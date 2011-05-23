David Rone Named President, TWC Sports

David Rone has been

appointed to the newly-created role of president, TWC Sports, Melinda Witmer,

Time Warner Cable's executive vice president and chief video and content

officer announced Monday.

Based in Los

Angeles, Rone will oversee its sports programming, existing sports

channels and new regional sports networks. He will report directly to Witmer.

"We are thrilled that David will be joining Time Warner

Cable. His vast and impressive experience in all facets of the sports business

will be a tremendous asset to the company," Witmer said. "Under David's leadership, I am certain we will build a distinct

and valuable brand for TWC Sports, innovate in the sports programming field,

and deeply engage sports fans across Time Warner Cable's platforms."

Rone comes to

Time Warner Cable from Evolution Media Capital (EMC), where he served as part

of the company's sports media advisory leadership team. He was recently named

as a new board member of the new National Foundation on Fitness, Sports and

Nutrition.