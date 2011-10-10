Dawn Ostroff Joins Conde Nast

Dawn Ostroff, the former president of entertainment for The CW,

has joined Conde Nast in the newly created role of president, Conde

Nast Entertainment.

Ostroff left The CW earlier this year and relocated from the west

coast to New York with her family. In her new role

she will be responsible for the development, creation, production and

distribution of original television, film and digital initiatives based

on Condé Nast’s brands. The publishing giant's portfolio includes

Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and Architectural Digest, among

others.

“I am very excited to have the chance to build this business for

Condé Nast, a company that already has a long history of engaging

audiences across print and digital platforms,” Ostroff said in a

statement announcing her appointment. “The chance to create new

consumer experiences for some of the world’s most admired brands is a

tremendous opportunity.”

Having served as president of UPN from 2002-06, Ostroff was

instrumental in the launch of The CW, which was created out of the

combination UPN and The WB. From 1996-2002, Ostroff was executive VP of

entertainment at Lifetime Television.