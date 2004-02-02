Dealing for Denver

Fox Sports Net is making a last-minute play to keep Denver’s National Hockey League Avalanche and National Basketball Association Nuggets on its Fox Sports Rocky Mountain regional sports network.

As the teams’ owner, Kronke Sports, was said to be getting serious about launching a net, Fox made a sizeable offer to get the teams to renew. The Avalanche and Nuggets deals with Fox expire at the end of this season. Kronke was apparently planning a press conference this week to unveil its new channel, but those plans have been put on hold, insiders say.

"We continue to negotiate," said Fox Sports Networks chief Bob Thompson. "Hopefully, we can reach an agreement."

Denver, Houston and Minnesota are the latest markets where team owners are looking to take content off Fox Sports and start their own channels. But Fox has rights to 68 of 80 NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball teams, meaning it still has plenty of sports to show. On that list are long-term rights to Colorado’s MLB Rockies.