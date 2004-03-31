Deadwood Lives On
Deadwood is far from deadwood.
After airing just two episodes, Home Box Office is ordering up a sophomore season of the Western drama.
Production on the second season will begin this summer and the new episodes will air in 2005. The David Milch drama has a killer of a lead-in, The Sopranos Sunday nights.
Deadwood's debut two weeks ago drew a 12.5 rating in HBO's universe (about 34 million homes) and 5.8 million viewers. That was the pay net's biggest audience ever for an original series premiere.
