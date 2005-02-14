Trending

WPXS Mount Vernon, Ill.; KUMO(LP) St. Louis;
WDAH(CA) Atlanta; K07UI Minneapolis; K58DP Seattle
PRICE: Swap plus $10 million
BUYERs: WPXS and KUMO (LP): Daystar
Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO); WDAH(CA), K07UI and K58DP:
Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Steven Soldinger, VP, television)
SELLERs: WPXS and KUMO (LP): Equity
Broadcasting Corp. (Steven Soldinger, VP/television); WDAH(CA), K07UI and
K58DP: Daystar Television Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: WPXS: Ch. 13, 302 kW,
ant. 991 ft.; Ch. 51, 70 kW; WDAH(CA): Ch. 55, 15.7 kW; K07UI: Ch. 7, 0.405 kW,
ant. 781 ft.; K58DP: Ch. 58, 4.07 kW
AFFILIATION: WPXS: Pax; WDAH(CA):
Religion; K07UI: Ind.; K58DP: Religion
KMMF (TV) Missoula, KMMF(LP) Kalispell, KBTZ(TV)
Butte, KBTZ(LP) Bozeman and KLMN(TV) Great Falls, Mont.
PRICE: $4.25 million
BUYER: Max Media LLC (John A.
Trinder, president)
SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp.
(Greg Fess, VP, television)
FACILITIES: KMMF(TV): Ch. 17, 589 kW,
ant. 2,060 ft.; KMMF(LP): Ch. 34, 10kW; KBTZ(TV): Ch. 24, 330 kW; ant. 1,870
ft.; KBTZ(LP): Ch. 32, 11.8 kW; KLMN(TV): Ch. 26, 355 kW; ant. 214 ft.
AFFILIATION: KMMF(TV): F&P;
KMMF(LP): Ind.; KBTZ(TV): Ind.; KLMN(TV): Ind.
BROKER: Larry Patrick of Patrick
Communications
KSZG(LP) Aspen, Colo.
PRICE: $2 million
BUYER: Aspen Television LLC (Chris
Glowacki, president)
SELLER: Aspen Skiing Co. LLC (David
Bellack, SVP)
FACILITIES: Ch. 20, 0.008 kW
AFFILIATION: Ind.
COMMENT: Price comprises $1 million
cash at closing, $500,000 in advertising airtimes during the five-year period
beginning at closing, and $500,000 during the 10-year period beginning
closing.

Combos


WCMS(AM) and WGH(FM) Newport News, WXMM(FM)
Norfolk, WFOG(FM) Suffolk, and WXEZ(FM) Yorktown (Norfolk-Virginia
Beach-Newport News), Va.
PRICE: $80 million
BUYER: Max Media LLC (John Trinder,
president/COO); owns 32 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Barnstable Broadcasting Inc.
(Michael Kaneb, president/COO)
FACILITIES: WCMS(AM): 1310 kHz, 20 kW
day/5 kW night; WGH(FM): 97.3 MHz, 74 kW, ant. 394 ft.; WXMM(FM): 100.5 MHz, 50
kW, ant. 499 ft.; WFOG(FM): 92.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 486 ft.; WXEZ(FM): 94.1 MHz,
40 kW, ant. 532 ft.
FORMAT: WCMS(AM): Sports; WGH(FM):
Country; WXMM(FM): Rock; WFOG(FM): Oldies; WXEZ(FM): Inspiration
BROKER: Kalil & Co. Inc.
WKZE(FM) Salisbury and WKZE(AM) Sharon,
Conn.
PRICE: $1.4 million
BUYER: WillPower Radio LLC (William
J. Stanley, managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Johnson Development Inc.
(Scott Johnson, president)
FACILITIES: WKZE(FM): 98.1 MHz, 2 kW,
ant. 604 ft.; WKZE(AM): 1020 kHz, 3 kW
FORMAT: WKZE(FM): AAA; WKZE(AM):
AAA

FMs


WDVT(FM) Harwich Port, WCOD(FM) Hyannis,
WTWV(FM) Mashpee and WXTK(FM) West Yarmouth (Cape Cod), Mass.
PRICE: $21.3 million
BUYER: Qantum Communications Corp.
(Frank Osborn, CEO); owns 31 other stations, including WCIB(FM), WPXC(FM) and
WRZE(FM) Cape Cod
SELLER: Boch Broadcasting LP (Carolyn
Bernhart, VP, broadcasting)
FACILITIES: WDVT(FM): 93.5 MHz, 3 kW,
ant. 328 ft.; WCOD(FM): 106.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 430 ft.; WTWV(FM): 101.1 MHz, 6
kW, ant. 272 ft.; WXTK(FM): 95.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 262 ft.
FORMAT: WDVT(FM): Oldies; WCOD(FM):
Hot AC; WTWV(FM): Oldies; WXTK(FM): News/Talk
BROKER: Doug Ferber of Star Media
Group Inc.
COMMENT: To comply with FCC rules,
WDVT(FM), WTWV(FM) and WPXC(FM) (already owned by Qantum) will be transferred
to an independent trust.

AMs


WXLW(AM) Indianapolis
PRICE: $3 million
BUYER: Raven Broadcasting Inc.
(Jonathan Byrd II, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Pilgrim Communications LLC
(Gene Hood, president/manager)
FACILITIES: 950 kHz, 5 kW day/117 W
night
FORMAT: Sports
WCEO(AM) Columbia, S.C.
PRICE: $1.6 million
BUYER: Norsan Consulting and
Management Inc. (Norberto Sanchez, president); owns two other stations, neither
in this market
SELLER: Eastern Broadcasting Group
Inc. (Michael Sbuttoni, president)
FACILITIES: 840 kHz, 50 kW
FORMAT: Talk
KMYR(AM) Wichita, Kan.
PRICE: $1.3 million
BUYER: Steckline Communications LLC
(Gregory R. Steckline, member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Agape Communications (Don W.
Clifford, president)
FACILITIES: 1410 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW
night
FORMAT: Adult Standard

Information Provided by: BIA Financial
Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,
www.bia.com