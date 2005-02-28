TVs



WCLL(LP) COLUMBUS, OHIO

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: Jonathon W. Owens (Arthur R. Hollencamp, receiver)

FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 37.7 kW, ant. 512 ft.

AFFILIATION: Ind.

BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications

KMBB(LP) NORTH PLATTE, Neb.

PRICE: $8,000

BUYER: Randy L. Birth (Randy L. Birth Sr., owner)

SELLER: Brady Broadcasting (William G. Brady, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 8 kW, ant. 226 ft.

W59DZ REHOBOTH BEACH, DEL.

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Meyer Gottesman (Meyer Gottesman, owner)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 59, 1 kW, ant. 153 ft.



Combos



WATK(AM) and WACD(FM) Antigo, Wis.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Results Broadcasting Inc. (Bruce Grassman, president); owns seven other stations, none in this market

SELLER: NewRadio Group (Mary Quass, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WATK(AM): 900 kHz, 250 W day/195 W night; WACD(FM): 106.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 276 ft.

FORMAT: WATK(AM): Country; WACD(FM): Nostalgia

WISS(AM) Berlin and WAUH(FM) Wautoma, Wis.

PRICE: $288,000

BUYER: Hometown Broadcasting LLC (Tom Boyson, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Hometown Broadcasting LLC (Tom Boyson, member)

FACILITIES: WISS(AM): 1090 kHz, 500 W; WAUH(FM): 102.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 349 ft.

FORMAT: WISS(AM): Country/Nostalgia; WAUH(FM): Classic Hits

COMMENT: Tom Boyson is buying Margaret Corrente’s 50% interest in Hometown Broadcasting to become 100% owner.



FMs



KXQX(FM) Corcoran (Visalia-Tulare-Hanford), Calif.

PRICE: $2.1 million

BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president); owns 26 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: RAK Communications Inc. (Robert LaRue, president)

FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 381 ft.

FORMAT: Mexican

BROKER: Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Purchase price includes four-year non-compete payment.

KTOY(FM) Texarkana, Ark.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: ArkLaTex LLC (William N. Cate, member); owns four other stations: KCMC(AM), KTFS(AM), KBYB(FM) and KFYX(FM) Texarkana

SELLER: Jo-Al Broadcasting Inc. (Al Davis, president)

FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 390 ft.

FORMAT: Urban

WBIE(FM) Delphos (Lima) and WAUI(FM) Shelby, Ohio

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Kayser Broadcast Ministries Inc. (Daniel L. Kayser, president/CEO); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, chairman)

FACILITIES: WBIE(FM): 91.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 322 ft.; WAUI(FM): 88.3 MHz, 950 W, ant. 135 ft.

FORMAT: WBIE(FM): Religion; WAUI(FM): Christian



AMs



KFIG(AM) Fresno, Calif.

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: Fat Dawgs 7 Broadcasting LLC (Christopher L. Pacheco, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Radio Central LLC (Elihu Harris, member)

FACILITIES: 1430 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Sports/Talk

BROKER: Media Services Group

WCOG(AM) Greensboro (Greensboro–Winston- Salem–High Point), N.C.

PRICE: $1.68 million

BUYER: ABC/Disney (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns 72 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Truth Broadcasting (Stuart W. Epperson Jr., president)

FACILITIES: 1320 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Children

WZNN(AM) Black Mountain (Asheville), N.C.

PRICE: $850,000

BUYER: HRN Broadcasting Inc. (D. Mark Boyd III, president/director); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Zybek Media LLC (Beth Howerton, president)

FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 10 kW day/56 W night

FORMAT: Talk

BROKER: Josh Wilkey of WilkeySouth Media Brokers and Terry Greenwood of TAG Media Consulting

KIRL(AM) St. Charles (St. Louis), Mo.

PRICE: $730,000

BUYER: Covenant Network (John Anthony Holman, president/director); owns six other stations, including WRYT(AM) St. Louis

SELLER: Bronco Broadcasting (Johnny Roland, president)

FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Jazz/Gospel

BROKER: Ray Rosenblum



Correction



In the 2/14 issue, the broker for the sale of four Equity Broadcasting stations to Max Media LLC was incorrectly identified. Greg Guy and Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications brokered a five-station swap between Equity Broadcasting and Daystar TV.



Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com