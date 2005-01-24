Deals
TVs
KLAU(LP) Redlands, Calif.
PRICE: $3 million
BUYER: TV45 LLC (Arthur Liu, president)
SELLER: Gerald G. Benavides (Gerald G. Benavides, owner)
FACILITIES: Ch. 66, 0.593 kW
AFFILIATION: Religious
KBNB(LP) San Antonio
PRICE: $900,000
BUYER: Canal PLUS LLC (Barbara Laurence, president)
SELLER: B Communications Joint Venture (Gerald Benavides, joint venturer)
FACILITIES: Ch. 10, 0.999 kW
BROKER: Jim McPhetridge
Combos
KVSL(AM), KVWM(AM), KRFM(FM) & KSNX(FM) Show Low, Ariz.
PRICE: $1.63 million
BUYER: Petracom Media LLC (Henry A. Ash, president/CEO); owns two other stations, none in this market
SELLER: FFD Holdings I Inc. (Donald C. Henderson, president)
FACILITIES: KVSL(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW day/950 W night; KVWM(AM): 970 kHz, 5 kW day/195 W night; KRFM(FM): 96.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 994 ft.; KSNX(FM): 93.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 148 ft.
FORMAT: KVSL(AM): Classic Hits; KVWM(AM): News/Talk; KRFM(FM): Hot AC; KSNX(FM): Oldies
FMs
KJFX(FM) Fresno, KTSX(FM) San Joaquin and KFRR(FM) Woodlake (Fresno), Calif.
PRICE: $25 million
BUYER: Wilks Broadcast Group LLC (Jeffrey Wilks, CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Mondosphere Broadcasting (Clifford Burnstein, co-president)
FACILITIES: KJFX(FM): 95.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 850 ft.; KTSX(FM): 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KFRR(FM): 104.1 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 853 ft.
FORMAT: KJFX(FM): Classic Rock; KTSX(FM): Country; KFRR(FM): Alternative
BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner & Co.
KVJY(AM) Pharr (McAllen-Brownsville-Harlingen), KFNI(AM) Pleasanton and KZDC(AM) San Antonio, Texas
PRICE: $5.75 million
BUYER: BMP Radio LP (Thomas H. Castro, president/CEO); owns 30 other stations, including KSOX(AM), KURV(AM), KESO(FM), KILM(FM), KJAV(FM), KZSP(FM), XAVO(FM) and XCAO(FM) McAllen-Brownsville- Harlingen and KSAH(AM), KBUC(FM), KLEY(FM) and KRIO(FM) San Antonio
SELLER: Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc. (Arthur Liu, president)
FACILITIES: KVJY(AM): 840 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night; KFNI(AM): 1380 kHz, 4 kW day/165 W night; KZDC(AM): 1250 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: KVJY(AM): Talk; KFNI(AM): Spanish/Mexican; KZDC(AM): Spanish/Talk
KJHY(FM) Emmett (Boise), Idaho
PRICE: $3.25 million
BUYER: Bustos Media Enterprises LLC (Amador S. Bustos, owner/president); owns 21 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: First Western Inc. (Steve Sumner, president)
FACILITIES: 101.9 MHz, 57 kW, ant. 2,533 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Variety
WPT(FM) Fortuna, Calif.
PRICE: $650,000
BUYER: Lost Coast Communications Inc. (Patrick Cleary, president/chairman); owns two other stations, including KHUM(FM) and KSLG(FM)
SELLER: STEG Broadcasting LLC (David L Gersh, member)
FACILITIES: 100.3 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 1,808 ft.
FORMAT: Rhythmic/Top40
WDQV(FM) Mackinaw City (Traverse City-Petoskey), Mich.
PRICE: $580,000
BUYER: Interlochen Center for the Arts (Thom Paulson, VP/Media); owns two other stations, including WIAA(FM) and WICV(FM) Traverse City-Petoskey
SELLER: Broadcast Music Ministries Inc. (Phillip Holsinger, president)
FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 1 W, ant. 430 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
KTDR(FM) Del Rio, Texas
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: Spectrum Broadcasting Inc. (Nick Khoury, president/director); owns no other stations
SELLER: Grande Broadcasting Inc. (Frank Mendoza, VP)
FACILITIES: 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 505 ft.
FORMAT: Mix AC
AMs
KCRO(AM) Omaha (Omaha-Council Bluffs), Neb.
PRICE: $3.1 million
BUYER: Salem Communications Corp. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/CEO); owns 103 other stations, including KGBI(FM) Omaha-Council Bluffs
SELLER: Eternal Broadcasting LLC (R.W. Chapin, VP)
FACILITIES: 660 kHz, 1 kW day/54 W night
FORMAT: Christian/Talk
KWKC(AM) and KZQQ(AM) Abilene, Texas
PRICE: $850,000
BUYER: Canfin Enterprises Inc. (Parker S. Cannan, president/treasurer); owns one other station, including KKHR(FM) Abilene
SELLER: Abilene Radio Corp. (David Boyll, president)
FACILITIES: KWKC(AM): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KZQQ(AM): 1560 kHz, 500 W day/45 W night
FORMAT: KWKC(AM): News/Talk; KZQQ(AM): Adult Standard
BROKER: Christopher Miller of Gammon Media Brokers Inc.
Clarification
The price of the sale of WARK(AM) and WARX(FM) Hagerstown (Hagerstown-Chambersburg-Waynesboro), Md. (1/17, page 65) has been revised to $18 million.
