TVs



WTOF(LP) Orlando, Fla.

PRICE: $300,000

BUYER: Daystar TV Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)

SELLER: Charles S. Namey

FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 14.7 kW

K49GX Boise, Idaho

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Gary M. Cocola Family Trust (Gary Cocola, trustee)

SELLER: Philip A. Lozano

FACILITIES: Ch. 49, 150 kW

W07DA GRUNDY, VA.

PRICE: $40,000

BUYER: John Colson Dash (John Colson Dash, individual)

SELLER: Peggy Sue Broadcasting (Henry Beam, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 7, 0.090 kW

K39GD ALAMOSA, COLO.

PRICE: $15,000

BUYER: Kenneth Swineheart

SELLER: U S Interactive LLC (Dean Mosley, CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 39. 5 kW

K35GP McAlester, Okla.

PRICE: $7,000

BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Omar Vasquez, president)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 2.5 kW



COMBOS



KFON(AM) Austin, KKLB(FM) Elgin, KELG(AM) Manor and KTXZ(AM) West Lake Hills (Austin), Texas

PRICE: $19 million

BUYER: BMP Radio LP (Thomas H. Castro, president/CEO); owns 26 other stations, including KOKE(AM), KHHL(FM) and KXXS(FM) Austin

SELLER: Dynamic Radio Broadcasting Corp. (Joe Garcia, general manager)

FACILITIES: KFON(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KKLB(FM): 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 440 ft.; KELG(AM): 1440 kHz, 800 W day/500 W night; KTXZ(AM): 1560 kHz, 3 kW

FORMAT: KFON(AM): Spanish/Mexican; KKLB(FM): Tejano; KELG(AM): Spanish/Mexican/Variety; KTXZ(AM): Spanish/Tropical/T40

BROKER: American Media Services LLC

KHDV(FM) King City, KTGE(AM), KEBV(FM) and KRAY(FM) Salinas and KMJV(FM) Soledad (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.

PRICE: $14.5 million

BUYER: Latin Entertainment Network Inc. (Anthony M. Hernandez, president/CEO); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Wolfhouse Radio Group Inc. (Hector Villalobos, president)

FACILITIES: KHDV(FM): 93.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 702 ft.; KTGE(AM): 1570 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; KEBV(FM): 97.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 479 ft.; KRAY(FM): 103.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 512 ft.; KMJV(FM): 106.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 371 ft.

FORMAT: KHDV(FM): Spanish/Mexican; KTGE(AM): Spanish/Mexican; KEBV(FM): Oldies; KRAY(FM): Spanish/Mexican; KMJV(FM): Spanish/Mexican

COMMENT: There are two separate asset-purchase agreements for this deal, one for KEBV(FM) for $2.5 million and another for the rest of the stations plus FM translator K277AH for $12 million.

KTNS(AM) and KAAT(FM) Oakhurst (Fresno), Calif.

PRICE: $4.75 million

BUYER: California Sierra Corp. (Abel DeLuna, individual); owns no other stations

SELLER: Larry Gamble (Larry W. Gamble, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: KTNS(AM): 1060 kHz, 5 kW day/23 W night; KAAT(FM): 103.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. -194 ft.

FORMAT: KTNS(AM): Adult Standard; KAAT(FM): AC

COMMENT: 100% of stock in California Sierra Corp., which is the licensee of KAAT and KTNS, is transferred from Larry Gamble and Sylvia Gamble to Abel DeLuna.

KNOT(AM) and KNOT(FM) Prescott (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz.

PRICE: $1.7 million

BUYER: Guyann Corp. (Guy Christian, owner/president); owns three other stations, including KAFF(AM)/(FM) and KMGN(FM) Flagstaff-Prescott

SELLER: Payne-Prescott Broadcasting (William Payne, owner)

FACILITIES: KNOT(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; KNOT(FM): 99.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,024 ft.

FORMAT: KNOT(AM): Big Band/Oldies; KNOT(FM): Country

BROKER: Glenn Serafin of Serafin Brothers Inc.

WOEN(AM) and WMXO(FM) Olean, N.Y.

PRICE: $950,000

BUYER: Pembrook Pines Inc. (Robert J. Pfuntner, president/CEO); owns nine other stations, including WZKZ(FM) Olean

SELLER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce G. Danziger, president)

FACILITIES: WOEN(AM): 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/30 W night; WMXO(FM): 101.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 404 ft.

FORMAT: WOEN(AM): Talk; WMXO(FM): Hot AC

BROKER: Richard A. Foreman of Richard A. Foreman Associates Inc.

KWXI(AM) and KWXE(FM) Glenwood, Ark.

PRICE: $530,000

BUYER: US Stations LLC (Charles Shinn, president); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Jay Bunyard

FACILITIES: KWXI(AM): 670 kHz, 5 kW; KWXE(FM): 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: KWXI(AM): Country; KWXE(FM): Country

WPMB(AM) and WKRV(FM) Vandalia, Ill.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: The Cromwell Group Inc. (Bayard H. Walters, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Midwest Communications Co. (Don Hecke, owner)

FACILITIES: WPMB(AM): 1500 kHz, 250 W; WKRV(FM): 107.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 164 ft.

FORMAT: WPMB(AM): Adult Standard; WKRV(FM): Hot AC

WLTN(FM) LISBON AND WLTN(AM) LITTLETON, N.H.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Barry Lunderville; owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Profile Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Dick Sharpe, president)

FACILITIES: WLTN(FM): 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 295 ft.; WLTN(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: WLTN(FM): Bright AC; WLTN(AM): News/Talk



FMs



KAGM(FM) STRASBURG (DENVER-BOULDER), COLO.

PRICE: $16 million

BUYER: NRC Broadcasting Inc. (Tim Brown, chairman/CEO); owns 12 other stations, including KCUV(AM), KNRC(AM) and KJAC(FM) Denver-Boulder.

SELLER: Seeger, Guest & Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president)

FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: Dance

WKKB(FM) Middletown and WAKX(FM) Narragansett Pier (Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket), R.I.

PRICE: $7.5 million

BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 16 other stations, including WALE(AM) Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket

SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: WKKB(FM): 100.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 656 ft.; WAKX(FM): 102.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 226 ft.

FORMAT: WKKB(FM): Rock; WAKX(FM): Top 40/Rhythmic

COMMENT: Citadel has requested FCC consent to assignment of the license for WAKX from AAA Entertainment Licensing LLC. Citadel’s obligation to sell WAKX to Davidson is contingent on Citadel’s prior acquisition of WAKX.

WKOE(FM) OCEAN CITY (ATLANTIC CITY-CAPE MAY), N.J.

PRICE: $3.16 million

BUYER: Press Communications LLC (Mark D. Lass, president); owns five other stations, none are in this market

SELLER: Millennium Radio Group (Charles W. Banta, chairman)

FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 308 ft.

FORMAT: Christmas

BROKER: Peter Handy of StarMedia Group Inc.

WXZX(FM) Culebra (Puerto Rico), P.R.

PRICE: $1.8 million

BUYER: Newlife Broadcasting Inc. (Juan Carlos Matos Barreto, president); owns two other stations: WZNA(AM) and WBRQ(FM) Puerto Rico

SELLER: Aureo Matos, et al (Aureo Matos, owner)

FACILITIES: 98.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 584 ft.

FORMAT: Spanish/Christian Contemporary

KCFY(FM) Yuma, Ariz.

PRICE: $636,000

BUYER: Relevant Media Inc. (Greg Myers, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Voice of International Christian Evangelism

FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 240 ft.

FORMAT: Christian Contemporary

KGLF(FM) Doss (San Antonio) and NEW (FM)(CP) Dripping Springs (Austin), Texas

PRICE: $490,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 119 other stations, including KZLV(FM) San Antonio

SELLER: Legacy Austin Broadcasting Foundation Inc. (Robert L. Hand, president)

FACILITIES: KGLF(FM): 88.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; NEW(FM): 91.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 276 ft.

FORMAT: KGLF(FM): Christian Contemporary; NEW(FM): CP–NOA

KBMD(FM) Marble Falls, Texas

PRICE: $130,000

BUYER: La Promesa Foundation (Leonard Oswald, president/secretary); owns two other stations, neither in this market

SELLER: Media for the Holy Family Foundation (J.A. Martinez, chairman)

FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 89 ft.

FORMAT: Religion

BROKER: John W. Saunders of John W. Saunders

KJFX(FM) Fresno, KTSX(FM) San Joaquin and KFRR(FM) Woodlake (Fresno), Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Wilks Broadcast Group LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO); owns no other stations

SELLER: Mondosphere Broadcasting (Clifford Burnstein, co-president)

FACILITIES: KJFX(FM): 95.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 850 ft.; KTSX(FM): 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KFRR(FM): 104.1 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 853 ft.

FORMAT: KJFX(FM): Classic Rock; KTSX(FM): Country; KFRR(FM): Alternative

BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner & Co.



AMs



WBGR(AM) and WBMD(AM) Baltimore

PRICE: $7.5 million

BUYER: Family Stations Inc. (Harold Camping, president); owns 43 other stations, including WFSI(FM) Baltimore

SELLER: Infinity Broadcasting (Joel Hollander, president/COO)

FACILITIES: WBGR(AM): 860 kHz, 3 kW day/66 W night; WBMD(AM): 750 kHz, 730 W

FORMAT: WBGR(AM): Gospel; WBMD(AM): Religion

BROKER: Elliot B. Evers of Media Venture Partners

WPBC(AM) Decatur (Atlanta), Ga.

PRICE: $3.3 million

BUYER: Chang Soo Kim; owns no other stations

SELLER: Pacific Star Broadcasting Inc. (Charlie S. Kim, president)

FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 3 kW day/31 W night

FORMAT: Adult Contemporary/Variety/Talk

WRUN(AM) Utica (Utica-Rome), N.Y.

PRICE: $275,000

BUYER: WAMC/Northeast Public Radio (Alan Chartock, executive director); owns eight other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Regent Communications Inc. (Terry S. Jacobs, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: 1150 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Nostalgia

BROKER: Jim Richards of John Pierce and Co.

KEED(AM) Eugene (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.

PRICE: $225,000

BUYER: Churchill Communications LLC (Suzanne K. Arlie, member); owns two other stations, KOPT(AM) and KZTU(AM) Eugene-Springfield

SELLER: Extra Mile Media Inc. (William Zipp, president)

FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night

FORMAT: Gospel

KUOA(AM) Siloam Springs (Fayetteville), Ark.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Johnson Communications Inc. (Dewey Johnson, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: KUOA Inc. (Charles W. Pollard, president)

FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 5 kW day/31 W night

FORMAT: Country

WNDC(AM) Baton Rouge, La.

PRICE: $75,000

BUYER: Communications Capital Managers LLC (Michael F. Starr, managing member); owns 11 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Church Point Ministries (Dwight Pate, president/pastor)

FACILITIES: 910 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Gospel

WKNV(AM) Fairlawn (New River Valley), Va.

PRICE: $1

BUYER: Baker Family Stations (Vernon H. Baker, president); owns 32 other stations, including WPIN(AM) and WKEX(AM)/(FM) New River Valley

SELLER: Baker Family Stations (Vernon H. Baker, president)

FACILITIES: 890 kHz, 10 kW

FORMAT: Gospel



Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com