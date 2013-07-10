De Santis, Williams Upped at Fox Broadcasting
Fox Broadcasting announced two executive appointments
Wednesday, promoting Barbara de Santis to senior VP, broadcast standards, Fox
Broadcasting and MundoFox, and Trae Williams to senior VP, broadcast standards
and practices, Fox Broadcasting.
De Santis will supervise the review of comedy programming,
development projects and on-air marketing, and will enforce compliance with
government and company regulations. She previously served as VP of Fox
broadcast standards.
Williams, formerly VP of broadcast standards and practices
at Fox Broadcasting, will oversee broadcast standards for the network's
alternative, drama and event series.
"Barbara and Trae are both key contributors
on our team at Fox," said Elizabeth Casey, executive VP, standards and
practices, Fox Network Group. "They will continue to work closely with me
and other senior Fox executives on broadcast standards initiatives."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.