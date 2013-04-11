David Hill Back Doing What He Loves: Creating a New Sports Network

When David Hill stepped down as Fox Sports chairman and CEO

last summer to take on a new role with parent company News Corp., many media

outlets reporting his "promotion" described it as the end of an era at Fox

Sports.

Well, Hill is back—perhaps to begin a new era at Fox Sports,

this time assisting an executive team that is putting together Fox Sports 1,

the new 24-hour, all-sports national cable network launching in August.

While Hill stresses that his involvement includes "offering

input" about the new network to Fox Sports copresidents Randy Freer and Eric

Shanks, who have the final say, he acknowledges that he's been down this road

before.

"I have the time and the accumulated corporate knowledge of

what to look at and look for when starting up a sports network," Hill says.

"I'm here to bounce things off Randy and Eric. I'm working as part of a team

that is putting the new network together, and just adding my voice to the mix

as to what I think will work or not work."

Modest comments from the guy who built Fox Sports from

scratch back in 1993 and made it what it is today.

Part of the team helping Hill, Shanks and Freer to prep Fox

Sports for its launch in five months are Fox Sports Media Group's Scott

Ackerson, executive VP, studio production; John Entz, executive VP, production

and executive producer; Gary Hartley, executive VP, graphics; Bill Wanger, executive

VP, programming and research; and Robert Gottlieb, senior VP, head of

marketing.

"While Randy and Eric are running the Fox Sports

division on a daily basis, I'm working with the team on the new network,

focusing on things like programming, scheduling and on-air graphics," Hill

says.

And TV sports graphics are something Hill knows a little bit

about, having developed innovative concepts during such as the FoxBox, the

constant score and clock graphic during NFL games; the Fox Diamond Cam, a pen-sized

camera buried into the playing surface; the Catcher-Cam, a mini-camera placed

on top of a catcher's mask; in-base microphones; satellite tracking in NASCAR

coverage, which allows cars to be identified on-screen and provides speed, race

position and other data; audio-enhanced graphics styled after video games; and

the FoxTrax computer-enhanced hockey puck.

Hill might be working with the Fox Sports 1 team on more

graphic innovations, but he's not offering any details.

"I'm looking into different types of programming and helping

to create the look and feel of the network, but I can't get into any

specifics," he says.

But Hill says it's an exciting time in TV sports, and a main

contributor to the success of a sports network is the presentation of the

telecasts.

"TV sports is going through a fascinating period as far as

innovations in production, technology, graphics and smaller and smaller

mini-cameras," he says. "There is so much more powerful technology today than

when we first created Fox Sports in the early 1990s. But just as Fox Sports

evolved and found its way over a 20-year period, Fox Sports 1 will do the same,

in a continuous evolutionary mode."

While Fox has announced some of the sports programming that

will initially be on the new network, Hill doesn't rule out any sports as their

TV rights contracts come up for bid.

"We will initially program Fox Sports 1 with live sports like

NASCAR, MLB, college football, basketball and UFC," Hill says. "Will we be in a

position to bid on the NBA TV rights beginning with the 2016 season?

Absolutely. As TV rights come up for bid from different college and

professional leagues, we will be opportunistic and we will bid on them."

Media coverage of the Fox Sports 1 announcement last month

tried hyped up the possibility of the new network eating into ESPN's viewership

and ad dollars.

"I think ESPN is fabulous at what they do," Hills says.

"Steve Bornstein, George Bodenheimer and now John Skipper have done a great job

of running that network. It will be a challenge for us to be as good as ESPN

is. But I do believe we will eat into their ad revenue and maybe even into

their affiliate fees."

Hill continues, "They've had the playing field to themselves

for 30 years. But Fox has a history of creating successful networks. We

started Fox broadcast, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel, so there's no reason

why we can't have the same success with Fox Sports 1. We'll take some risks,

some chances, but give us two or three years and we will be rocking and

rolling."

Though many marketers and programmers are coming up with

ways to integrate brands into content, Hill says that he and his team are

putting the focus on the viewer.

"When coming up with new innovations, we don't start off

from the advertiser perspective, but from the viewer perspective," Hill says.

"But we've found that what's great for the viewer is usually what advertisers

will embrace as well."

In regard to rights fees, much attention has been paid to

the astronomical fees that TV sports commands. But Hill doesn't see them

hitting a plateau any time soon.

"Sports rights fees are the simplest example of

what happens with supply and demand," Hill says. "There is one league for each

major sport and there are multiple TV bidders. The scarcity of supply and

multiplicity of demand will keep TV rights fees going up for the foreseeable

future."