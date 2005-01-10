Deals
TVs
WTOF(LP) Orlando, Fla.
PRICE: $300,000
BUYER: Daystar TV Network (Marcus Lamb, president/CEO)
SELLER: Charles S. Namey
FACILITIES: Ch. 50, 14.7 kW
K49GX Boise, Idaho
PRICE: $250,000
BUYER: Gary M. Cocola Family Trust (Gary Cocola, trustee)
SELLER: Philip A. Lozano
FACILITIES: Ch. 49, 150 kW
W07DA GRUNDY, VA.
PRICE: $40,000
BUYER: John Colson Dash (John Colson Dash, individual)
SELLER: Peggy Sue Broadcasting (Henry Beam, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 7, 0.090 kW
K39GD ALAMOSA, COLO.
PRICE: $15,000
BUYER: Kenneth Swineheart
SELLER: U S Interactive LLC (Dean Mosley, CEO)
FACILITIES: Ch. 39. 5 kW
K35GP McAlester, Okla.
PRICE: $7,000
BUYER: Hispanic Christian Community Network Inc. (Omar Vasquez, president)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network (Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 35, 2.5 kW
COMBOS
KFON(AM) Austin, KKLB(FM) Elgin, KELG(AM) Manor and KTXZ(AM) West Lake Hills (Austin), Texas
PRICE: $19 million
BUYER: BMP Radio LP (Thomas H. Castro, president/CEO); owns 26 other stations, including KOKE(AM), KHHL(FM) and KXXS(FM) Austin
SELLER: Dynamic Radio Broadcasting Corp. (Joe Garcia, general manager)
FACILITIES: KFON(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KKLB(FM): 92.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 440 ft.; KELG(AM): 1440 kHz, 800 W day/500 W night; KTXZ(AM): 1560 kHz, 3 kW
FORMAT: KFON(AM): Spanish/Mexican; KKLB(FM): Tejano; KELG(AM): Spanish/Mexican/Variety; KTXZ(AM): Spanish/Tropical/T40
BROKER: American Media Services LLC
KHDV(FM) King City, KTGE(AM), KEBV(FM) and KRAY(FM) Salinas and KMJV(FM) Soledad (Monterey-Salinas-Santa Cruz), Calif.
PRICE: $14.5 million
BUYER: Latin Entertainment Network Inc. (Anthony M. Hernandez, president/CEO); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Wolfhouse Radio Group Inc. (Hector Villalobos, president)
FACILITIES: KHDV(FM): 93.9 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 702 ft.; KTGE(AM): 1570 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; KEBV(FM): 97.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 479 ft.; KRAY(FM): 103.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 512 ft.; KMJV(FM): 106.3 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 371 ft.
FORMAT: KHDV(FM): Spanish/Mexican; KTGE(AM): Spanish/Mexican; KEBV(FM): Oldies; KRAY(FM): Spanish/Mexican; KMJV(FM): Spanish/Mexican
COMMENT: There are two separate asset-purchase agreements for this deal, one for KEBV(FM) for $2.5 million and another for the rest of the stations plus FM translator K277AH for $12 million.
KTNS(AM) and KAAT(FM) Oakhurst (Fresno), Calif.
PRICE: $4.75 million
BUYER: California Sierra Corp. (Abel DeLuna, individual); owns no other stations
SELLER: Larry Gamble (Larry W. Gamble, president/CEO)
FACILITIES: KTNS(AM): 1060 kHz, 5 kW day/23 W night; KAAT(FM): 103.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. -194 ft.
FORMAT: KTNS(AM): Adult Standard; KAAT(FM): AC
COMMENT: 100% of stock in California Sierra Corp., which is the licensee of KAAT and KTNS, is transferred from Larry Gamble and Sylvia Gamble to Abel DeLuna.
KNOT(AM) and KNOT(FM) Prescott (Flagstaff-Prescott), Ariz.
PRICE: $1.7 million
BUYER: Guyann Corp. (Guy Christian, owner/president); owns three other stations, including KAFF(AM)/(FM) and KMGN(FM) Flagstaff-Prescott
SELLER: Payne-Prescott Broadcasting (William Payne, owner)
FACILITIES: KNOT(AM): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; KNOT(FM): 99.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,024 ft.
FORMAT: KNOT(AM): Big Band/Oldies; KNOT(FM): Country
BROKER: Glenn Serafin of Serafin Brothers Inc.
WOEN(AM) and WMXO(FM) Olean, N.Y.
PRICE: $950,000
BUYER: Pembrook Pines Inc. (Robert J. Pfuntner, president/CEO); owns nine other stations, including WZKZ(FM) Olean
SELLER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce G. Danziger, president)
FACILITIES: WOEN(AM): 1360 kHz, 1 kW day/30 W night; WMXO(FM): 101.5 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 404 ft.
FORMAT: WOEN(AM): Talk; WMXO(FM): Hot AC
BROKER: Richard A. Foreman of Richard A. Foreman Associates Inc.
KWXI(AM) and KWXE(FM) Glenwood, Ark.
PRICE: $530,000
BUYER: US Stations LLC (Charles Shinn, president); owns four other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Jay Bunyard
FACILITIES: KWXI(AM): 670 kHz, 5 kW; KWXE(FM): 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: KWXI(AM): Country; KWXE(FM): Country
WPMB(AM) and WKRV(FM) Vandalia, Ill.
PRICE: $350,000
BUYER: The Cromwell Group Inc. (Bayard H. Walters, president); owns 20 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Midwest Communications Co. (Don Hecke, owner)
FACILITIES: WPMB(AM): 1500 kHz, 250 W; WKRV(FM): 107.1 MHz, 5 kW, ant. 164 ft.
FORMAT: WPMB(AM): Adult Standard; WKRV(FM): Hot AC
WLTN(FM) LISBON AND WLTN(AM) LITTLETON, N.H.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Barry Lunderville; owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Profile Broadcasting Co. Inc. (Dick Sharpe, president)
FACILITIES: WLTN(FM): 96.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 295 ft.; WLTN(AM): 1400 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: WLTN(FM): Bright AC; WLTN(AM): News/Talk
FMs
KAGM(FM) STRASBURG (DENVER-BOULDER), COLO.
PRICE: $16 million
BUYER: NRC Broadcasting Inc. (Tim Brown, chairman/CEO); owns 12 other stations, including KCUV(AM), KNRC(AM) and KJAC(FM) Denver-Boulder.
SELLER: Seeger, Guest & Fort (Edward F. Seeger, president)
FACILITIES: 102.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: Dance
WKKB(FM) Middletown and WAKX(FM) Narragansett Pier (Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket), R.I.
PRICE: $7.5 million
BUYER: Davidson Media Group LLC (Peter Davidson, president); owns 16 other stations, including WALE(AM) Providence-Warwick-Pawtucket
SELLER: Citadel Broadcasting Corp. (Farid Suleman, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: WKKB(FM): 100.3 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 656 ft.; WAKX(FM): 102.7 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 226 ft.
FORMAT: WKKB(FM): Rock; WAKX(FM): Top 40/Rhythmic
COMMENT: Citadel has requested FCC consent to assignment of the license for WAKX from AAA Entertainment Licensing LLC. Citadel’s obligation to sell WAKX to Davidson is contingent on Citadel’s prior acquisition of WAKX.
WKOE(FM) OCEAN CITY (ATLANTIC CITY-CAPE MAY), N.J.
PRICE: $3.16 million
BUYER: Press Communications LLC (Mark D. Lass, president); owns five other stations, none are in this market
SELLER: Millennium Radio Group (Charles W. Banta, chairman)
FACILITIES: 106.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 308 ft.
FORMAT: Christmas
BROKER: Peter Handy of StarMedia Group Inc.
WXZX(FM) Culebra (Puerto Rico), P.R.
PRICE: $1.8 million
BUYER: Newlife Broadcasting Inc. (Juan Carlos Matos Barreto, president); owns two other stations: WZNA(AM) and WBRQ(FM) Puerto Rico
SELLER: Aureo Matos, et al (Aureo Matos, owner)
FACILITIES: 98.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 584 ft.
FORMAT: Spanish/Christian Contemporary
KCFY(FM) Yuma, Ariz.
PRICE: $636,000
BUYER: Relevant Media Inc. (Greg Myers, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: Voice of International Christian Evangelism
FACILITIES: 88.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 240 ft.
FORMAT: Christian Contemporary
KGLF(FM) Doss (San Antonio) and NEW (FM)(CP) Dripping Springs (Austin), Texas
PRICE: $490,000
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation (Richard Jenkins, president); owns 119 other stations, including KZLV(FM) San Antonio
SELLER: Legacy Austin Broadcasting Foundation Inc. (Robert L. Hand, president)
FACILITIES: KGLF(FM): 88.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; NEW(FM): 91.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 276 ft.
FORMAT: KGLF(FM): Christian Contemporary; NEW(FM): CP–NOA
KBMD(FM) Marble Falls, Texas
PRICE: $130,000
BUYER: La Promesa Foundation (Leonard Oswald, president/secretary); owns two other stations, neither in this market
SELLER: Media for the Holy Family Foundation (J.A. Martinez, chairman)
FACILITIES: 88.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 89 ft.
FORMAT: Religion
BROKER: John W. Saunders of John W. Saunders
KJFX(FM) Fresno, KTSX(FM) San Joaquin and KFRR(FM) Woodlake (Fresno), Calif.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Wilks Broadcast Group LLC (Jeff Wilks, CEO); owns no other stations
SELLER: Mondosphere Broadcasting (Clifford Burnstein, co-president)
FACILITIES: KJFX(FM): 95.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 850 ft.; KTSX(FM): 105.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KFRR(FM): 104.1 MHz, 17 kW, ant. 853 ft.
FORMAT: KJFX(FM): Classic Rock; KTSX(FM): Country; KFRR(FM): Alternative
BROKER: Michael J. Bergner of Bergner & Co.
AMs
WBGR(AM) and WBMD(AM) Baltimore
PRICE: $7.5 million
BUYER: Family Stations Inc. (Harold Camping, president); owns 43 other stations, including WFSI(FM) Baltimore
SELLER: Infinity Broadcasting (Joel Hollander, president/COO)
FACILITIES: WBGR(AM): 860 kHz, 3 kW day/66 W night; WBMD(AM): 750 kHz, 730 W
FORMAT: WBGR(AM): Gospel; WBMD(AM): Religion
BROKER: Elliot B. Evers of Media Venture Partners
WPBC(AM) Decatur (Atlanta), Ga.
PRICE: $3.3 million
BUYER: Chang Soo Kim; owns no other stations
SELLER: Pacific Star Broadcasting Inc. (Charlie S. Kim, president)
FACILITIES: 1310 kHz, 3 kW day/31 W night
FORMAT: Adult Contemporary/Variety/Talk
WRUN(AM) Utica (Utica-Rome), N.Y.
PRICE: $275,000
BUYER: WAMC/Northeast Public Radio (Alan Chartock, executive director); owns eight other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Regent Communications Inc. (Terry S. Jacobs, chairman/CEO)
FACILITIES: 1150 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Nostalgia
BROKER: Jim Richards of John Pierce and Co.
KEED(AM) Eugene (Eugene-Springfield), Ore.
PRICE: $225,000
BUYER: Churchill Communications LLC (Suzanne K. Arlie, member); owns two other stations, KOPT(AM) and KZTU(AM) Eugene-Springfield
SELLER: Extra Mile Media Inc. (William Zipp, president)
FACILITIES: 1600 kHz, 5 kW day/1 kW night
FORMAT: Gospel
KUOA(AM) Siloam Springs (Fayetteville), Ark.
PRICE: $150,000
BUYER: Johnson Communications Inc. (Dewey Johnson, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: KUOA Inc. (Charles W. Pollard, president)
FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 5 kW day/31 W night
FORMAT: Country
WNDC(AM) Baton Rouge, La.
PRICE: $75,000
BUYER: Communications Capital Managers LLC (Michael F. Starr, managing member); owns 11 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Church Point Ministries (Dwight Pate, president/pastor)
FACILITIES: 910 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Gospel
WKNV(AM) Fairlawn (New River Valley), Va.
PRICE: $1
BUYER: Baker Family Stations (Vernon H. Baker, president); owns 32 other stations, including WPIN(AM) and WKEX(AM)/(FM) New River Valley
SELLER: Baker Family Stations (Vernon H. Baker, president)
FACILITIES: 890 kHz, 10 kW
FORMAT: Gospel
Information provided by: BIA Financial Networks’ Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va., www.bia.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.