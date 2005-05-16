Deals
TVs
KIFI(TV) Idaho Falls, K61AP Burley, K05CJ Challis, K13CO Fish Creek, K13RV and K61CI Leadore, K61FO Pocatello, K12MA Rexburg, Idaho; K13LY Hoback Junction, K13FZ and K59DY Jackson, K09LF South Park, Wyo.
PRICE: $12.5 million
BUYER: News-Press and Gazette Co. (David R. Bradley, president)
SELLER: The Post Co. (Rickie Brady, VP)
FACILITIES: KIFI(TV): Ch. 8, 316 kW, ant. 1,519 ft.; K61AP: Ch. 61, 0.684 kW; K05CJ: Ch. 5, 0.013 kW; K13CO: Ch. 13, 0.007 kW; K13RV: Ch. 13, 0.007 kW; K61CI: Ch. 61, 0.990 kW; K61FO: Ch. 61, 0.106 kW; K12MA: Ch. 12, 0.409 kW; K13LY: Ch. 13, 0.105 kW; K13FZ: Ch. 13, 0.101 kW; K59DY: Ch. 59, 0.416 kW; K09LF: Ch. 9, 0.010 kW
AFFILIATION: KIFI(TV): ABC
BROKER: Kepper, Tupper & Co.
KTKA(TV) Topeka and K39BR Junction City, Kan.
PRICE: $6.2 million
BUYER: Free State Communications LLC (Patrick Knorr, manager)
SELLER: Brechner Management Co. (Berl Brechner, president)
FACILITIES: KTKA(TV): Ch. 49, 2,690 kW, ant. 1,486 ft.; K39BR: Ch. 39, 42.8 kW
AFFILIATION: KTKA(TV): ABC
BROKER: Media Venture Partners
K14LG Medford, Ore.
PRICE: $35,000
BUYER: Sainte Partners II L.P. (Chester Smith, president/general partner)
SELLER: Turner Enterprises (Marcia T. Turner, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 50 kW, ant. -1,101 ft.
K16GH McAlester, Okla.
PRICE: $7,000
BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Omar Vasquez, vice president)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 16, 7 kW, ant. 493 ft.
KPTN(LP) St. Louis
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Mako Communications LLC (Michael Mintz, member)
SELLER: Kurt J. Petersen (Kurt J. Petersen, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 7, 2.9 kW
FMs
KEDJ(FM) Gilbert (Phoenix), Ariz.
PRICE: $30 million
BUYER: Riviera Broadcast Group LLC (Tim Pohlman, CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: New Planet Radio (Scott Fey, president)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 620 ft.
FORMAT: Modern Rock
BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.
KXCL(FM) Lincoln (Sacramento), Calif.
PRICE: $23 million
BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 22 other stations, including KTTA(FM) Sacramento
SELLER: First Broadcasting Co. LP (Gary M. Lawrence, president/vice chairman)
FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: '80s Hits
BROKER: Thomas Gammon of Americom
WXXB(FM) Delphi and WKHY(FM) Lafayette, Ind.
PRICE: $4.4 million
BUYER: Schurz Communications Inc. (Marci Burdick, senior VP, broadcasting); owns five other stations, including WASK(AM) and FM and WKOA(FM) Lafayette
SELLER: RadioWorks Inc. (Robert Rhea Jr., president)
FACILITIES: WXXB(FM): 102.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 489 ft.; WKHY(FM): 93.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 246 ft.
FORMAT: WXXB(FM): CHR; WKHY(FM): AOR/Classic Rock
BROKER: Dan Duman of York Street Partners
WVDA(FM)(CP) Valdosta, Ga.
PRICE: $100,000
BUYER: AGT Communications Inc. (James Andrew Howard, president/member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Broadcasting For The Challenged Inc. (George S. Flinn Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 217 ft.
FORMAT: CP–NOA
AMs
WGSM(AM) Huntington (Nassau-Suffolk), N.Y.
PRICE: $2.2 million
BUYER: Win Radio Broadcasting Corp. (Dr. Richard S. Yoon, president/owner); owns one other station, none in this market
SELLER: Atmor Properties Inc. (Lee Shubert, president/trustee)
FACILITIES: 740 kHz, 20 kW day/50 W night
FORMAT: Korean
KXME(AM) Carmel Valley (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.
PRICE: $800,000
BUYER: KRFA(AM) LLC (Harold S. Ginsberg, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: People's Radio Inc. (Joe C. Rosa, president)
FACILITIES: 540 kHz, 10 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Sports
WMCJ(AM) Cullman, Ala.
PRICE: $75,000
BUYER: Williams Communications Inc. (Walton E. Williams Jr., president/director); owns 11 other stations, including WFMH(AM) Cullman
SELLER: Queen of Peace Radio Inc. (J. Christopher Williams, president)
FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night
FORMAT: Gospel
