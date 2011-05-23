David Rone Named President, TWC Sports
David Rone has been
appointed to the newly-created role of president, TWC Sports, Melinda Witmer,
Time Warner Cable's executive vice president and chief video and content
officer announced Monday.
Based in Los
Angeles, Rone will oversee its sports programming, existing sports
channels and new regional sports networks. He will report directly to Witmer.
"We are thrilled that David will be joining Time Warner
Cable. His vast and impressive experience in all facets of the sports business
will be a tremendous asset to the company," Witmer said. "Under David's leadership, I am certain we will build a distinct
and valuable brand for TWC Sports, innovate in the sports programming field,
and deeply engage sports fans across Time Warner Cable's platforms."
Rone comes to
Time Warner Cable from Evolution Media Capital (EMC), where he served as part
of the company's sports media advisory leadership team. He was recently named
as a new board member of the new National Foundation on Fitness, Sports and
Nutrition.
