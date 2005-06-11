TVs



KMUV(LP) Monterey, Calif.

PRICE: $5.4 million

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (William Moll, president, TV division)

SELLER: Sainte Partners II LP (Chester Smith, president/general partner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 23, 50 kW

AFFILIATION: Telemundo

WSWB Scranton, Pa.

PRICE: $2.1 million

BUYER: Mystic Broadcast Group Inc. (Daniel J. Duman, president)

SELLER: KB Prime Media LLC (Guyon Turner, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 1,290 kW, ant. 1,263 ft.

AFFILIATION: The WB

COMMENT: Pegasus Satellite Communications is assigning to Mystic its rights under an agreement with KB Prime Media.

W06AW Selmer, Tenn.

PRICE: $75,000

BUYER: The Victory Network Foundation Inc. (Charles W. Tatum, president)

SELLER: WDTM Inc. (David B. Jordan Sr., president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.048 kW



FMs



KTHX(FM) Dayton, KURK(FM) Reno, KJZS(FM) and KRZQ(FM) Sparks (Reno), Nev.; KLLL(FM) and KONE(FM) Lubbock, KMMX(FM) Tahoka and KBTE(FM) Tulia (Lubbock), Texas

PRICE: $34 million

BUYER: Wilks Broadcast Group (Jeffrey Wilks, CEO); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president)

FACILITIES: KTHX(FM): 100.1 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 2,162 ft.; KURK(FM): 92.9 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 502 ft.; KJZS(FM): 92.1 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 502 ft.; KRZQ(FM): 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 203 ft.; KLLL(FM): 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 817 ft.; KONE(FM): 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 883 ft.; KMMX(FM): 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 883 ft.; KBTE(FM): 104.9 MHz, 99 kW, ant. 978 ft.

FORMAT: KTHX(FM): AAA; KURK(FM): Classic Rock; KJZS(FM): Smooth Jazz; KRZQ(FM): Alternative; KLLL(FM): Country; KONE(FM): Rock; KMMX(FM): Adult Hits/Top40; KBTE(FM): CHR

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.

KAYO(FM) Elma (Seattle- Tacoma), Wash.

PRICE: $20 million

BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 23 other stations, including KDDS(AM) Seattle-Tacoma

SELLER: South Sound Broadcasting LLC (Gregory Smith, general partner)

FACILITIES: 99.3 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 2,034 ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.

WTKE(FM) Holt (Ft. Walton Beach), Fla.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting (Lew Dickey, chairman); owns 302 other stations, including WFTW(AM), WKSM(FM) and WZNS(FM) Ft. Walton Beach

SELLER: Star Broadcasting Inc. (Ronald E. Hale Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 98.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 482 ft.

FORMAT: Sports

COMMENT: $850,000 loan from Cumulus enables SBI to acquire WTKE(AM) if SBI assigns the station to Cumulus in exchange for WYZB(FM) Mary Esther, Fla., plus $1.5 million payment to SBI, which executes a separate agreement providing Cumulus an option to acquire WBAU(AM) Fort Walton Beach

WYZB(FM) Mary Esther (Ft. Walton Beach), Fla.

PRICE: Swap

BUYER: Star Broadcasting (Ronald E. Hale Jr., president); owns three other stations, including WNCV(FM) Ft. Walton Beach

SELLER: Cumulus Broadcasting (Lew Dickey, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 305 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: See item above

WWUS(FM) Big Pine Key, WCNK(FM) Key West and WAVK(FM) Marathon, Fla.

PRICE: $4.35 million

BUYER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce G. Danziger, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: LSM Radio Partners LLC (Burton K. Barlow, managing member)

FACILITIES: WWUS(FM): 104.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 453 ft.; WCNK(FM): 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 453 ft.; WAVK(FM): 97.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 213 ft.

FORMAT: WWUS(FM): Classic Hits/'70s and '80s; WCNK(FM): Smooth Jazz; WAVK(FM): Hot AC

WYZK(FM) Valdosta, Ga.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: GRAM Corp. (Georgia R. Salva, president/CEO); owns two other stations: WGOV(AM) and WAAC(FM) Valdosta

SELLER: CDJ Inc. (Michael Howard, president)

FACILITIES: 96.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 306 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock



AMs



WMSR(AM) Manchester, Tenn.

PRICE: $700,000

BUYER: Coffee County Broadcasting Inc. (Rob Clutter, owner); owns no other stations

SELLER: Coffee County Broadcasting Inc. (Don Hershman, president)

FACILITIES: 1320 kHz, 5 kW day/79 W night

FORMAT: '70s Hits

COMMENT: Don Hershman, Bill Bouldin, Kenneth Duke and Johnny Murray, each with 25% interest in Coffee County Broadcasting, are selling their interests to Rob and Tiffany Clutter, each of whom will own 50%.

KVMA(AM) Magnolia, Ark.

PRICE: $165,000

BUYER: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp. (William C. Nolan Jr., president); owns 17 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Columbia Broadcasting Co. (Ken Sibley, president)

FACILITIES: 630 kHz, 1 kW day/30 W night

FORMAT: Country



