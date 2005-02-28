Trending

Deals

By

TVs


WCLL(LP) COLUMBUS, OHIO
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
SELLER: Jonathon W. Owens (Arthur R. Hollencamp, receiver)
FACILITIES: Ch. 19, 37.7 kW, ant. 512 ft.
AFFILIATION: Ind.
BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications
KMBB(LP) NORTH PLATTE, Neb.
PRICE: $8,000
BUYER: Randy L. Birth (Randy L. Birth Sr., owner)
SELLER: Brady Broadcasting (William G. Brady, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 8 kW, ant. 226 ft.
W59DZ REHOBOTH BEACH, DEL.
PRICE: $7,000
BUYER: Meyer Gottesman (Meyer Gottesman, owner)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 59, 1 kW, ant. 153 ft.

Combos


WATK(AM) and WACD(FM) Antigo, Wis.
PRICE: $500,000
BUYER: Results Broadcasting Inc. (Bruce Grassman, president); owns seven other stations, none in this market
SELLER: NewRadio Group (Mary Quass, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WATK(AM): 900 kHz, 250 W day/195 W night; WACD(FM): 106.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 276 ft.
FORMAT: WATK(AM): Country; WACD(FM): Nostalgia
WISS(AM) Berlin and WAUH(FM) Wautoma, Wis.
PRICE: $288,000
BUYER: Hometown Broadcasting LLC (Tom Boyson, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Hometown Broadcasting LLC (Tom Boyson, member)
FACILITIES: WISS(AM): 1090 kHz, 500 W; WAUH(FM): 102.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 349 ft.
FORMAT: WISS(AM): Country/Nostalgia; WAUH(FM): Classic Hits
COMMENT: Tom Boyson is buying Margaret Corrente’s 50% interest in Hometown Broadcasting to become 100% owner.

FMs


KXQX(FM) Corcoran (Visalia-Tulare-Hanford), Calif.
PRICE: $2.1 million
BUYER: Mapleton Communications LLC (Adam Nathanson, president); owns 26 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: RAK Communications Inc. (Robert LaRue, president)
FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 381 ft.
FORMAT: Mexican
BROKER: Patrick Communications
COMMENT: Purchase price includes four-year non-compete payment.
KTOY(FM) Texarkana, Ark.
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: ArkLaTex LLC (William N. Cate, member); owns four other stations: KCMC(AM), KTFS(AM), KBYB(FM) and KFYX(FM) Texarkana
SELLER: Jo-Al Broadcasting Inc. (Al Davis, president)
FACILITIES: 104.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 390 ft.
FORMAT: Urban
WBIE(FM) Delphos (Lima) and WAUI(FM) Shelby, Ohio
PRICE: $1.5 million
BUYER: Kayser Broadcast Ministries Inc. (Daniel L. Kayser, president/CEO); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, chairman)
FACILITIES: WBIE(FM): 91.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 322 ft.; WAUI(FM): 88.3 MHz, 950 W, ant. 135 ft.
FORMAT: WBIE(FM): Religion; WAUI(FM): Christian

AMs


KFIG(AM) Fresno, Calif.
PRICE: $2.5 million
BUYER: Fat Dawgs 7 Broadcasting LLC (Christopher L. Pacheco, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Radio Central LLC (Elihu Harris, member)
FACILITIES: 1430 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Sports/Talk
BROKER: Media Services Group
WCOG(AM) Greensboro (Greensboro–Winston- Salem–High Point), N.C.
PRICE: $1.68 million
BUYER: ABC/Disney (John Hare, president, ABC Radio); owns 72 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Truth Broadcasting (Stuart W. Epperson Jr., president)
FACILITIES: 1320 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Children
WZNN(AM) Black Mountain (Asheville), N.C.
PRICE: $850,000
BUYER: HRN Broadcasting Inc. (D. Mark Boyd III, president/director); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Zybek Media LLC (Beth Howerton, president)
FACILITIES: 1350 kHz, 10 kW day/56 W night
FORMAT: Talk
BROKER: Josh Wilkey of WilkeySouth Media Brokers and Terry Greenwood of TAG Media Consulting
KIRL(AM) St. Charles (St. Louis), Mo.
PRICE: $730,000
BUYER: Covenant Network (John Anthony Holman, president/director); owns six other stations, including WRYT(AM) St. Louis
SELLER: Bronco Broadcasting (Johnny Roland, president)
FACILITIES: 1460 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Jazz/Gospel
BROKER: Ray Rosenblum

Correction


In the 2/14 issue, the broker for the sale of four Equity Broadcasting stations to Max Media LLC was incorrectly identified. Greg Guy and Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications brokered a five-station swap between Equity Broadcasting and Daystar TV.

Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com