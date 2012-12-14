D.C. Continues to Weigh In on WCIT

Reaction continued Friday to the U.S. decision not to sign

the WCIT-12 revised International Telecommunications Regulations (ITRs).





FCC chairman Julius Genachowski, who had been in Dubai in

the first days of the treaty conference, called it regrettable that the

discussions there "turned to the creation of a new layer of international

Internet regulation, instead of focusing on the need to spur global growth

through the expansion of international telecommunications networks. The U.S.

and a substantial number of other like-minded nations simply could not sign

such a treaty."





That had always been the U.S. delegation's fear given some

initial proposals by countries like China, Russia and Syria on Internet

governance. The U.S and its allies -- Canada, notably, but eventually over 50

countries that did not sign the treaty -- were concerned of expanding the

purview of the telecom treaties to Internet issues like security or spam or

access, for fear that would translate into government, rather than multistakeholder-governance

and potential content censorship.





"Our global policies must ensure a virtuous cycle of

innovation and investment, driven by a free and open Internet," said

Genachowski in a statement. "The Internet has thrived over the past two decades

thanks to the free flow of data and information, and the multistakeholder model

of Internet governance.





"We will remain strong and vigilant advocates for a

free and open Internet. I thank Ambassador [Terry] Kramer, FCC staff and the

rest of the U.S. delegation for their hard work and tireless efforts at the

WCIT."





Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), who joined with Democratic and

Republican lawmakers to pass a resolution last week backing the U.S.

Administration position on keeping Internet language out of the treaties, added

her support for the U.S. decision not to sign, a decision joined by more than

50 other countries according to the State Department. Eshoo's district includes

computer and Web companies who were concerned about the ITU trying to get more

involved into the 'net.





"In order to sustain the Internet's continued growth and

unfettered access, we cannot allow the overly burdensome regulations agreed to

in Dubai become the norm," she said. "I commend the U.S. delegation

for taking a stand in the name of a free and open Internet by not agreeing to

the proposed resolution. They are joined by many other ITU member countries, as

well as industry and civic leaders around the world who are committed to

defending the longstanding principles that have made the Internet such a

success story."