Dawn Ostroff, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"
Dawn
Ostroff is president of CondÃ© Nast Entertainment responsible for the
development and distribution of video and film initiatives based on CondÃ©
Nast's diverse and renowned portfolio of branded content. She also creates
original digital content for the Web.
Prior
to joining CondÃ© Nast in September 2011, Ms. Ostroff launched and led the new
CW broadcast network, beginning January 2006. As President, Entertainment, she
was responsible for all aspects of the CW's creative efforts, including
programming, digital initiatives, branding and marketing-and developed a
multitude of ground-breaking hit series including Gossip Girl, The Vampire
Diaries and America's Next Top Model.
In an effort to engage the digital CW generation across multiple platforms, Ms.
Ostroff and her team developed cutting-edge strategies for leveraging
interactive opportunities.
Before
the CW, Ms. Ostroff served as president of UPN Network from 2002 to 2006, where
she oversaw all area of the network's business, including programming, digital,
branding and marketing, sales, finance, research, legal and publicity.
Prior
to UPN, Ms. Ostroff served as executive vice president of entertainment at
Lifetime Television, where she headed up programming and production, scheduling
and acquisitions, including Lifetime's Original movies, primetime series,
specials, documentaries and sports, as well as all programming for Lifetime
Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women. In the five years that Ms. Ostroff led Lifetime
Entertainment (1996-2002), the network rose from sixth place to become the #1-rated
cable network in primetime.
Ms.
Ostroff also held senior roles at 20th Century Fox Television,
Michael Jacobs Productions and Kushner-Locke and worked at several local news
channels.
Ms.
Ostroff has a B.S. in Journalism from Florida International University and
previously resided in Los Angeles, where she and her husband, Mark, raised their four
children. She now lives in New York City.
