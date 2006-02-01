Davis Wright Tremain Expands Communications Practice

D.C. law firm Davis Wright Tremaine has expanded its media practice with the addition of four lawyers from the D.C. office of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

David Oxenford and Bryan McGinnis come on as partners, while Brendan Holland and Karen Ross will be associates. They join a media staff of some 90 attorneys in six offices.

Oxenford has represented TV and radio stations as well as Webcasting companies, specifically in the areas of music licensing; McGinnis is former senior counsel at Westinghouse Broadcasting; Holland has represented stations before the FCC on issues including licensing, DTV and spectrum allocation; and Ross has prepared pleadings before the FCC and handled station sales.

