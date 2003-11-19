Daytime Heats Back Up

For the week ending Nov. 9, including the first full week of the November sweeps, several daytime shows hit new season highs after being hurt in the prior week by preemptions in major California markets due to wildfire coverage.

Two of the top seven established talk shows hit new highs: King World’s Dr. Phil and Universal’s Maury. Dr. Phil was up 11% to a best ever 5.9 rating, a 34% increase from last year. Only two other strips in all of syndication showed year-to-year growth of 30% or more: Tribune’s Family Feud, up 33% at a 2.0 this week, and Buena Vista’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, with a 30% improvement to a current 3.5.

Meanwhile, Maury was up 7% week-to-week to a 3.1, but down 3% from last year. King World’s top talker Oprah was unchanged at 6.8 and up 10% from last year. Buena Vista’s Live with Regis & Kelly in third place was down 8% to 3.7, although up 3% from last year. Universal’s The Jerry Springer Show and Paramount’s Montel Williams were both flat at 2.4 and down 11% and 8% respectively year to year. Sony’s Ricki Lake was down 7% to 1.3, down 19% from last year.

Among the first-run rookies, Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Warner Bros.’ The Sharon Osbourne Show each hit new highs to tie for number one. Ellen jumped 14% to a 1.6, its best rating yet, while Sharon kept pace with a 7% increase to 1.6 and hit the show’s highs in all key female demos.

Buena Vista’s Wayne Brady, King World’s Living it Up! With Ali & Jack and NBC Enterprises’ Starting Over all were unchanged at 1.0.

In court, all shows were up except Paramount’s Judge Joe Brown and Warner Bros.’ People’s Court, which were both flat at 3.5 and 2.1, respectively. Paramount’s Judge Judy was up 4% to a season-high 4.2, but down 4% from last year. Twentieth’s Divorce Court was up 4% to a season-high 2.8 and up 4% from last year. Sony’s Judge Hatchett had the genre’s biggest increase this week, gaining 18% to 2.0, a 25% year-to-year gain.

Elsewhere in first run, the top four magazines all matched or exceeded their season highs. Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight, the number-one magazine, equaled the season high it set last week at 6.1, and was up 2% over last year. King World’s Inside Edition was up 6% to a new high of 3.6, and 13% ahead of last year. NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood was up 10% to a new season-high 3.2 and up 7% from last year, while Warner Bros.’ Extra was unchanged at 2.6, matching its season high but down 13% from last year.