; WBXV(CA): Ch. 13, 0.75 kW; KBXS(CA): Ch. 50, 1.04 kW; WUBX(CA): Ch. 13, 0.105 kW, ant. 262 ft.; WBXU(CA): Ch. 13, 1.045 kW; WBXP(CA): Ch. 44, 150 kW

AFFILIATION: WBXA(CA): Ind.; WBXM(CA): Ind.; WBXG(CA): Ind.; WBXJ(CA): Ind.; WZXZ(CA): Ind.; WBXT(CA): Ind.; WXSX(CA): Ind.; WBXC(CA): Ind.; WBXF(CA): Ind.; WBXV(CA): Ind.; KBXS(CA): Ind.; WUBX(CA): Ind.; WBXU(CA): Ind.; WBXP(CA): Ind.

KTLM Rio Grande City, Texas

PRICE: $3.15 million

BUYER: Sunbelt Multimedia Co. (Sam Vale, president)

SELLER: Sunbelt Multimedia Co. (Antonio Falcon, co-owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,893 ft.

AFFILIATION: Telemundo

COMMENT: Vale is purchasing Falcon's 49.75% interest in Sunbelt to become 99.5% owner of the company.

KHIZ Barstow, Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Initial Broadcasting of California LLC (Peter White, president/manager)

SELLER: Sunbelt Television Inc. (Mary Ellen Zenz, executor)

FACILITIES: Ch. 64, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,568 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Transfer of control of Sunbelt to IBC following the sale of the shares of The Estates of Margaret R. and J. Riley Jackson—Mary Ellen Zenz, executor (Jackson Group), representing 38% of the shares in Sunbelt, to IBC (31%) and TV Plus LLC (7%). TVP gets an option to acquire all shares owned by IBC. Total purchase price for the shares of Sunbelt will be the difference between $3.2 million and total Sunbelt obligations to the Jackson Group that IBC and TVP will repay on behalf of Sunbelt to the Jackson Group.

KTID(LP) and KTWT(LP) Twin Falls, Idaho

PRICE: $348,300

BUYER: Neuhoff Communications Inc. (Geoffrey H. Neuhoff, president)

SELLER: E-DA-HOE Inc. (Client Stennett, president)

FACILITIES: KTID(LP): Ch. 58, 15 kW; KTWT(LP): Ch. 43, 11 kW

AFFILIATION: KTID(LP): Dark; KTWT(LP): Pax

W17CR Plainview, N.Y.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: WLNY(TV) Inc. (Marvin Chauvin, CEO)

SELLER: Catholic Views Broadcasts Inc. (Kenneth J. Baker, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 17, 1 kW

KKTU(LP) Cheyenne, Wyo.

PRICE: $10,000

BUYER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)

SELLER: NIA Broadcasting LLC (Neal Ardman, managing member)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 10 kW, ant. 204 ft.

AFFILIATION: ABC

COMMENT: Sale is for forgiveness of seller's debt to buyer.

K64GW Durant, Okla.

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Antonio Cesar Guel, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 64, 20 kW

WWTD(LP) Washington; W61BY Crofton, Md.

PRICE: $10 plus assumption of liabilities

BUYER: DC Broadcasting Inc. (J Christopher Blair, president)

SELLER: Annapolis Broadcasting Co Inc. (Robert E Kelly, president)

FACILITIES: WWTD(LP): Ch. 49, 59.2 kW; W61BY: Ch. 31, 59.2 kW

COMMENT: Purchase price will be increased based on performance and/or future sale of the stations.

K02OE Conchas Dam, N.M.

PRICE: Donation

BUYER: Regents of the University of New Mexico (William W. Britton, AVP/controller, University of New Mexico)

SELLER: Conchas Television Association (Fred Stieg, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 0.004 kW

K11HO and K16GJ Polson, Mont.

PRICE: No consideration

BUYER: Blacktail TV Tax District (Steven Fite, chairman)

SELLER: Polson TV Improvement Association (Steven Fite, chairman)

FACILITIES: K11HO: Ch. 11, 0.103 kW; K16GJ: Ch. 16, 0.25 kW

AFFILIATION: K16GJ: NBC



