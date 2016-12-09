‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Joseph Mascolo Dead at 87
By B&C Staff
Soap opera veteran Joseph Mascolo has died. He was 87.
Mascolo, who is best known for his role as villain Stefano DiMera in NBC's Days of Our Lives, died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to Soap Opera Digest.
The Connecticut native first appeared on Days in 1982. He also starred in The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Santa Barbara.
