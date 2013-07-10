De Santis, Williams Upped at Fox Broadcasting

Fox Broadcasting announced two executive appointments

Wednesday, promoting Barbara de Santis to senior VP, broadcast standards, Fox

Broadcasting and MundoFox, and Trae Williams to senior VP, broadcast standards

and practices, Fox Broadcasting.





De Santis will supervise the review of comedy programming,

development projects and on-air marketing, and will enforce compliance with

government and company regulations. She previously served as VP of Fox

broadcast standards.





Williams, formerly VP of broadcast standards and practices

at Fox Broadcasting, will oversee broadcast standards for the network's

alternative, drama and event series.





"Barbara and Trae are both key contributors

on our team at Fox," said Elizabeth Casey, executive VP, standards and

practices, Fox Network Group. "They will continue to work closely with me

and other senior Fox executives on broadcast standards initiatives."