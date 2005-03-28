TVs



WADA(LP) Charlottesville, Va.

PRICE: $475,000

BUYER: Gray Television Inc. (Robert S. Prather Jr., president/COO/director)

SELLER: Tiger Eye Broadcasting Corp. (John N. Kyle II, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 27, 50 kW, ant. 988 ft.

AFFILIATION: Pax

W28CT Hartford, Conn.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: LIN Television Corp. (Gary R. Chapman, president/CEO)

SELLER: Communications Site Management (Cheryl A. Chase, managing member, Chase Entertainment)

FACILITIES: Ch. 28, 5.6 kW

K50IQ Great Falls, Mont.

PRICE: $50,000

BUYER: Sunbelt Communications Co. (James E. Rogers, president)

SELLER: Charles C. Townsend (Charles C. Townsend III, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 50 kW, ant. 355 ft.

K30GS Boise, Idaho

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Gary M. Cocola Family Trust (Gary M. Cocola, trustee)

SELLER: MS Communications LLC (Mark Silberman, manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 68, 0.007 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

WHNE (LP) Pinconning, Mich.

PRICE: $25,000

BUYER: Thomas T. Tait (Thomas T. Tait, owner)

SELLER: P&P Cable Holdings (Robert Naismith, VP)

FACILITIES: Ch. 52, 0.25 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

KJTN(LP) Abilene, Texas

PRICE: $20,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Omar Vasquez, VP)

SELLER: Powell Meredith Communications Co. (Amy S. Meredith, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 5 kW

K16GB Kingman, Ariz.

PRICE: $15,000

BUYER: Smoke and Mirrors LLC (Rick L. Murphy, managing member)

SELLER: Powell Meredith Communications Co. (Amy S. Meredith, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 16, 0.100 kW

KBBA(LP) Lake Havasu City, Ariz.

PRICE: $15,000

BUYER: Smoke and Mirrors LLC (Rick L. Murphy, managing member)

SELLER: Powell Meredith Communications Co. (Amy S. Meredith, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 10, 3 kW



Combos



WVXR(FM) Richmond, Ind.; WVXH(FM) Harrison, WVXM(FM) Manistee and WVXA(FM) Rogers City, Mich.; WVXC(FM) Chillicothe, WVXU(FM) Cincinnati, WVXW(FM) West Union, Ohio

PRICE: $15 million

BUYER: Cincinnati Classical Public Radio (Richard Eiswerth, president/CEO); owns one other station, including WGUC(FM) Cincinnati

SELLER: Xavier University (Michael J. Graham, president)

FACILITIES: WVXR(FM): 89.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 187 ft.; WVXH(FM): 92.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 299 ft.; WVXM(FM): 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 515 ft.; WVXA(FM): 96.7 MHz, 42 kW, ant. 532 ft.; WVXC(FM): 89.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 351 ft.; WVXU(FM): 91.7 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 682 ft.; WVXW(FM): 89.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 381 ft.

FORMAT: WVXR(FM): Variety; WVXH(FM): Variety; WVXM(FM): Public; WVXA(FM): Nostalgia/NPR; WVXC(FM): Nostalgia/NPR; WVXU(FM): Nostalgia/NPR; WVXW(FM): Nostalgia/NPR

BROKER: Marc Hand of Public Radio Capital and Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications

KHOZ(AM) and KHOZ(FM) Harrison, Ark.

PRICE: $3.7 million

BUYER: KHOZ LLC (Charles C. Earls, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Harrison Broadcasting Corp. (W.J. Wheeler, president)

FACILITIES: KHOZ(AM): 900 kHz, 1 kW day/62 W night; KHOZ(FM): 102.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

FORMAT: KHOZ(AM): AC/Talk; KHOZ(FM): Country

KDDD(AM) and KDDD(FM) Dumas, Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Kent Ries, trustee (Kent Ries, trustee); owns no other stations

SELLER: North River Investments (Joel Williamson)

FACILITIES: KDDD(AM): 800 kHz, 250 W; KDDD(FM): 95.3 MHz, 7 kW, ant. 259 ft.

FORMAT: KDDD(AM): Classic Hits; KDDD(FM): Classic Hits

COMMENT: Kent Ries has been appointed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas, Amarillo Division, as Trustee of the Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Estate of Joel Williamson, owner of 100% of the stock of North River Investments Inc.



FMs



WWBR(FM) West Point (Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News), Va.

PRICE: $1.13 million

BUYER: Davis Media LLC (Thomas G. Davis, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Winner Broadcasting LLC (Sherry L. Campana, executor)

FACILITIES: 107.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Urban

BROKER: EnVest Media LLC

WWKZ(FM) Aberdeen (Tupelo), Miss.

PRICE: $1.1 million

BUYER: URBan Radio Broadcasting LLC (Kevin Wagner, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio)

FACILITIES: 105.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 358 ft.

FORMAT: CHR

WSRM(FM)(CP) Coosa, Ga.

PRICE: $1.1 million

BUYER: Southern Broadcasting Companies (Paul C. Stone, president); owns nine other stations, none in this market

SELLER: The Estate of Jean M. Gradick (Leslie E. Gradick, executor)

FACILITIES: 95.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 72 ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

WBGE(FM) Bainbridge, Ga.

PRICE: $485,000

BUYER: Flint Media Inc. (Kevin Dowdy, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Roy Simpson, receiver

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 351 ft.

FORMAT: Country

KWPK(FM) Sisters, Ore.

PRICE: $475,000

BUYER: Horizon Broadcasting Group LLC (Keith Shipman, CEO/president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Thunderegg Wireless LLC (Lance W. Anderson, manager)

FACILITIES: 104.1 MHz, 34 kW, ant. 591 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC

BROKER: Gary Stevens of Gary Stevens and Co

WSPI(FM) Mount Carmel, Pa.

PRICE: $460,000

BUYER: Clear Channel Communications (John Hogan, CEO, radio); owns 1,194 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: H&P Communications Ltd (Gene Picarella, president)

FACILITIES: 99.7 MHz, 790 W, ant. 646 ft.

FORMAT: Soft AC

KTCJ(FM) Centerville, Texas

PRICE: $424,809

BUYER: KUZN (FM) Inc. (Gerald R. Proctor, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Good Samaritan Communications Inc. (Michael Augustus, president)

FACILITIES: 105.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Country

COMMENT: Court-agreed judgment

KCGR(FM) Cottage Grove (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Diamond Peak Investments LLC (Steve Master, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Thornton Pfleger Inc. (Robert O’Renick, secretary)

FACILITIES: 100.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 115 ft.

FORMAT: AC/Spanish

WURB(FM) Windsor, N.C.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Lifeline Ministries Inc. (Johnny Bryant, president); owns one other station, none in this market

SELLER: Willis Broadcasting Corp. (Levi E. Willis, president)

FACILITIES: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: Gospel

WIZB(FM) Abbeville (Dothan), Ala.

PRICE: $288,416

BUYER: Radio Training Network Inc. (James L. Campbell, president/CEO); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Celebration Communications Co. Inc. (Art Morris, acting chairman)

FACILITIES: 94.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 371 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

KBDX(FM) Blanding, Utah

PRICE: $270,000

BUYER: Thomas Troland; owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: KBDX Blanding LLC (William Schmidt, limited partner)

FACILITIES: 92.7 MHz, 610 W, ant. 3,406 ft.

FORMAT: Classic Rock

KDBX(FM) Clear Lake, S.D.

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Three Eagles Communications Inc. (Gary Buchanan, president/COO); owns 44 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Waitt Radio (George Pelletier, SVP, radio)

FACILITIES: 107.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 532 ft.

FORMAT: ’80s and ’90s

BROKER: Chapin Enterprises

COMMENT: Three Eagles is exercising its option to purchase KDBX(FM) from Waitt Radio’s WMMP LLC. Purchase price includes non-compete payment.



AMs



KFRC(AM) San Francisco

PRICE: $35 million

BUYER: Family Stations Inc. (Harold Camping, president); owns 45 other stations, including KEAR(FM) San Francisco

SELLER: Infinity Broadcasting (Joel Hollander, president/COO)

FACILITIES: 610 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: Media Venture Partners

WCCD(AM) Parma (Cleveland), Ohio

PRICE: $2.1 million

BUYER: New Spirit Revival Center Ministries Inc. (Darrell C. Scott, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1000 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Christian/Talk

KTIB(AM) Thibodaux, La.

PRICE: $285,000

BUYER: Wilkins Communications Network Inc. (Robert Wilkins, president); owns 10 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Delta Starr Broadcasting (Michael F. Starr, president)

FACILITIES: 640 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: News/Talk

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

WHBS(AM) Moultrie, Ga.

PRICE: $195,000

BUYER: Sailor Broadcasting of Georgia Inc. (W. Ron Sailor Sr., president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Christ In You The Hope of Glory Church Inc. (Franklin D. Walden Sr., president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Religion