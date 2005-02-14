Deals
TVs
WPXS Mount Vernon, Ill.; KUMO(LP) St. Louis;
WDAH(CA) Atlanta; K07UI Minneapolis; K58DP Seattle
PRICE: Swap plus $10 million
BUYERs: WPXS and KUMO (LP): Daystar
Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO); WDAH(CA), K07UI and K58DP:
Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Steven Soldinger, VP, television)
SELLERs: WPXS and KUMO (LP): Equity
Broadcasting Corp. (Steven Soldinger, VP/television); WDAH(CA), K07UI and
K58DP: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WPXS: Ch. 13, 302 kW,
ant. 991 ft.; Ch. 51, 70 kW; WDAH(CA): Ch. 55, 15.7 kW; K07UI: Ch. 7, 0.405 kW,
ant. 781 ft.; K58DP: Ch. 58, 4.07 kW
AFFILIATION: WPXS: Pax; WDAH(CA):
Religion; K07UI: Ind.; K58DP: Religion
KMMF (TV) Missoula, KMMF(LP) Kalispell, KBTZ(TV)
Butte, KBTZ(LP) Bozeman and KLMN(TV) Great Falls, Mont.
PRICE: $4.25 million
BUYER: Max Media LLC (John A.
Trinder, president)
SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp.
(Greg Fess, VP, television)
FACILITIES: KMMF(TV): Ch. 17, 589 kW,
ant. 2,060 ft.; KMMF(LP): Ch. 34, 10kW; KBTZ(TV): Ch. 24, 330 kW; ant. 1,870
ft.; KBTZ(LP): Ch. 32, 11.8 kW; KLMN(TV): Ch. 26, 355 kW; ant. 214 ft.
AFFILIATION: KMMF(TV): F&P;
KMMF(LP): Ind.; KBTZ(TV): Ind.; KLMN(TV): Ind.
BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick
Communications
KSZG(LP) Aspen, Colo.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Aspen Television LLC (Chris
Glowacki, president)
SELLER: Aspen Skiing Co. LLC (David
Bellack, SVP)
FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 0.008 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: Price comprises $1 million
cash at closing, $500,000 in advertising airtimes during the five-year period
beginning at closing, and $500,000 during the 10-year period beginning
closing.
Combos
WCMS(AM) and WGH(FM) Newport News, WXMM(FM)
Norfolk, WFOG(FM) Suffolk, and WXEZ(FM) Yorktown (Norfolk-Virginia
Beach-Newport News), Va.
PRICE: $80 million
BUYER: Max Media LLC (John Trinder,
president/COO); owns 32 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Barnstable Broadcasting Inc.
(Michael Kaneb, president/COO)
FACILITIES: WCMS(AM): 1310 kHz, 20 kW
day/5 kW night; WGH(FM): 97.3 MHz, 74 kW, ant. 394 ft.; WXMM(FM): 100.5 MHz, 50
kW, ant. 499 ft.; WFOG(FM): 92.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 486 ft.; WXEZ(FM): 94.1 MHz,
40 kW, ant. 532 ft.
FORMAT: WCMS(AM): Sports; WGH(FM):
Country; WXMM(FM): Rock; WFOG(FM): Oldies; WXEZ(FM): Inspiration
BROKER: Kalil & Co. Inc.
WKZE(FM) Salisbury and WKZE(AM) Sharon,
Conn.
PRICE: $1.4 million
BUYER: WillPower Radio LLC (William
J. Stanley, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Johnson Development Inc.
(Scott Johnson, president)
FACILITIES: WKZE(FM): 98.1 MHz, 2 kW,
ant. 604 ft.; WKZE(AM): 1020 kHz, 3 kW
FORMAT: WKZE(FM): AAA; WKZE(AM):
AAA
FMs
WDVT(FM) Harwich Port, WCOD(FM) Hyannis,
WTWV(FM) Mashpee and WXTK(FM) West Yarmouth (Cape Cod), Mass.
PRICE: $21.3 million
BUYER: Qantum Communications Corp.
(Frank Osborn, CEO); owns 31 other stations, including WCIB(FM), WPXC(FM) and
WRZE(FM) Cape Cod
SELLER: Boch Broadcasting LP (Carolyn
Bernhart, VP, broadcasting)
FACILITIES: WDVT(FM): 93.5 MHz, 3 kW,
ant. 328 ft.; WCOD(FM): 106.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 430 ft.; WTWV(FM): 101.1 MHz, 6
kW, ant. 272 ft.; WXTK(FM): 95.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 262 ft.
FORMAT: WDVT(FM): Oldies; WCOD(FM):
Hot AC; WTWV(FM): Oldies; WXTK(FM): News/Talk
BROKER: Doug Ferber of Star Media
Group Inc.
COMMENT: To comply with FCC rules,
WDVT(FM), WTWV(FM) and WPXC(FM) (already owned by Qantum) will be transferred
to an independent trust.
AMs
WXLW(AM) Indianapolis
PRICE: $3 million
BUYER: Raven Broadcasting Inc.
(Jonathan Byrd II, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Pilgrim Communications LLC
(Gene Hood, president/manager)
FACILITIES: 950 kHz, 5 kW day/117 W
night
FORMAT: Sports
WCEO(AM) Columbia, S.C.
PRICE: $1.6 million
BUYER: Norsan Consulting and
Management Inc. (Norberto Sanchez, president); owns two other stations, neither
in this market
SELLER: Eastern Broadcasting Group
Inc. (Michael Sbuttoni, president)
FACILITIES: 840 kHz, 50 kW
FORMAT: Talk
KMYR(AM) Wichita, Kan.
PRICE: $1.3 million
BUYER: Steckline Communications LLC
(Gregory R. Steckline, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Agape Communications (Don W.
Clifford, president)
FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW
night
FORMAT: Adult Standard
Information Provided by: BIA Financial
Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,
www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.