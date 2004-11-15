TVs



K58GL Lewiston, Idaho

PRICE: $2,500

BUYER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon

Snyder III, owner)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network

(Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 58, 3.5 kW, ant.

1051 ft.

AFFILIATION: TBN

W31CJ Marquette, Mich.

PRICE: $2,500

BUYER: Vernon G. Snyder |(Vernon

Snyder III, owner)

SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network

(Paul F. Crouch, president)

FACILITIES: Ch. 31, 6 kW

AFFILIATION: TBN



Combos



WMNA(AM) and WMNA(FM) Gretna and WLNI(FM)

Lynchburg (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.

PRICE: $4.75 million

BUYER: Centennial Broadcasting LLC

(Allen Shaw, president/CEO); owns two other stations, WZZI(FM) and WZZU(FM)

Roanoke-Lynchburg

SELLER: Burns Media Strategies (Gary

E. Burns, owner)

FACILITIES: WMNA(AM): 730 kHz, 1 kW

day/28 W night; WMNA(FM): 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 259 ft.; WLNI(FM): 105.9 MHz, 6

kW, ant. 266 ft.

FORMAT: WMNA(AM): News/Talk;

WMNA(FM): News/Talk; WLNI(FM): Talk

BROKER: Frank Boyle of Frank Boyle

and Associates

KAIR(AM) Atchison and KAIR(FM) Horton,

Kan.

PRICE: $1.55 million

BUYER: Mark V Media Group Inc. (Mark

A. Oppold, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: KNZA Inc. (Gregory Buser,

president)

FACILITIES: KAIR(AM): 1470 kHz, 1

kW; KAIR(FM): 93.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

FORMAT: KAIR(FM): Country; KAIR(FM):

Country

BROKER: Business Broker Associates

and Business Investment Brokers



FMs



WWUS(FM) Big Pine Key and WCNK(FM) Key West,

Fla.

PRICE: $3.46 million

BUYER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce G.

Danziger, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Crain Broadcasting Inc.

(William A. Morrow, executive vice president, operations)

FACILITIES: WWUS(FM): 104.1 MHz, 100

kW, ant. 453 ft.; WCNK(FM): 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 453 ft.

FORMAT: WWUS(FM): Classic

Hits/'70s and '80s; WCNK(FM): Smooth Jazz

WKMX(FM) Enterprise (Dothan),

Ala.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Styles Media Group LLC (Thomas

A. DiBacco, managing member); owns 13 other stations, including WQLS(AM),

WJRL(FM), WTVY(FM), and WXUS(FM) Dothan

SELLER: WKMX Inc. (Wallace Miller,

president)

FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant.

1,070 ft.

FORMAT: Hot AC/Top40

KTLZ(FM)(CP) Cuero, Texas

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Radio Assist Ministry Inc.

(Clark Parrish, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Good News Broadcasting of

Texas (Israel Tellez, president)

FACILITIES: 89.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 328

ft.

FORMAT: CP—NOA

BROKER: World Radio Link

KWIE(FM) San Jacinto (Riverside-San Bernardino),

Calif.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: KWRP FM LLC (Donald G. McCoy,

managing member); owns no other stations

SELLER: Magic Broadcasting Inc.

(Donald G. McCoy, president)

FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant 686

ft

FORMAT: CHR/Rhythmic

KBVV(FM) Enid, Okla.

PRICE: Undisclosed

BUYER: Educational Media Foundation

(Richard Jenkins, president); owns 95 other stations, none in this market

SELLER: Enid Educational Broadcasting

Foundation (Wesley Byrd, trustee)

FACILITIES: 91.1 MHz, 410 W, ant. 312

ft.

FORMAT: Religion



AMs



WITA(AM) Knoxville, Tenn.

PRICE: $425,000

BUYER: RR Broadcast Group Inc. (Rex

D. Palmer, president); owns no other stations

SELLER: F.W. Robbert Broadcasting (

Fred P. Westenberger, president)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Religion

WVAA(AM) Burlington (Burlington- Plattsburgh),

Vt.

PRICE: $400,000

BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co.

(Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 21 other stations,

including WFAD(AM), WRSA(AM), WTWK(AM), WDOT(FM), WLFE(FM), WLKC(FM), WNCS(FM),

WRJT(FM) and WXAL(FM) Burlington-Plattsburgh

SELLER: Radio Vermont Group LLC

(Kenley D. Squier, president)

FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 5 kW

FORMAT: Country

WGEZ(AM) Beloit, Wis.

PRICE: $325,000

BUYER: Polish National Alliance

(Edward Moskal, president); owns one other station, not in this market

SELLER: Rego Ltd. (Betsy Trimble,

president)

FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW

FORMAT: Oldies

BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko

Media Services

Information Provided by: BIA Financial

Networks' Media Access Pro, Chantilly, Va.,

www.bia.com