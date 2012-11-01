David Clark Named President of Weather Channel Network

Former Madison Square Garden and Fuse executive David Clark

has been named president of The Weather Channel, overseeing programming,

strategy and operations for the television network.

Clark will have responsibility for all live and long-form

programming. He joins the channel as it has been working overtime coveringthe effects of Hurricane Sandy.

"David brings a unique and broad range of experience

across all areas of media and television to this role, one that requires a

leader who understands the brand promise of The Weather Channel network while

understanding how it must super serve our core audience of weather

enthusiasts," said David Kenny, CEO and chairman of The Weather Company.

At MSG, Clark was executive VP of sales and partnership

development and previously was executive VP and GM of music network Fuse.