DBS to offer local PBS

DirecTV Inc. has agreed to carry 41 local PBS member stations in markets

where it is offering local TV service, while continuing to offer a national PBS

feed to the rest of the country, DirecTV, PBS and the Association of Public

Television Stations said Thursday.

Satellite-TV providers are required by law to carry local PBS affiliates in

markets they serve with local channels starting Jan. 1.

'There is obviously value for our customers in it,' DirecTV spokesman Bob

Marsocci said. 'We know it's something our customers want.'

DirecTV will start carrying the PBS stations Dec. 27, when it begins beaming

local TV signals to the 41 local markets it serves using its new spot-beam

satellite.

Customers can buy a package of their local signals, including their local PBS

stations, for $5.99 per month, which is no increase from the price DirecTV was

previously charging subscribers.

EchoStar Communications Corp. also plans to carry local PBS stations in the

36 markets it serves starting Jan. 1, as well as the national feed in markets

where it doesn't offer local TV signals.

EchoStar will begin charging $5.99 per month for a total local-TV-signal

package.

The company currently charges $4.99 per month for the four major broadcast

affiliates in each market, plus an additional $1 for PBS' national

feed.