Dawn Ostroff, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"

Dawn

Ostroff is president of CondÃ© Nast Entertainment responsible for the

development and distribution of video and film initiatives based on CondÃ©

Nast's diverse and renowned portfolio of branded content. She also creates

original digital content for the Web.



Prior

to joining CondÃ© Nast in September 2011, Ms. Ostroff launched and led the new

CW broadcast network, beginning January 2006. As President, Entertainment, she

was responsible for all aspects of the CW's creative efforts, including

programming, digital initiatives, branding and marketing-and developed a

multitude of ground-breaking hit series including Gossip Girl, The Vampire

Diaries and America's Next Top Model.

In an effort to engage the digital CW generation across multiple platforms, Ms.

Ostroff and her team developed cutting-edge strategies for leveraging

interactive opportunities.





Before

the CW, Ms. Ostroff served as president of UPN Network from 2002 to 2006, where

she oversaw all area of the network's business, including programming, digital,

branding and marketing, sales, finance, research, legal and publicity.





Prior

to UPN, Ms. Ostroff served as executive vice president of entertainment at

Lifetime Television, where she headed up programming and production, scheduling

and acquisitions, including Lifetime's Original movies, primetime series,

specials, documentaries and sports, as well as all programming for Lifetime

Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women. In the five years that Ms. Ostroff led Lifetime

Entertainment (1996-2002), the network rose from sixth place to become the #1-rated

cable network in primetime.





Ms.

Ostroff also held senior roles at 20th Century Fox Television,

Michael Jacobs Productions and Kushner-Locke and worked at several local news

channels.





Ms.

Ostroff has a B.S. in Journalism from Florida International University and

previously resided in Los Angeles, where she and her husband, Mark, raised their four

children. She now lives in New York City.



