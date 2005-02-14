TVs



WPXS Mount Vernon, Ill.; KUMO(LP) St. Louis;

WDAH(CA) Atlanta; K07UI Minneapolis; K58DP Seattle

PRICE: Swap plus $10 million

BUYERs: WPXS and KUMO (LP): Daystar

Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO); WDAH(CA), K07UI and K58DP:

Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Steven Soldinger, VP, television)

SELLERs: WPXS and KUMO (LP): Equity

Broadcasting Corp. (Steven Soldinger, VP/television); WDAH(CA), K07UI and

K58DP: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WPXS: Ch. 13, 302 kW,

ant. 991 ft.; Ch. 51, 70 kW; WDAH(CA): Ch. 55, 15.7 kW; K07UI: Ch. 7, 0.405 kW,

ant. 781 ft.; K58DP: Ch. 58, 4.07 kW

AFFILIATION: WPXS: Pax; WDAH(CA):

Religion; K07UI: Ind.; K58DP: Religion

KMMF (TV) Missoula, KMMF(LP) Kalispell, KBTZ(TV)

Butte, KBTZ(LP) Bozeman and KLMN(TV) Great Falls, Mont.

PRICE: $4.25 million

BUYER: Max Media LLC (John A.

Trinder, president)

SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp.

(Greg Fess, VP, television)

FACILITIES: KMMF(TV): Ch. 17, 589 kW,

ant. 2,060 ft.; KMMF(LP): Ch. 34, 10kW; KBTZ(TV): Ch. 24, 330 kW; ant. 1,870

ft.; KBTZ(LP): Ch. 32, 11.8 kW; KLMN(TV): Ch. 26, 355 kW; ant. 214 ft.

AFFILIATION: KMMF(TV): F&P;

KMMF(LP): Ind.; KBTZ(TV): Ind.; KLMN(TV): Ind.

BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick

Communications

KSZG(LP) Aspen, Colo.

PRICE: $2 million

BUYER: Aspen Television LLC (Chris

Glowacki, president)

SELLER: Aspen Skiing Co. LLC (David

Bellack, SVP)

FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 0.008 kW

AFFILIATION: Ind.

COMMENT: Price comprises $1 million

cash at closing, $500,000 in advertising airtimes during the five-year period

beginning at closing, and $500,000 during the 10-year period beginning

closing.



Combos



WCMS(AM) and WGH(FM) Newport News, WXMM(FM)

Norfolk, WFOG(FM) Suffolk, and WXEZ(FM) Yorktown (Norfolk-Virginia

Beach-Newport News), Va.

PRICE: $80 million

BUYER: Max Media LLC (John Trinder,

president/COO); owns 32 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Barnstable Broadcasting Inc.

(Michael Kaneb, president/COO)

FACILITIES: WCMS(AM): 1310 kHz, 20 kW

day/5 kW night; WGH(FM): 97.3 MHz, 74 kW, ant. 394 ft.; WXMM(FM): 100.5 MHz, 50

kW, ant. 499 ft.; WFOG(FM): 92.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 486 ft.; WXEZ(FM): 94.1 MHz,

40 kW, ant. 532 ft.

FORMAT: WCMS(AM): Sports; WGH(FM):

Country; WXMM(FM): Rock; WFOG(FM): Oldies; WXEZ(FM): Inspiration

BROKER: Kalil & Co. Inc.

WKZE(FM) Salisbury and WKZE(AM) Sharon,

Conn.

PRICE: $1.4 million

BUYER: WillPower Radio LLC (William

J. Stanley, managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Johnson Development Inc.

(Scott Johnson, president)

FACILITIES: WKZE(FM): 98.1 MHz, 2 kW,

ant. 604 ft.; WKZE(AM): 1020 kHz, 3 kW

FORMAT: WKZE(FM): AAA; WKZE(AM):

AAA



FMs



WDVT(FM) Harwich Port, WCOD(FM) Hyannis,

WTWV(FM) Mashpee and WXTK(FM) West Yarmouth (Cape Cod), Mass.

PRICE: $21.3 million

BUYER: Qantum Communications Corp.

(Frank Osborn, CEO); owns 31 other stations, including WCIB(FM), WPXC(FM) and

WRZE(FM) Cape Cod

SELLER: Boch Broadcasting LP (Carolyn

Bernhart, VP, broadcasting)

FACILITIES: WDVT(FM): 93.5 MHz, 3 kW,

ant. 328 ft.; WCOD(FM): 106.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 430 ft.; WTWV(FM): 101.1 MHz, 6

kW, ant. 272 ft.; WXTK(FM): 95.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 262 ft.

FORMAT: WDVT(FM): Oldies; WCOD(FM):

Hot AC; WTWV(FM): Oldies; WXTK(FM): News/Talk

BROKER: Doug Ferber of Star Media

Group Inc.

COMMENT: To comply with FCC rules,

WDVT(FM), WTWV(FM) and WPXC(FM) (already owned by Qantum) will be transferred

to an independent trust.



AMs



WXLW(AM) Indianapolis

PRICE: $3 million

BUYER: Raven Broadcasting Inc.

(Jonathan Byrd II, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Pilgrim Communications LLC

(Gene Hood, president/manager)

FACILITIES: 950 kHz, 5 kW day/117 W

night

FORMAT: Sports

WCEO(AM) Columbia, S.C.

PRICE: $1.6 million

BUYER: Norsan Consulting and

Management Inc. (Norberto Sanchez, president); owns two other stations, neither

in this market

SELLER: Eastern Broadcasting Group

Inc. (Michael Sbuttoni, president)

FACILITIES: 840 kHz, 50 kW

FORMAT: Talk

KMYR(AM) Wichita, Kan.

PRICE: $1.3 million

BUYER: Steckline Communications LLC

(Gregory R. Steckline, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Agape Communications (Don W.

Clifford, president)

FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW

night

FORMAT: Adult Standard



Information Provided by: BIA Financial

Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com