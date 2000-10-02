D.C. lineup change

Only two weeks after bringing News Director Dave Roberts from Gannett's WXAI-TV Atlanta to flagship station WUSA(TV) Washington, wusa has made significant changes in its news lineup, adding an hour in the mornings and cutting an hour and a half in the late afternoon/evening news lineups.

The station will add an hour at 9 a.m. Market leader WRC-TV had a successful newscast at that time, but had to move it back for the extra hour of Today.

Wusa is dropping its 4 p.m. news hour, moving Montel into that slot, and The CBS Evening News With Dan Rather will move up half an hour, followed by To Tell the Truth at 7 p.m.

Gordon Peterson retains his position as evening lead anchor, but Andrea Roane now moves from evenings to mornings, as does Mike Buchanan.

General Manager Dick Reingold said putting those well-known personalities in its new morning lineup demonstrates the station's new "emphasis on mornings."

Moving up in the anchor world is Gurvir Dhindsa, a recent addition to the station, who will co-anchor the 11 p.m. news as well as the 6 p.m., both with Peterson.

