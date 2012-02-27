Jeff Fager may have the loftier

title of chairman, but it

is David Rhodes who runs

much of the day-to-day

operations at CBS News.

Appointed to the job a year

ago, Fager’s first priority has

been improving ratings in the morning and evening

dayparts. Toward this end, Rhodes and Fager have

switched up the on- and off-air teams at both the Evening

News and the relaunched CBS This Morning.

Rhodes, former head of U.S. television operations

for Bloomberg, has also made operational changes,

doubling the size of CBS’ newsroom by bringing

in editorial staffers from around the broadcast center

and moving the morning show to a new studio

across town to combine all broadcasts at West 57th

Street. The ratings recovery—like the rebuilt newsroom—

is a work in progress, but we’re guessing

Rhodes and his team are not done making changes—

especially in the morning.