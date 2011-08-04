David Lyle Named CEO, Nat Geo Channels U.S.

David Lyle has

been appointed chief executive officer of the National Geographic Channels

U.S., effective immediately, the National Geographic Channels board announced

Thursday.

Lyle had been

serving as the head of West Coast development for the National Geographic

management team for several months. In this new role, he will assume responsibility for global

programming and domestic channels, including National Geographic Channel (NGC),

Nat Geo WILD and Nat Geo Mundo, owned jointly by Fox Networks Group and the

National Geographic Society. Lyle will now

report directly to the board, with National Geographic Channels President Steve

Schiffman reporting to him.

"David

brings extensive creative experience and a strong international perspective to

this critical role," said Tim Kelly, president, National Geographic

Society. "He will be focused on delivering compelling popular

programming that reflects, enhances and delivers on the substance of the

National Geographic brand and mission. We are delighted to have him on our

team."

Since joining Fox

in 2005, Lyle has served as president of Fox LOOK and the Fox Reality Channel.

Prior to joining the company, he served in senior executive positions in

FremantleMedia, Pearson Television and Australia's Nine Network.

"Heading up

the National Geographic Channels is a dream job," said Lyle. "I will be working with an

extraordinary brand and a great team that I've come to know and respect over

the past few months. I am fortunate to be able to lead a group that

consistently delivers top-notch nonfiction programming that resonates with

audiences."