Deadwood Lives On

HBO will saddle up for a third season of Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Western series Deadwood.

The critically-acclaimed show, which began its second season March 6, is created and executive produced by David Milch. Shooting on 12 new episodes will begin later this year for a 2006 debut.

Deadwood is produced by HBO Entertainment in association with Red Board Productions and Paramount Network Television.

It was nominated for 11 Emmys last year and won two awards, for directing and sound editing.

