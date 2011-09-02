David Robbins Named FCC Managing Director

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has named former consumer

protection official David Robbins as managing director of the commission,

effective Sept. 12.

Genachowski has made a point of emphasizing the FCC's

consumer protection function.

Robbins succeeds Steve VanRoekel, who exited earlier

this year for USAID and is now CIO of the U.S.

Robbins had been the associate administrator for the

office of management and administration at the Small Business Administration.

Before that, he was a senior program manager in the consumer protection bureau

at the Federal Trade Commission.

"David's leadership and management experience will

be invaluable as we continue our efforts to do our work on behalf of the public

more efficiently and effectively," said Genachowski in a statement.