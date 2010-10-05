David Hill Joins World Cup Bid BOD
By Ben Grossman
Fox Sports chairman David Hill has joined the board of
directors for the USA Bid Committee attempting to lure soccer's World Cup
back to the United States in 2018 or 2022.
The committee already includes names like ESPN Executive Vice President for Content John Skipper, Walt
Disney Company President and CEO Robert Iger, MLS founding investor Philip
Anschutz and Univision CEO Joe Uva. Former President Bill Clinton
is its honorary chairman.
The day-to-day operations of the bid committee are run by former
ABC and Univision exec David Downs.
The United States, which hosted the event in 1994, is
considered a strong candidate, with many observers expecting the 2018 event to
go to England and the 2022 event to land back in the U.S.
"There's no denying that enthusiasm for soccer
in the United States is growing year after year, and that has certainly been
evident during the last several World Cups," said Hill. "The USA
Bid Committee has put together a compelling bid to bring the World Cup to the
U.S., and it's my honor and privilege to accept their invitation to join
its Board of Directors and work to make this a reality in 2018 or 2022."
