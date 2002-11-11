Dawson's Creek star arrested
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Joshua Jackson, who plays Pacey on the WB series Dawson's Creek, was arrested and charged with drunkenly assaulting a
security guard at a hockey game.
The 24-year-old actor was arrested Saturday night at a game between the
Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
He's scheduled to appear in court on the misdemeanor charge on Dec. 4.
Arrest warrants allege that Jackson grabbed 40-year-old guard Drew Grissom
around the neck and struck him.
In jail, tests showed his blood alcohol content registered 0.14.
He posted $1,000 bail early Sunday and left.
Reached on his cell phone Sunday, Jackson declined to comment to The News
& Observer of Raleigh.
The native of Vancouver, British Columbia, appeared in the 'Mighty Ducks'
series of hockey movies before joining the cast of the teen-oriented Dawson's
Creek, which films in Wilmington.
