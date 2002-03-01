DDS acquires MediaOcean

Media-sales organizations continue to tap into the Internet to make it easier

to buy and sell ad time. Donovan Data Systems Inc., clients of which have been primarily

on the buy side, has expanded into the sell side with its purchase this week of

MediaOcean Inc. That company, which will retain its name, has a Web-based

application designed to help manage work flow for sales teams.

The application resides on desktops and helps to create proposals, track

business, manage orders and other reporting capabilities -- all function DDS did

not offer prior to the acquisition.