David Raphael Goodfriend

Mass media and cable adviser to FCC Commissioner Susan Ness; b. Madison, Wis., April 3, 1968; B.A., English, Beloit College, Beloit, Wis., 1990; J.D., Georgetown University, Washington, 1996; staff, House Select Committee on Narcotics Abuse and Control, 1990-92, Senate Subcommittee on Government Information and Regulation, 1992-93, Rep. Robert Underwood (D-Guam), 1993-95; law clerk and associate, Willkie, Farr & Gallagher, 1995-98; White House deputy staff secretary, 1998-99; current position since Aug. 23, 1999; m. Susan Emmer, March 5, 1995; children: Ben, 2, and another on the way.