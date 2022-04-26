David E. Kelly-Produced 'Anatomy of a Scandal' Unseats 'Bridgerton' - Netflix Global Top 10
By Daniel Frankel published
Colombian organ theft thriller 'The Marked Heart' was Netflix second most watched show for the week of April 18-24
As a TV creative heavy hitter, David E. Kelly was once known for towering home runs like Ally McBeal and Boston Legal. A quarter century later, he can still be relied on for a solid double.
Kelly's six-part eponymous limited-series adaptation of Sarah Vaughan's novel "Anatomy of a Scandal," which debuted on Netflix April 15, generated a solid if unspectacular 75.6 million hours of viewing on the embattled but still very much No. 1 subscription streaming service.
That was good enough to unseat Season 2 of Bridgerton, now Netflix's top English-language debuting show ever, produced by the video business' current "Home Run Queen," Shonda Rhimes.
Bridgerton had led Netflix's English-language original series rankings for the previous four weeks.
The tawdry Anatomy of a Scandal stars Rupert Friend as a British tory who gets himself involved in a bit of an extramarital situation ... a most unfortunate one. Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery co-star.
Meanwhile, Netflix's second most watched show last week was the first season of Colombian revenge thriller The Marked Heart. Synopsis: Husband of woman killed for her organs seeks revenge on wealthy perpetrators. The Marked Heart generated more than 68 million hours of viewing last week.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.