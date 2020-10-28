DAZN Sets December Anthony Joshua Fight; Expands Distribution

Sports streaming service DAZN will distribute the Dec. 12 Anthony Joshua heavyweight championship fight as it expands its reach internationally to more than 200 countries, the network said Wednesday

The Joshua-Kubrat Pulev fight -- along with a Dec. 5 Ryan Garcia-Luke Campbell -- will lead DAZN’s global platform programming strategy which will feature classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming, said the streaming service. DAZN also said the initial monthly ice point for the new markets will be £1.99 or less.

“From the UK to Mexico to Australia, we’ve seen an encouraging level of interest in our key events since first launching in 2016,” said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski in a statement.. “We’re looking forward to introducing the DAZN platform around the world this December with an exciting schedule of fights.”