De La Hoya to Receive Hispanic TV Award

Boxer and businessman Oscar De La Hoya will be awarded B&C/Multichannel News' annual Lifetime of Achievement in Hispanic Television Award on September 29 in a ceremony in New York.



De La Hoya, a 10-time boxing world champion, will be recognized for his many achievements in and out of the ring. Aside from his history of record-setting pay-per-view bouts, he is an author, a Latin Grammy-nominated recording artist, a philanthropist, and an entrepreneur whose ventures include Golden Boy Promotions and an ownership stake in Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo.



Previous recipients of the award include SÃ¡bado Gigante host Mario "Don Francisco" Kreutzberger; sportscaster AndrÃ©s Cantor; Al Rojo Vivo host MarÃa Celeste ArrarÃ¡s; talk-show personality Cristina Saralegui; Univision newsman Jorge Ramos; and Procter & Gamble GM of North America Marketing Edgar Sandoval.



The award will be presented at a luncheon ceremony at the Hilton New York hotel in conjunction with B&C and Multichannel News' 8th Annual Hispanic Television Summit.



