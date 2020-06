TVs

KOVR Stockton, Calif.

PRICE: $285 million

BUYER: CBS/Viacom (Fred Reynolds,

president, TV division)

SELLER: Sinclair Broadcast Group (David

D. Smith, president/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 13, 316kW, ant. 2001

ft.

AFFILIATION: CBS

NEW Bay City, Mich.

PRICE: $4.5 million

BUYER: Pilot Group LP (Paul M. McNicol,

senior vice president)

SELLER: ACME Communications Inc. (Jamie

Kellner, chairman/CEO)

FACILITIES: Ch. 46, 1600 kW, ant. 1005

ft.

K46GC Santa Barbara, Calif.

PRICE: $1.5 million

BUYER: Almavision Hispanic Network Inc.

(Juan Bruno Caamano, president)

SELLER: Seattle Streaming Radio LLC

(David M. Drucker, manager)

FACILITIES: Ch. 46, 15.3 kW

KXVA Abilene, Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Sage Broadcasting Corp. (William

J. Carter, president)

SELLER: Star Broadcasting Corp. (Paris

Schindler, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 15, 3947 kW, ant. 978

ft.

AFFILIATION: Fox

K02DC Sycamore, Calif.

PRICE: $95,000

BUYER: Mirage Media LLC (William

Jaeger, CEO)

SELLER: Arroyo Seco Citizens

Association (William Powell, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 2, 0.044 kW

K44DF and K40DA Eagle, K13DE, K10DG and K07DB

Wolcott, Colo.

PRICE: $1,000

BUYER: TAO USA Inc. (William Varecha,

president)

SELLER: Eagle Valley TV Corp. (Sally

Metcalf, director)

FACILITIES: K44DF: Ch. 44, 1.41 kW;

K40DA: Ch. 40, 1.41 kW; K13DE: Ch. 13, 0.012 kW; K10DG: Ch. 10, 0.032 kW;

K07DB: Ch. 7, 0.034 kW

K50GW Pierre, S.D.; K48HG Sheridan, Wyo.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Randy Nonberg (Randy Nonberg,

owner)

SELLER: Amanda Orrick (Amanda Orrick,

member)

FACILITIES: K50GW: Ch. 50, 5.11 kW;

K48HG: Ch. 48, 7.08 kW

Combos

WDOW(AM) and WDOW(FM) Dowagiac,

Mich.

PRICE: $950,000

BUYER: LeSea Broadcasting Inc. (Peter

Sumrall, president); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Jason Communications (Joe

Jason, president)

FACILITIES: WDOW(AM): 1440 kHz, 1 kW

day/89 W night; WDOW(FM): 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

FORMAT: WDOW(AM): News/Talk/Sports;

WDOW(FM): AC

BROKER: Greg Guy of Patrick

Communications

KZZR(AM) and KQHC(FM) Burns, Ore.

PRICE: $72,500

BUYER: Action Radio LLC (Leslie Ann

Carson, member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Stan Swol

FACILITIES: KZZR(AM): 1230 kHz, 1 kW;

KQHC(FM): 92.7 MHz, 750 W, ant. 906 ft.

FORMAT: KZZR(AM): Country; KQHC(FM):

Oldies

WIXN(AM) and WRCV(FM) Dixon, WSEY(FM) Oregon,

WCMY(AM) and WRKX(FM) Ottawa, WJBD(AM) and WJBD(FM) Salem, Ill.; WATK(AM),

WACD(FM) and WRLO(FM) Antigo, WFAW(AM) and WSJY(FM) Fort Atkinson (Madison),

WDLB(AM) and WLJY(FM) Marshfield (Wausau-Stevens Point), WLKD(AM) and WMQA(FM)

Minocqua, WRDB(AM), WBDL(FM) and WNFM(FM) Reedsburg, WOBT(AM), WHDG(FM) and

WRHN(FM) Rhinelander, WOSQ(FM) Spencer (Wausau-Stevens Point), WKCH(FM)

Whitewater, WYTE(FM) Whiting, WFHR(AM) and WGLX(FM) Wisconsin Rapids

(Wausau-Stevens Point), Wis.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Waitt Radio Inc. (Steven Seline,

vice- chairman); owns 43 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: NewRadio Group (Mary Quass,

president/CEO)

FACILITIES: WIXN(AM): 1460 kHz, 1 kW;

WRCV(FM): 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WSEY(FM): 95.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 358

ft.; WCMY(AM): 1430 kHz, 500 W; WRKX(FM): 95.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 200 ft.;

WJBD(AM): 1350 kHz, 430 W day/59 W night; WJBD(FM): 100.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 449

ft.; WATK(AM): 900 kHz, 250 W day/195 W night; WACD(FM): 106.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant

276 ft.; WRLO(FM): 105.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 541 ft.; WFAW(AM): 940 kHz, 500 W

day/550 W night; WSJY(FM): 107.3 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 676 ft.; WDLB(AM): 1450 kHz,

750 W day/1 kW night; WLJY(FM): 106.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 801 ft.; WLKD(AM): 1570

kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; WMQA(FM): 95.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 289 ft.; WRDB(AM):

1400 kHz, 1 kW; WBDL(FM): 102.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 423 ft.; WNFM(FM): 104.9 MHz, 3

kW, ant. 449 ft.; WOBT(AM): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WHDG(FM): 97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant.

551 ft.; WRHN(FM): 100.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 335 ft.; WOSQ(FM): 92.3 MHz, 6 kW,

ant. 299 ft.; WKCH(FM): 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 200 ft.; WYTE(FM): 96.7 MHz, 50

kW, ant. 492 ft.; WFHR(AM): 1320 kHz, 5 kW day/500 W night; WGLX(FM): 103.3

MHz, 100 kW, ant. 325 ft.

FORMAT: WIXN(AM): Oldies; WRCV(FM):

Country; WSEY(FM): Oldies; WCMY(AM): AC/News/Talk; WRKX(FM): Hot AC; WJBD(AM):

Country; WJBD(FM): AC; WATK(AM): Country; WACD(FM): Nostalgia; WRLO(FM):

Classic Rock; WFAW(AM): News/Sports/Talk; WSJY(FM): Lite AC; WDLB(AM):

News/Talk/Sports; WLJY(FM): Soft AC; WLKD(AM): Adult Standard; WMQA(FM): Soft

Hits; WRDB(AM): AC; WBDL(FM): Mix AC; WNFM(FM): Country; WOBT(AM): Sports;

WHDG(FM): Country; WRHN(FM): AC; WOSQ(FM): Country; WKCH(FM): Oldies; WYTE(FM):

Country; WFHR(AM): News/Talk/Sports; WGLX(FM): Classic Rock

FMs

WSOS(FM) St. Augustine (Jacksonville),

Fla.

PRICE: $7.75 million

BUYER: Renda Broadcasting Corp.

(Anthony F. Renda, president); owns 23 other stations, including WEJZ(FM) and

WWRR(FM) Jacksonville.

SELLER: 3 Point Media LLC (Bruce Buzil,

manager)

FACILITIES: 94.1 MHz, 19 kW, ant. 377

ft.

FORMAT: Bright AC

KYKC(FM) Byng, Okla.

PRICE: $900,000

BUYER: Chickasaw Nation (Roger Harris,

general manager); owns two other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Central Oklahoma Communications

Co. (Jack Eldridge, president)

FACILITIES: 100.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492

ft.

FORMAT: Country

WYKK(FM) Quitman, Miss.

PRICE: $500,000

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation

(Richard Jenkins, president); owns 117 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Quitman Broadcasting Co. (Terry

Bonner, president)

FACILITIES: 98.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 315

ft.

FORMAT: Country

BROKER: BuySellRadio Online Inc.

KZBS(FM)(CP) St. George, Utah

PRICE: $250,000

BUYER: Nevada Public Radio (Lamar

Marchese, general manager); owns five other stations, none in this market.

SELLER: Casper Learning FM Inc.

(William R. Lacy, president)

FACILITIES: 90.7 MHz, 18 kW, ant. 210

ft.

FORMAT: CP–NOA

BROKER: Public Radio Capital and

Satterfield and Perry

AMs

KJON(AM) Carrollton (Dallas-Ft. Worth),

Texas

PRICE: $3.25 million

BUYER: BMP Radio LP (Thomas H. Castro,

president/CEO); owns 25 other stations, including KFJZ(AM) and KXEB(AM)

Dallas-Ft. Worth

SELLER: Monroe-Stephens Broadcasting

Inc. (Stanton Nelson, president of general partner)

FACILITIES: 850 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Country/Blue Grass

BROKER: Kalil and Co. Inc.

KFJZ(AM) Fort Worth (Dallas-Ft. Worth),

Texas

PRICE: $2.5 million

BUYER: BMP Radio LP (Thomas H. Castro,

president/CEO); owns 25 other stations, including KJON(AM) and KXEB(AM)

Dallas-Ft. Worth

SELLER: Garden City Broadcasting Inc.

(Joe Vasquez, general manager)

FACILITIES: 870 kHz, 500 W

FORMAT: Mexican

WLBJ(AM) New Albany (Louisville),

Ind.

PRICE: $1 million

BUYER: New Albany Broadcasting Co. Inc.

(Peter C.L. Boyce, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Mortenson Broadcasting Co. Inc.

(Jack Mortenson, president)

FORMAT: Religion

BROKER: John Pierce of John Pierce and

Co.

KZBN(AM) Santa Barbara, Calif.

PRICE: $750,000

BUYER: Santa Barbara Broadcasting Inc.

(Dennis M. Weibling, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: Rotijefco Inc. (George R.

Newhart, president)

FACILITIES: 1290 kHz, 500 W day/122 W

night

FORMAT: Adult Standard

KDXE(AM) North Little Rock (Little Rock),

Ark.

PRICE: $350,000

BUYER: Front Row Radio LLC (Dan Dykema,

manager); owns no other stations

SELLER: AM1380 LLC (Arlen Horn, vice

president)

FACILITIES: 1380 kHz, 5 kW day/3 kW

night

FORMAT: Sports

WZOT(AM) Rockmart, Ga.

PRICE: $150,000

BUYER: Woman's World Broadcasting

Inc. (Suzanne Stone, president/treasurer); owns one other station, WTSH(FM)

Rockmart

SELLER: Triple J's Broadcasting LLC

(Gregory J. Kamishlian)

FACILITIES: 1220 kHz, 500 W day/103 W

night

FORMAT: Gospel

WFPA(AM) Fort Payne, Ala.

PRICE: $115,000

BUYER: New Mind Broadcasting LLC (John

H. Beebe, manager); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: DeKalb County Community Radio

Inc. (Gerald E. Dilts, president)

FACILITIES: 1400 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Oldies/Classic Rock

WWON(AM) Waynesboro, Tenn.

PRICE: $92,000

BUYER: New Mind Broadcasting LLC (John

H. Beebe, manager); owns four other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Wayne County Community Radio

(Gerald E. Dilts, managing member/GM)

FACILITIES: 930 kHz, 470 W day/91 W

night

FORMAT: Oldies/Full Service

KRUD(AM)(CP) Honolulu

PRICE: $60,000

BUYER: Hochman Hawaii Publishing Inc.

(George Hochman, president); owns four other stations, including KORL(AM)

Honolulu

SELLER: Flinn Broadcasting Corp.

(George S. Flinn Jr., president/treasurer)

FACILITIES: 1130 kHz, 10 kW day/5 kW

night

FORMAT: CP–NOA

WIRD(AM) Lake Placid (Burlington-Plattsburgh),

N.Y.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Radio Lake Placid Inc. (Edward

S. Morgan, president); owns two other stations, including WLPW(FM) and WRGR(FM)

Burlington, Vt.–Plattsburgh, N.Y.

SELLER: Nardiello Broadcasting Inc.

(Timothy F. Nardiello, president/secretary)

FACILITIES: 920 kHz, 5 kW day/87 W

night

FORMAT: Sports

COMMENT: Reorganization;

multiple-ownership rule now allows owner to transfer WIRD(FM) back to Radio

Lake Placid Inc.

Information Provided By: BIA Financial

Networks' Media Access Pro. Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com