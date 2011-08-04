David Lyle Named CEO, Nat Geo Channels U.S.
David Lyle has
been appointed chief executive officer of the National Geographic Channels
U.S., effective immediately, the National Geographic Channels board announced
Thursday.
Lyle had been
serving as the head of West Coast development for the National Geographic
management team for several months. In this new role, he will assume responsibility for global
programming and domestic channels, including National Geographic Channel (NGC),
Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo, owned jointly by Fox Networks Group and the
National Geographic Society. Lyle will now
report directly to the board, with National Geographic Channels President Steve
Schiffman reporting to him.
"David
brings extensive creative experience and a strong international perspective to
this critical role," said Tim Kelly, president, National Geographic
Society. "He will be focused on delivering compelling popular
programming that reflects, enhances and delivers on the substance of the
National Geographic brand and mission. We are delighted to have him on our
team."
Since joining Fox
in 2005, Lyle has served as president of Fox LOOK and the Fox Reality Channel.
Prior to joining the company, he served in senior executive positions in
FremantleMedia, Pearson Television and Australia's Nine Network.
"Heading up
the National Geographic Channels is a dream job," said Lyle. "I will be working with an
extraordinary brand and a great team that I've come to know and respect over
the past few months. I am fortunate to be able to lead a group that
consistently delivers top-notch nonfiction programming that resonates with
audiences."
