KMUV(LP) Monterey, Calif.
PRICE: $5.4 million
BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (William Moll, president, TV division)
SELLER: Sainte Partners II LP (Chester Smith, president/general partner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 23, 50 kW
AFFILIATION: Telemundo
WSWB Scranton, Pa.
PRICE: $2.1 million
BUYER: Mystic Broadcast Group Inc. (Daniel J. Duman, president)
SELLER: KB Prime Media LLC (Guyon Turner, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 38, 1,290 kW, ant. 1,263 ft.
AFFILIATION: The WB
COMMENT: Pegasus Satellite Communications is assigning to Mystic its rights under an agreement with KB Prime Media.
W06AW Selmer, Tenn.
PRICE: $75,000
BUYER: The Victory Network Foundation Inc. (Charles W. Tatum, president)
SELLER: WDTM Inc. (David B. Jordan Sr., president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 6, 0.048 kW

FMs


KTHX(FM) Dayton, KURK(FM) Reno, KJZS(FM) and KRZQ(FM) Sparks (Reno), Nev.; KLLL(FM) and KONE(FM) Lubbock, KMMX(FM) Tahoka and KBTE(FM) Tulia (Lubbock), Texas
PRICE: $34 million
BUYER: Wilks Broadcast Group (Jeffrey Wilks, CEO); owns three other stations, none in this market
SELLER: NextMedia Group (Skip Weller, president)
FACILITIES: KTHX(FM): 100.1 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 2,162 ft.; KURK(FM): 92.9 MHz, 48 kW, ant. 502 ft.; KJZS(FM): 92.1 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 502 ft.; KRZQ(FM): 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 203 ft.; KLLL(FM): 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 817 ft.; KONE(FM): 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 883 ft.; KMMX(FM): 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 883 ft.; KBTE(FM): 104.9 MHz, 99 kW, ant. 978 ft.
FORMAT: KTHX(FM): AAA; KURK(FM): Classic Rock; KJZS(FM): Smooth Jazz; KRZQ(FM): Alternative; KLLL(FM): Country; KONE(FM): Rock; KMMX(FM): Adult Hits/Top40; KBTE(FM): CHR
BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner and Co.
KAYO(FM) Elma (Seattle- Tacoma), Wash.
PRICE: $20 million
BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 23 other stations, including KDDS(AM) Seattle-Tacoma
SELLER: South Sound Broadcasting LLC (Gregory Smith, general partner)
FACILITIES: 99.3 MHz, 41 kW, ant. 2,034 ft.
FORMAT: Country
BROKER: Kalil & Co., Inc.
WTKE(FM) Holt (Ft. Walton Beach), Fla.
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Cumulus Broadcasting (Lew Dickey, chairman); owns 302 other stations, including WFTW(AM), WKSM(FM) and WZNS(FM) Ft. Walton Beach
SELLER: Star Broadcasting Inc. (Ronald E. Hale Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 98.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 482 ft.
FORMAT: Sports
COMMENT: $850,000 loan from Cumulus enables SBI to acquire WTKE(AM) if SBI assigns the station to Cumulus in exchange for WYZB(FM) Mary Esther, Fla., plus $1.5 million payment to SBI, which executes a separate agreement providing Cumulus an option to acquire WBAU(AM) Fort Walton Beach
WYZB(FM) Mary Esther (Ft. Walton Beach), Fla.
PRICE: Swap
BUYER: Star Broadcasting (Ronald E. Hale Jr., president); owns three other stations, including WNCV(FM) Ft. Walton Beach
SELLER: Cumulus Broadcasting (Lew Dickey, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 305 ft.
FORMAT: Country
COMMENT: See item above
WWUS(FM) Big Pine Key, WCNK(FM) Key West and WAVK(FM) Marathon, Fla.
PRICE: $4.35 million
BUYER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce G. Danziger, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market
SELLER: LSM Radio Partners LLC (Burton K. Barlow, managing member)
FACILITIES: WWUS(FM): 104.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 453 ft.; WCNK(FM): 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 453 ft.; WAVK(FM): 97.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 213 ft.
FORMAT: WWUS(FM): Classic Hits/'70s and '80s; WCNK(FM): Smooth Jazz; WAVK(FM): Hot AC
WYZK(FM) Valdosta, Ga.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: GRAM Corp. (Georgia R. Salva, president/CEO); owns two other stations: WGOV(AM) and WAAC(FM) Valdosta
SELLER: CDJ Inc. (Michael Howard, president)
FACILITIES: 96.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 306 ft.
FORMAT: Classic Rock

AMs


WMSR(AM) Manchester, Tenn.
PRICE: $700,000
BUYER: Coffee County Broadcasting Inc. (Rob Clutter, owner); owns no other stations
SELLER: Coffee County Broadcasting Inc. (Don Hershman, president)
FACILITIES: 1320 kHz, 5 kW day/79 W night
FORMAT: '70s Hits
COMMENT: Don Hershman, Bill Bouldin, Kenneth Duke and Johnny Murray, each with 25% interest in Coffee County Broadcasting, are selling their interests to Rob and Tiffany Clutter, each of whom will own 50%.
KVMA(AM) Magnolia, Ark.
PRICE: $165,000
BUYER: Noalmark Broadcasting Corp. (William C. Nolan Jr., president); owns 17 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Columbia Broadcasting Co. (Ken Sibley, president)
FACILITIES: 630 kHz, 1 kW day/30 W night
FORMAT: Country

Information Provided By: BIA Financial Networks Meda Access Prol Chantilly, Va.,
www.bia.com