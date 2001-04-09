Dawson's Creek heads for syndication

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution is bringing teen drama Dawson's

Creek into off-network syndication.

The distributor is setting up meetings with top cable networks this month,

looking to land a weekday home for the series starting in fall 2002.

Columbia TriStar is also expected to sell weekend syndication rights to local

TV stations that will run simultaneously with the cable window.

Top networks such as Turner Network Television, TBS Superstation, Fox Family

Channel and USA Network are all reportedly interested in acquiring

Dawson's off-net rights.

The series first debuted on The WB Television Network in January 1998, and it

has been renewed on The WB through the 2001-2002 season.