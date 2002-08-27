Davis to head Sinclair netlet duop
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. must have liked what they saw. The group owner
of 62 TVs in 39 markets has tapped Neal Davis to run its Raleigh, N.C., netlet
duopoly, WLFL-TV and WRDC-TV -- The WB Television Network and United
Paramount Network affiliates, respectively.
Davis had been general manager of Nexstar Broadcasting Group's WMBD-TV
Peoria, Ill., but had also been running Sinclair's Fox affiliate, WYZZ-TV
Bloomington, Ill., under a seven-year LMA deal.
