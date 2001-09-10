D.C. bureau chief latest CNN defector

CNN's veteran Washington bureau chief and SVP Frank Sesno resigned Monday, effective Sept. 30, but plans to stay on as a contributor.

Sesno spent 17 years at CNN and five years as DC bureau chief, but said in a statement that he hasn't made future plans. Senso contract was reportedly coming up for renewal in October. He's the second CNN executive to step down in recent weeks.

CNN COO Phil Kent, whose role has diminished since the arrival of new CNN chairman and CEO Walter Isaacson, is leaving at the end of September. - Allison Romano