David Spiegelman

B. Sept. 12, 1958; B.S., communications, Ithaca College, 1980; agent trainee, William Morris Agency, New York, 1980-82; syndication sales executive, Orbis Communications, 1982-86; vice president of distribution, Orbis, 1986-92; vice president of domestic TV distribution, New Line Television, New York, 1992-95; executive vice president, domestic TV distribution, New Line, 1995-99; current position since 1999.