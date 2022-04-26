David E. Kelly-Produced 'Anatomy of a Scandal' Unseats 'Bridgerton' - Netflix Global Top 10

As a TV creative heavy hitter, David E. Kelly was once known for towering home runs like Ally McBeal and Boston Legal. A quarter century later, he can still be relied on for a solid double.

Kelly's six-part eponymous limited-series adaptation of Sarah Vaughan's novel "Anatomy of a Scandal," which debuted on Netflix April 15, generated a solid if unspectacular 75.6 million hours of viewing on the embattled but still very much No. 1 subscription streaming service.

That was good enough to unseat Season 2 of Bridgerton, now Netflix's top English-language debuting show ever, produced by the video business' current "Home Run Queen," Shonda Rhimes.

Bridgerton had led Netflix's English-language original series rankings for the previous four weeks.

The tawdry Anatomy of a Scandal stars Rupert Friend as a British tory who gets himself involved in a bit of an extramarital situation ... a most unfortunate one. Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery co-star.

Meanwhile, Netflix's second most watched show last week was the first season of Colombian revenge thriller The Marked Heart. Synopsis: Husband of woman killed for her organs seeks revenge on wealthy perpetrators. The Marked Heart generated more than 68 million hours of viewing last week.

