David Hill Joins World Cup Bid BOD

Fox Sports chairman David Hill has joined the board of

directors for the USA Bid Committee attempting to lure soccer's World Cup

back to the United States in 2018 or 2022.

The committee already includes names like ESPN Executive Vice President for Content John Skipper, Walt

Disney Company President and CEO Robert Iger, MLS founding investor Philip

Anschutz and Univision CEO Joe Uva. Former President Bill Clinton

is its honorary chairman.

The day-to-day operations of the bid committee are run by former

ABC and Univision exec David Downs.

The United States, which hosted the event in 1994, is

considered a strong candidate, with many observers expecting the 2018 event to

go to England and the 2022 event to land back in the U.S.

"There's no denying that enthusiasm for soccer

in the United States is growing year after year, and that has certainly been

evident during the last several World Cups," said Hill. "The USA

Bid Committee has put together a compelling bid to bring the World Cup to the

U.S., and it's my honor and privilege to accept their invitation to join

its Board of Directors and work to make this a reality in 2018 or 2022."