David Justin Named CEO America for GlobeCast

David Justin, former CEO of GlobeCast Asia, has been tapped to head the content management and transmission services America branch. As CEO, Justin is charged with managing the company’s operations and facilities throughout the continent, including facilities in New York, Los Angeles, Sunrise (Fla.) and Sao Paulo.



As CEO of Globecast Asia, Justin increased the company’s growth by 100% in less than three years and led its geographic expansion. Justin acquired PCM in Honk Kong and the opening of a playout and origination center in Singapore. He also oversaw the company’s broadcasting of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.



Also at GlobeCast, Catherine Palaia, a 20 year broadcast veteran who has worked for satellite giant company’s PanAmStat and Intelsat, has been named senior director of business and product development.