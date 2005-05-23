Deals
TVs
WEMT (TV) Greeneville, Tenn.
PRICE: $7 million
BUYER: BlueStone TV Holdings Inc. (Sandy DiPasquale, CEO)
SELLER: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (David D. Smith, CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 39, 3,020 kW, ant. 2,609 ft.
AFFILIATION: Fox
BROKER: Kalil & Co.
KTAV(LP) Lancaster, Calif.
PRICE: $2.5 million
BUYER: AlmaVision Hispanic Network (Juan Bruno Caamano, president)
SELLER: EICB-TV LLC (Randall Weiss, member)
FACILITIES: Ch. 24, 9.50 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.
KTWO(TV) Casper, Wyo.
PRICE: $1.7 million
BUYER: Silverton Broadcasting Co. LLC (Barry Silverton, president)
SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)
FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 100 kW, ant. 2,001 ft.
AFFILIATION: ABC
COMMENT: K-TWO TV of Wyoming Inc. is assigning its rights and obligations under a deal to acquire KTWO(TV) from Equity Broadcasting Corp's Wyoming Channel 2 Inc. to Silverton Broadcasting Co. LLC for purchase price plus assumption of a debt secured by a mortgage in an amount no greater than $500,000.
W64CZ Clarksburg, W.Va.
PRICE: $5,100
BUYER: TKMI Broadcasting (Rev. Nicholas T. Lalli, president)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 64, 20 kW
K43IK Cedar City, Utah
PRICE: $5,000
BUYER: TR3O Corp. (Rubin Rodriguez Jr., president)
SELLER: Michael Mintz (Michael Mintz, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 43, 0.20 kW
Combos
WILI(AM) and WILI(FM) Willimantic, Conn.
PRICE: $1.8 million
BUYER: Hall Communications Inc. (Bonnie Hall Rowbotham, chairman); owns 17 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Nutmeg Broadcasting Co. (Michael C. Rice, CEO)
FACILITIES: WILI(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW; WILI(FM): 98.3 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 525 ft.
FORMAT: WILI(AM): AC; WILI(FM): CHR
COMMENT: Hall will also make a $100,000 consulting payment (payable over 5 years) each to Michael Rice, Colin Rice and Elizabeth Rice.
Information Provided By: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
