K58GL Lewiston, Idaho
PRICE: $2,500
BUYER: Vernon G. Snyder (Vernon
Snyder III, owner)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network
(Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 58, 3.5 kW, ant.
1051 ft.
AFFILIATION: TBN
W31CJ Marquette, Mich.
PRICE: $2,500
BUYER: Vernon G. Snyder |(Vernon
Snyder III, owner)
SELLER: Trinity Broadcasting Network
(Paul F. Crouch, president)
FACILITIES: Ch. 31, 6 kW
AFFILIATION: TBN
WMNA(AM) and WMNA(FM) Gretna and WLNI(FM)
Lynchburg (Roanoke-Lynchburg), Va.
PRICE: $4.75 million
BUYER: Centennial Broadcasting LLC
(Allen Shaw, president/CEO); owns two other stations, WZZI(FM) and WZZU(FM)
Roanoke-Lynchburg
SELLER: Burns Media Strategies (Gary
E. Burns, owner)
FACILITIES: WMNA(AM): 730 kHz, 1 kW
day/28 W night; WMNA(FM): 106.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 259 ft.; WLNI(FM): 105.9 MHz, 6
kW, ant. 266 ft.
FORMAT: WMNA(AM): News/Talk;
WMNA(FM): News/Talk; WLNI(FM): Talk
BROKER: Frank Boyle of Frank Boyle
and Associates
KAIR(AM) Atchison and KAIR(FM) Horton,
Kan.
PRICE: $1.55 million
BUYER: Mark V Media Group Inc. (Mark
A. Oppold, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: KNZA Inc. (Gregory Buser,
president)
FACILITIES: KAIR(AM): 1470 kHz, 1
kW; KAIR(FM): 93.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
FORMAT: KAIR(FM): Country; KAIR(FM):
Country
BROKER: Business Broker Associates
and Business Investment Brokers
WWUS(FM) Big Pine Key and WCNK(FM) Key West,
Fla.
PRICE: $3.46 million
BUYER: Vox Media Corp. (Bruce G.
Danziger, president); owns 13 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Crain Broadcasting Inc.
(William A. Morrow, executive vice president, operations)
FACILITIES: WWUS(FM): 104.1 MHz, 100
kW, ant. 453 ft.; WCNK(FM): 98.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 453 ft.
FORMAT: WWUS(FM): Classic
Hits/'70s and '80s; WCNK(FM): Smooth Jazz
WKMX(FM) Enterprise (Dothan),
Ala.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Styles Media Group LLC (Thomas
A. DiBacco, managing member); owns 13 other stations, including WQLS(AM),
WJRL(FM), WTVY(FM), and WXUS(FM) Dothan
SELLER: WKMX Inc. (Wallace Miller,
president)
FACILITIES: 106.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant.
1,070 ft.
FORMAT: Hot AC/Top40
KTLZ(FM)(CP) Cuero, Texas
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Radio Assist Ministry Inc.
(Clark Parrish, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Good News Broadcasting of
Texas (Israel Tellez, president)
FACILITIES: 89.9 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 328
ft.
FORMAT: CP—NOA
BROKER: World Radio Link
KWIE(FM) San Jacinto (Riverside-San Bernardino),
Calif.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: KWRP FM LLC (Donald G. McCoy,
managing member); owns no other stations
SELLER: Magic Broadcasting Inc.
(Donald G. McCoy, president)
FACILITIES: 96.1 MHz, 1 kW, ant 686
ft
FORMAT: CHR/Rhythmic
KBVV(FM) Enid, Okla.
PRICE: Undisclosed
BUYER: Educational Media Foundation
(Richard Jenkins, president); owns 95 other stations, none in this market
SELLER: Enid Educational Broadcasting
Foundation (Wesley Byrd, trustee)
FACILITIES: 91.1 MHz, 410 W, ant. 312
ft.
FORMAT: Religion
WITA(AM) Knoxville, Tenn.
PRICE: $425,000
BUYER: RR Broadcast Group Inc. (Rex
D. Palmer, president); owns no other stations
SELLER: F.W. Robbert Broadcasting (
Fred P. Westenberger, president)
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Religion
WVAA(AM) Burlington (Burlington- Plattsburgh),
Vt.
PRICE: $400,000
BUYER: Northeast Broadcasting Co.
(Steven A. Silberberg, president/clerk/director); owns 21 other stations,
including WFAD(AM), WRSA(AM), WTWK(AM), WDOT(FM), WLFE(FM), WLKC(FM), WNCS(FM),
WRJT(FM) and WXAL(FM) Burlington-Plattsburgh
SELLER: Radio Vermont Group LLC
(Kenley D. Squier, president)
FACILITIES: 1390 kHz, 5 kW
FORMAT: Country
WGEZ(AM) Beloit, Wis.
PRICE: $325,000
BUYER: Polish National Alliance
(Edward Moskal, president); owns one other station, not in this market
SELLER: Rego Ltd. (Betsy Trimble,
president)
FACILITIES: 1490 kHz, 1 kW
FORMAT: Oldies
BROKER: Dick Kozacko of Kozacko
Media Services
