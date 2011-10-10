Dawn Ostroff Joins Conde Nast
Dawn Ostroff, the former president of entertainment for The CW,
has joined Conde Nast in the newly created role of president, Conde
Nast Entertainment.
Ostroff left The CW earlier this year and relocated from the west
coast to New York with her family. In her new role
she will be responsible for the development, creation, production and
distribution of original television, film and digital initiatives based
on Condé Nast’s brands. The publishing giant's portfolio includes
Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and Architectural Digest, among
others.
“I am very excited to have the chance to build this business for
Condé Nast, a company that already has a long history of engaging
audiences across print and digital platforms,” Ostroff said in a
statement announcing her appointment. “The chance to create new
consumer experiences for some of the world’s most admired brands is a
tremendous opportunity.”
Having served as president of UPN from 2002-06, Ostroff was
instrumental in the launch of The CW, which was created out of the
combination UPN and The WB. From 1996-2002, Ostroff was executive VP of
entertainment at Lifetime Television.
