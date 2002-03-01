DDS acquires MediaOcean
Media-sales organizations continue to tap into the Internet to make it easier
to buy and sell ad time. Donovan Data Systems Inc., clients of which have been primarily
on the buy side, has expanded into the sell side with its purchase this week of
MediaOcean Inc. That company, which will retain its name, has a Web-based
application designed to help manage work flow for sales teams.
The application resides on desktops and helps to create proposals, track
business, manage orders and other reporting capabilities -- all function DDS did
not offer prior to the acquisition.
