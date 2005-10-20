Days of Our Lives Gets Online Push

Like digital sands through that little hourglass that tells you the computer is still opening your file, these are the new online days of our lives.

NBC and Sony Pictures Television’s (SPT) Days of our Lives, approaching its 40th anniversary next month, is borrowing a home page from a successful Wheel of Fortune stunt that began back in March 2003.

The soap is launching what its producers say is the first long-term online viewer rewards program for either a daytime drama or scripted series.

"Daily Rewards" is designed to increase viewer frequency through reward incentives. My Sony, the company’s interactive customer relationship division, will manage the program.

To enter, viewers who watched that day’s soap must log on to a website (www.nbc.com/days or www.daysofourlives.com) and enter the correct answer to a question from the show to earn “My Sony points”—redeemable for discounts on Sony merchandise and Days merchandise.

One of its primary goals is to reach new viewers in the 18-34 demo, according to executive producer Ken Corday.

Since SPT and My Sony started the first long-term online viewer loyalty program for Wheel in March 2003, the “Wheel Watchers Club” has signed up more than 2 million members.

"Daily Rewards" will receive ad and marketing support from the studio and the network, with a media campaign consisting of broadcast, cable, print and online advertising.

NBC will support “Daily Rewards” by initially running a 20-second, in-show launch promo, plus shorter promos and mentions.