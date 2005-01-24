Day by Day Planner

Tuesday, Jan. 25 8:45-10 a.m.



Ballroom K

Opening Session Featuring Ted Turner

Introduction by Rick Feldman, NATPE President/CEO

12-1 p.m.

Ballroom K

CABLE SESSION: Age-Nineteen Forever: Maturing Cable Nets Shoot for the Hip

Moderator: Steven Borden, Borden Media Consulting

Panelists: Bonnie Hammer, USA Networks/Sci Fi Channel; Ted Harbert, E! Networks; Steve Koonin, TBS/TNT; Debra Lee, BET; Peter Liguori, FX

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Ballroom K

AD SESSION I: Branded Entertainment: The 411 on ROI

Panelists: Rich Frank, The Firm; Marc Goldstein, Mindshare North America; Stacey Lynn Koerner, Initiative Media; Tom Mazza, Madison Road Entertainment; Robert Riesenberg, Full Circle Entertainment

3-4 p.m.

Ballroom K

AD SESSION II: Follow the Money! Ad Strategies in the Digital World

Moderator: Maria Bartiromo, The Wall Street Journal Report With Maria Bartiromo

Panelists: Peggy Green, Zenith Media USA; Jonathan Mandel, MediaCom U.S.; Debbie Myers, Taco Bell; Charlie Rutman, Carat USA; Rino Scanzoni, Mediaedge:cia

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Ballroom K

BROADCAST SESSION: Is Over-the-Air Over?

Moderator: Pat O'Brien, The Insider



Panelists: David J. Barrett, Hearst-Argyle Television Inc; Deb McDermott, Young Broadcasting; James McNamara, Telemundo Network; Patrick J. Mullen, Tribune Broadcasting; Dennis Swanson, CBS/Viacom

6-8 p.m.

Lagoon G & H

Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards



Wednesday, Jan. 26



8-8:45 a.m.

Reef D

Coffee with Lloyd Braun, Yahoo!

9-10 a.m.

Ballroom K

WASHINGTON REPORT: The Regulatory Landscape

Introduction: Attorney Mickey Gardner

Remarks: Michael J. Copps, FCC Commissioner

Follow-Up:

Moderator: Jeff Cole, Center for the Digital Future, USC

Panelists: Dennis FitzSimons, Tribune Co.; Victor B. Miller IV, Bear, Stearns & Co.; Andrew J. Schwartzman, Media Access Project

10:30-11:30 a.m.

Ballroom K

PROGRAMMING SESSION: Anatomy of a Hit: Two and a Half Men

Panelists: Chuck Lorre, co-creator/executive producer; Peter Roth, Warner Bros. Television; Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer, actors

12-1 p.m.

Ballroom K

PROGRAMMING SESSION: The Reality of “Reality”

Moderator: Paul Jackson, CEO, Granada America

Panelists: Tom Gutteridge, FremantleMedia North America; Stephen Lambert, RDF International; Gregory Lipstone, William Morris Agency; Ben Silverman, Reveille LLC/The Biggest Loser; Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race; Andrea Wong, ABC

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Ballroom K

BUSINESS SESSION: TV's Next Top Model: Business Paradigms for the New Bottom Line

Moderator: Jessica Reif Cohen, Merrill Lynch & Co

Panelists: Bill Cella, Magna Global U.S.; Bruce Rosenblum, Warner Bros. Television Group; Nancy Tellem, CBS Entertainment; Tony Vinciquerra, Fox Networks Group; Jim Wiatt, William Morris Agency

3-4 p.m.

Ballroom K

INTERNATIONAL SESSION: All Over the Map: U.S. Product in the Global Market

Moderator: Gary Marenzi, International Television Consultant

Panelists: Jill Casagrande, Disney Channel; Mark Kaner, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution; Andy Kaplan, Sony Pictures Television International; Catherine MacKay, FremantleMedia Enterprises; Bart Soepnel, SBS Broadcasting, Netherlands

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Ballroom K

PROGRAMMING SESSION: Anatomy of a Hit: Nip/Tuck

Creators and cast discuss the Golden Globe-winning show



Thursday, Jan. 27



9-10 a.m.

Ballroom K

FUTURE SESSION: The Next Big Thing

Moderator: Larry Gerbrandt, Alix Partners

Panelists: Mark Cuban, HDNet; Fred Dressler, Time Warner Cable; James Ramo, Movielink; Steve Shannon, Akimbo Systems Inc.; Blair Westlake, Microsoft

Noon-1:30 p.m.

Ballroom K

VISION SESSION: FutureSpeak X 3

Presentations by Jon Miller, AOL Inc.; Ian Shepherd, Sky Interactive; Tom Wolzien, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Q&A moderator: Rick Feldman, NATPE

2-3 p.m.

Ballroom K

PRODUCERS' SESSION: The Independent Independent: How To Succeed

Panelists: Kevin Beggs, Lions Gate Television; David Garfinkle, Renegade '83; Phil Gurin, The Gurin Co.; Gay Rosenthal, Gay Rosenthal Productions; Scott Sternberg, Scott Sternberg Productions

3-4 p.m.

Reef D

TV Producers' Boot Camp: Will it Play in Peoria?

Moderator: Ray Solley, The Solley Group

Panelists: Edward R. Leon, SíTV; Mary Ellen DiPrisco, ABC SoapNet; Zig Gauthier, GSN; Lynne Kirby, Court TV; Chris Newman, William Morris Agency; Kim Rozenfeld, VH1

3:30-4 p.m.

Ballroom K

DIGITAL SESSION: Mobilize Me! Content

Moderator: Rio Caraeff, Universal Music Mobile

Panelists: Russ Kagan, Proteus; Conrad Riggs, Mark Burnett Productions; Elizabeth Sherman, Consultant; Frank Chindamo, Fun Little Movies

4-4:30 p.m.

Ballroom K

DIGITAL SESSION: Mobilize Me! Distribution

Moderator: Rio Caraeff, Universal Music Mobile

Panelists: Phillip Alvelda, Idetic Inc./MobiTV; John C. Burris, Sprint PCS Consumer Marketing; Paul Palmieri, Verizon Wireless; James P. Ryan, Cingular Wireless

4-5 p.m.

Reef D

TV Producers' Boot Camp: Champagne Production Values on an Independent Beer Budget

Moderator: Don Cornelius, Soul Train

Panelists: David Ellzey, Red Gypsy Animation; Jeffrey G. Gund, Jeffrey G. Gund, Music and Sound Design; Erin O'Malley, HBO; David Albert Pierce, Pierce Law Group LLP; Doug Warner, David Shapira and Associates

5-6 p.m.

Reef D

TV Producers' Boot Camp: Success Stories

Moderator: Pat Quinn, Innovative Artists

Panelists: H. John Mejia, In The Zone TV; John Moczulski, independent producer; Valerie Stillwell, independent producer; David Carr, Beantown Productions