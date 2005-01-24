TVs



KLAU(LP) Redlands, Calif.

PRICE: $3 million

BUYER: TV45 LLC (Arthur Liu, president)

SELLER: Gerald G. Benavides (Gerald G. Benavides, owner)

FACILITIES: Ch. 66, 0.593 kW

AFFILIATION: Religious

KBNB(LP) San Antonio

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Canal PLUS LLC (Barbara Laurence, president)

SELLER: B Communications Joint Venture (Gerald Benavides, joint venturer)

FACILITIES: Ch. 10, 0.999 kW

BROKER: Jim McPhetridge



Combos



KVSL(AM), KVWM(AM), KRFM(FM) & KSNX(FM) Show Low, Ariz.

PRICE: $1.63 million

BUYER: Petracom Media LLC (Henry A. Ash, president/CEO); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: FFD Holdings I Inc. (Donald C. Henderson, president)

FACILITIES: KVSL(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/950 W night; KVWM(AM): 970 kHz, 5 kW day/195 W night; KRFM(FM): 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 994 ft.; KSNX(FM): 93.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 148 ft.

FORMAT: KVSL(AM): Classic Hits; KVWM(AM): News/Talk; KRFM(FM): Hot AC; KSNX(FM): Oldies



FMs



KJFX(FM) Fresno, KTSX(FM) San Joaquin and KFRR(FM) Woodlake (Fresno), Calif.

PRICE: $25 million

BUYER: Wilks Broadcast Group LLC (Jeffrey Wilks, CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Mondosphere Broadcasting (Clifford Burnstein, co-president)

FACILITIES: KJFX(FM): 95.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 850 ft.; KTSX(FM): 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KFRR(FM): 104.1 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 853 ft.

FORMAT: KJFX(FM): Classic Rock; KTSX(FM): Country; KFRR(FM): Alternative

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner & Co.

KVJY(AM) Pharr (McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen), KFNI(AM) Pleasanton and KZDC(AM) San Antonio, Texas

PRICE: $5.75 million

BUYER: BMP Radio LP (Thomas H. Castro, president/CEO); owns 30 other stations, including KSOX(AM), KURV(AM), KESO(FM), KILM(FM), KJAV(FM), KZSP(FM), XAVO(FM) and XCAO(FM) McAllen-Brownsville- Harlingen and KSAH(AM), KBUC(FM), KLEY(FM) and KRIO(FM) San Antonio

SELLER: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president)

FACILITIES: KVJY(AM): 840 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KFNI(AM): 1380 kHz, 4 kW day/165 W night; KZDC(AM): 1250 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: KVJY(AM): Talk; KFNI(AM): Spanish/Mexican; KZDC(AM): Spanish/Talk

KJHY(FM) Emmett (Boise), Idaho

PRICE: $3.25 million

BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 21 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: First Western Inc. (Steve Sumner, president)

FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 57 kW, ant. 2,533 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Variety

WPT(FM) Fortuna, Calif.

PRICE: $650,000

BUYER: Lost Coast Communications Inc. (Patrick Cleary, president/chairman); owns two other stations, including KHUM(FM) and KSLG(FM)

SELLER: STEG Broadcasting LLC (David L Gersh, member)

FACILITIES: 100.3 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 1,808 ft.

FORMAT: Rhythmic/Top40

WDQV(FM) Mackinaw City (Traverse City-Petoskey), Mich.

PRICE: $580,000

BUYER: Interlochen Center for the Arts (Thom Paulson, VP/Media); owns two other stations, including WIAA(FM) and WICV(FM) Traverse City-Petoskey

SELLER: Broadcast Music Ministries Inc. (Phillip Holsinger, president)

FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 1 W, ant. 430 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

KTDR(FM) Del Rio, Texas

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Spectrum Broadcasting Inc. (Nick Khoury, president/director); owns no other stations

SELLER: Grande Broadcasting Inc. (Frank Mendoza, VP)

FACILITIES: 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 505 ft.

FORMAT: Mix AC



AMs



KCRO(AM) Omaha (Omaha-Council Bluffs), Neb.

PRICE: $3.1 million

BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 103 other stations, including KGBI(FM) Omaha-Council Bluffs

SELLER: Eternal Broadcasting LLC (R.W. Chapin, VP)

FACILITIES: 660 kHz, 1 kW day/54 W night

FORMAT: Christian/Talk

KWKC(AM) and KZQQ(AM) Abilene, Texas

PRICE: $850,000

BUYER: Canfin Enterprises Inc. (Parker S. Cannan, president/treasurer); owns one other station, including KKHR(FM) Abilene

SELLER: Abilene Radio Corp. (David Boyll, president)

FACILITIES: KWKC(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KZQQ(AM): 1560 kHz, 500 W day/45 W night

FORMAT: KWKC(AM): News/Talk; KZQQ(AM): Adult Standard

BROKER: Christopher Miller of Gammon Media Brokers Inc.



Clarification



The price of the sale of WARK(AM) and WARX(FM) Hagerstown (Hagerstown-Chambersburg-Waynesboro), Md. (1/17, page 65) has been revised to $18 million.



INFORMATION PROVIDED BY: BIA Financial Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com