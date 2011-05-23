Daytime TV Prepares for Oprah-less Slate

Daytime

television is faced with a new era, as Oprah Winfrey ends her

syndicated talk shows run this week, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Along

with Winfrey's show, two of the six remaining soap operas are headed

off the airwaves, as daytime TV braces for a shift in strategy. The baby

boomer generation, which has long been the bread and butter of

daytime's audience is beginning to move out of the target demo, women

25-54, the article reports.

Network

execs are "ripping up the script" for daytime programming, as a new

generation of viewers awaits. Katie Couric (who is still in

negotiations) and Anderson Cooper will both have syndicated talk shows, according to the article.

Both are said to be excited about what daytime programming can offer

them, for instance the freedom to show more personality. Outdated

programming like soaps are being cast aside for reality shows that

appeal to younger audiences and cost 30% less to make.

Winfrey's

show alone leaves a 6.5-million viewer hole that needs to be filled.

Execs don't expect one show to fill the gap, insisting that the audience

is becoming too fragmented, the article said.