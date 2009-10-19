David Kohler, Former CNN VP and General Counsel, Dies at 56
David Kohler, 56, former senior VP and general counsel for CNN, died of cancer Oct. 15, according to a posting on the Web site of the Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles.
Most recently, Kohler was a law professor there and director of the Donald E. Biederman Entertainment and Law Institute, where he taught First Amendment and mass media law and oversaw a number of related programs.
Kohler joined TBS in 1991 and was named general counsel of CNN five years later.
Kohler was also a partner in the Richmond, Va. firm of Christian and Barton, where he represented cable and broadcast clients.
