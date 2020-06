TVs



WNDY(TV) Marion, Ind.; WWHO Chillicothe, Ohio

PRICE: $85 million

BUYER: LIN Television Corp. (Gary R. Chapman, president/CEO)

SELLER: CBS/Viacom (Ed Karlik, president)

FACILITIES: WNDY(TV): Ch. 23, 5,000 kW, ant. 965 ft.; WWHO: Ch. 53, 5,000 kW, ant. 1,145 ft.

AFFILIATION: WNDY(TV): UPN; WWHO: P&W

BROKER: AGM Partners LLC

W55AI Lake Placid, W60AF Malone and W66AJ Lyon Mountain, N.Y.; WVNY(TV) Burlington and W63AD/Rutland, Vt.

PRICE: $10.2 million plus assumption of liabilities

BUYER: Lambert Broadcasting LLC (Michael Jones, EVP/CFO)

SELLER: Straightline Communications (Ed Karlik, president)

FACILITIES: W55AI: Ch. 55, 0.993 kW; W60AF: Ch. 60, 0.994 kW; W66AJ: Ch. 66, 0.175 kW; WVNY: Ch. 22, 1,000 kW, ant. 2,740 ft.; W63AD: Ch. 63, 4.46 kW; WVNY: ABC

BROKER: AGM Partners LLC

KVIQ EUREKA, K10HX GARBERVILLE, K11NE HOOPA, K08LD MIRANDA, K08HJ ORLEANS, K10FS RIO DELL, K10KY SHELTER COVE, K10EN WILLOW CREEK, CALIF.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Raul Palazuelos (Raul Palazuelos, owner)

SELLER: Clear Channel TV Inc. (William Moll, president)

FACILITIES: KVIQ: Ch. 6, 100 kW, ant. 1,739 ft.; K10HX: Ch. 10, 0.01 kW; K11NE: Ch. 11, 0.009 kW; K08LD: Ch. 8, 0.003 kW; K08HJ: Ch. 8, 0.01 kW; K10FS: Ch. 10, 0.009 kW; K10KY: Ch. 10, 0.006 kW; K10EN: Ch. 10, 0.05 kW

AFFILIATION: KVIQ: CBS K47GR REDDING, CALIF.

PRICE: $70,000

BUYER: Family Stations Inc. (Harold Camping, president)

SELLER: Woodcook Communications (David Woodcook, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 47, 47 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.



Combos



WFFN(FM) Coaling, WDGM(FM) Greensboro (Tuscaloosa), WANZ(FM) Helena (Birmingham), WBEI(FM) Reform, and WJRD(AM), WTSK(AM) and WTUG(FM) Tuscaloosa, Ala.

PRICE: $29 million

BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 219 other stations, including WAPI(AM), WJOX(AM), WRAX(FM), WYSF(FM) and WZRR(FM) Birmingham

SELLER: Apex Broadcasting Inc. (Houston L. Pearce, chairman)

FACILITIES: WFFN(FM): 95.3 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 840 ft.; WDGM(FM): 99.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 623 ft.; WANZ(FM): 100.5 MHz, 93 kW, ant. 1,014 ft.; WBEI(FM): 101.7 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 725 ft.; WJRD(AM): 1150 kHz, 20 kW day/1 kW night; WTSK(AM): 790 kHz, 5 kW day/36 W night; WTUG(FM): 92.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 981 ft.

FORMAT: WFFN(FM): Oldies; WDGM(FM): Oldies; WANZ(FM): Alternative; WBEI(FM): AC; WJRD(AM): Oldies; WTSK(AM): Gospel; WTUG(FM): Urban AC

BROKER: Gary Stevens of Gary Stevens and Co



FMs



WBAZ(FM) Bridgehampton, WHBE(FM) East Hampton, WEHM(FM) Southampton and WBEA(FM) Southold (Hamptons-Riverhead), N.Y.

PRICE: $12 million

BUYER: Cherry Creek Radio (Joseph D. Schwartz, CEO/president); owns 32 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: AAA Entertainment (John Maguire, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WBAZ(FM): 102.5 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 348 ft.; WHBE(FM): 96.7 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 384 ft.; WEHM(FM): 92.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 259 ft.; WBEA(FM): 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 283 ft.

FORMAT: WBAZ(FM): Lite AC; WHBE(FM): Business News; WEHM(FM): Progressive; WBEA(FM): Hot AC

BROKER: Bob Maccini of Media Services Group

KADD(FM) Laughlin (Las Vegas), Nev.

PRICE: $8 million

BUYER: 3 Point Media LLC (Bruce Buzil, manager); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: M&M Broadcasting LLC (William E. Fitts, managing member)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,890 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC WFXQ(FM) Creedmoor, N.C.

PRICE: $7.25 million

BUYER: Capitol Broadcasting Co. Inc. (James F. Goodmon, president/CEO); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Joyner Radio Inc. (A. Thomas Joyner, president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 99.9 MHz, 22 kW, ant. 292 ft.

FORMAT: Urban AC WKZX(FM) LENOIR CITY (KNOXVILLE), TENN.

PRICE: $2.25 million

BUYER: Cherokee Media (Brenda Palmer, president/secretary/treasurer); owns no other stations

SELLER: BP Broadcasters LLC (Zollie D. Cantrell, chief manager)

FACILITIES: 93.5 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 577 ft.

FORMAT: AC



AMs



WSPR(AM) Springfield and WACM(AM) West Springfield (Springfield), Mass.

PRICE: $6.8 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 19 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Antonio F. Gois

FACILITIES: WSPR(AM): 1270 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; WACM(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WSPR(AM): Spanish/Tropical; WACM(AM): Spanish/Tropical



Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com