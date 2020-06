TVs



KZAV(LP) Brownsville, KZMC(LP) McAllen and KZLD(LP) Laredo, Texas

PRICE: $3.75 million

BUYER: Entravision Holdings LLC (Walter Ulloa, chairman/CEO)

SELLER: Zavaletta Broadcasting Group (Joseph A. Zavaletta, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KZAV(LP): Ch. 21, 9 kW; KZMC(LP): Ch. 35, 14 kW, ant. 323 ft.; KZLD(LP): Ch. 25, 21 kW, ant. 456 ft.

AFFILIATION: KZAV(LP): Pax; KZMC(LP): Pax; KZLD(LP): Ind.

WIPX-LP Indianapolis

PRICE: $635,000

BUYER: Giant City Media Inc. (Todd M. Cralley, president)

SELLER: Paxson Communications Corp. (Dean Goodman, president/COO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 10 kW

AFFILIATION: Pax

K59AO, K61AJ & K65AM Inyokern, and K67AO Ridgecrest, Calif.

PRICE: $40,000

BUYER: Roy William Mayhugh (Roy William Mayhugh, owner)

SELLER: Indian Wells Valley TV Booster Inc. (Edward R. Middlemiss, president)

FACILITIES: K59AO: Ch. 59, 0.275 kW; K61AJ: Ch. 61, 0.437 kW; K65AM: Ch. 65, 0.275 kW; K67AO: Ch. 67, 4.57 kW

K44GW Hereford, Texas

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Omar Vasquez, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 44, 3 kW, ant. 301 ft.

K18HC Plainview, Texas

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Omar Vasquez, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 18, 1 kW, ant. 329 ft.

K14LV Cheyenne, Wyo.

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Omar Vasquez, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 14, 11.2 kW, ant. 129 ft.

K34HU Pampa, Texas

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Omar Vasquez, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 10 kW, ant. 264 ft.

W30CH Clarksburg, W.Va.

PRICE: $5,100

BUYER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon G. Snyder III, owner)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network Inc. (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 30, 1 kW

K59HT PITTSBURG, KAN.

PRICE: $3,060

BUYER: Brady Broadcasting (William G. Brady, owner)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 59, 9 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN

KJJM(LP) DALLAS

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Mako Communications (Michael Mintz, member)

SELLER: Jane McGinnis

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 50 kW

K16FB AND K53IR GLOBE AND W34DJ WESTON, GA.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Southern Television and Radio LLC (James Christian Hawkins, partner)

SELLER: Tift Area TV Inc. (Kathy Hawkins, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 34, 100 kW, ant. 385 ft.

COMMENT: Court-ordered transfer

KATA(LP) MESQUITE, TEXAS

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Mako Communications (Michael Mintz, member)

SELLER: Jane McGinnis

FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 50 kW, ant. 1102 ft.

K23DS EVANSTON, WYO.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Wyoming Public Television (Dan Schiedel)

SELLER: Wyoming Communications Corp. (Paul Barnard)

FACILITIES: Ch 23, 2.150 kW

K15GC AND K21GC SAFFORD, ARIZ.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Univision Communications Inc. (A. Jerrold Perenchio, chairman/CEO)

SELLER: Equity Broadcasting Corp. (Greg W. Fess, executive VP)

FACILITIES: K16FB: Ch. 16, 10 kW; K53IR: Ch. 53, 3 kW, ant. 2,220 ft.; K15GC: Ch. 15, 31.6 kW; K21GC: Ch. 21, 89.1 kW

K15CH LEWISTON, IDAHO

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Washington State University (V. Lane Rawlins, president)

SELLER: Orchards Community TV Association Inc. (H.V. Yochum, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 15, 0.18 kW

K40FL, K36EV, K38FJ, K45FH, K49FE ALTUS, OKLA.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Oklahoma Community Television LLC (Marvin Shirley, chairman/board of managers)

SELLER: Copper Breaks TV Translator System (Arnold Cruze, owner)

FACILITIES: K40FL: Ch. 40, 0.581 kW; K36EV: Ch. 36, 0.581 kW; K38FJ: Ch. 38, 0.581 kW; K45FH: Ch. 45, 5.860 kW; K49FE: Ch. 49, 5.860 kW

K51CV GOULD AND K53AV, K55BQ, K57BB AND K59BI HOLLIS, OKLA.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Oklahoma Community Television LLC (Marvin Shirley, chairman/board of managers)

SELLER: Southwest TV Translator System (Arnold Cruze, owner)

FACILITIES: K51CV: Ch. 51, 0.942 kW; K53AV: Ch. 53, 1.1 kW; K55BQ: Ch. 55. 0.527 kW; K57BB: Ch. 57, 0.520 kW; K59BI: Ch. 59, 0.570 kW.

K52HZ MANHATTAN, KAN.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon Snyder III, owner)

SELLER: Inspiration TV Inc. (George E. Sebastian, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 52, 20 kW

W40BX MERIDIAN, MISS.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon Snyder III, owner)

SELLER: Inspiration TV Inc. (George E. Sebastian, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 40, 0.7 kW

K52JO WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon Snyder III, owner)

SELLER: Inspiration TV Inc. (George E. Sebastian, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 52, 10 kW

K51GP WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS

PRICE: No cash consideration

BUYER: J2 Broadcast Partners (John Lyle II, managing member)

SELLER: Telecom Wireless LLC (Eric Mathe, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 51, 1 kW

COMMENT: In exchange for various LPTV consulting services to be provided by J2 Broadcast Partners for Telecom Wireless

KFBI(LP) ASHLAND, ORE.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Sainte Ltd (Chester Smith, president/general partner)

SELLER: Vernon Snyder (Vernon G. Snyder III, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 63, 1.3 kW



Combos



WARK(AM) and WARX(FM) Hagerstown (Hagerstown-Chambersburg- Waynesboro), Md.

PRICE: $14 million

BUYER: Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP (Louis Mercatanti Jr., president/chairman); owns 47 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Manning Broadcasting Inc. (Eugene Manning, president/GM)

FACILITIES: WARK(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WARX(FM): 106.9 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 853 ft.

FORMAT: WARK(AM): Talk/Oldies; WARX(FM): Oldies

BROKER: Glenn Serafin of Serafin Brothers Inc. and Larry Patrick of Patrick Communications

COMMENT: Nassau began operating the stations Jan. 1 under an LMA.

WKQW(AM) and WKQW(FM) Oil City (Meadville- Franklin), Pa.

PRICE: $540,000

BUYER: Clarion County Broadcasting (William S. Hearst, president/secretary/treasurer); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Estate of Stephen M. Olszowka (Joseph V. Olszowka, executor)

FACILITIES: WKQW(AM): 1120 kHz, 1 kW; WKQW(FM): 96.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: WKQW(AM): Talk; WKQW(FM): Oldies

BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko Media Services



FMs



WJSE(FM) Petersburg (Atlantic City-Cape May), N.J.

PRICE: $4.75 million

BUYER: Access.1 Communications (Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, president/director); owns 19 other stations, including WGYM(AM), WOND(AM), WUSS(AM), WMGM(FM) and WTKU(FM) Atlantic City-Cape May

SELLER: Parinello Enterprises Inc. (Al Parinello, owner)

FACILITIES: 102.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 295 ft.

FORMAT: Alternative

BROKER: Robert Mahlman of Mahlman Co.

WCXT(FM) Hart (Muskegon), Mich.

PRICE: $4.1 million

BUYER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO); owns 218 other stations, including WUBR(AM), WEFG(FM), WLCS(FM) and WSHN(FM) Muskegon

SELLER: Waters Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Waters, president)

FACILITIES: 105.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

FORMAT: Lite AC

KKAW(FM) Albin and KREO(FM) Pine Bluffs (Cheyenne), Wyo.

PRICE: $850,000

BUYER: Chisholm Trail Broadcasting LLC (Karl Lieber, manager/member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Northeast Broadcasting Co. (Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director)

FACILITIES: KKAW(FM): 107.3 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 532 ft.; KREO(FM): 105.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 249 ft.

FORMAT: KKAW(FM): Country; KREO(FM): Classic Rock

WYRS(FM) Manahawkin (Monmouth-Ocean), N.J.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: WYRS Broadcasting (Robert E. Wick, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Penn-Jersey Educational Radio Corp. (Frank W. Napurano, president)

FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 500 W, ant. 259 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

WWZP(FM) Freeland (Saginaw-Bay City- Midland), Mich.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Radio Assist Ministry Inc. (Clark Parrish, president); owns three other stations, none in this market

SELLER: American Family Association Inc. (Donald E. Wildmon, chairman)

FACILITIES: 90.9 MHz, 240 W, ant. 213 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

COMMENT: At closing, the buyer will give AFA an $80,000 credit toward the purchase of FM translator CPs or stations licensed to the buyer and will give Great Lakes Community Broadcasting a $10,000 credit toward the purchase of FM translators CPs or stations licensed to the buyer.

KKVO(FM) ALTUS, OKLA.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 120 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Altus Educational Broadcasting Foundation (Bat Masterson, president)

FACILITIES: 90.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 820 ft.

FORMAT: Christian

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick Communications

WDDK(FM) GREENSBORO, GA.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Wyche Services Corp. (Paul Stone); owns no other stations

SELLER: Briarpatch Radio (Chip Lyness, president)

FACILITIES: 103.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Oldies/News/Talk

COMMENT: Paul Stone assigns the Asset Purchase Agreement to Wyche Services Corp. without seller’s consent.



AMs



WBRY(AM) Woodbury, Tenn.

PRICE: $130,000

BUYER: Volunteer Broadcasting LLC (M. Douglas Combs, chief manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: Dasan Communications Corp. (Dave Bunge, president)

FACILITIES: 1540 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Country/Gospel/Blue Grass

KSRR(AM) PROVO (SALT LAKE CITY-OGDEN-PROVO), UTAH

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Zeta Holdings LLC (Robert Morey, manager); owns one other station, KCFM(FM) Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo

SELLER: Robert H. Morey (Robert H. Morey, president/owner)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Full Service

COMMENT: Transfer to related company

WXLW(AM) INDIANAPOLIS

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Raven Broadcasting Inc. (Jonathon Byrd II); owns no other stations

SELLER: Pilgrim Communications LLC (Gene Hood, president)

FACILITIES: 950 kHz, 5 kW day/117 W night

FORMAT: Sports

KBYG(AM) BIG SPRING, TEXAS

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: David Pappajohn; owns no other stations

SELLER: Ballard Broadcasting (Drew Ballard, owner)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Oldies/Talk/Spanish

WBIX(AM) Natick (Boston), Mass.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: David Vicinanzo, receiver; owns no other stations

SELLER: Bradford C. Bleidt

FACILITIES: 1060 kHz, 40 kW day/3 kW night

FORMAT: Business News

COMMENT: Involuntary assignment following a court order.



Information Provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com